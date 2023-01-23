Promising Digital Innovations in the Agriculture Sector

ReportLinker

The global population is estimated to increase by 25% and reach 9 billion by 2050. The rising population, coupled with an improved standard of living, results in increased nutrient consumption per capita, driving food demand.

Freshwater resources are declining, and frequent cropping to meet the growing demand damages the soil.



Water and soil are among the essential components of agriculture, and a decline in these 2 necessitates the farming industry shift from conventional and unsustainable to more sustainable practices.



Digital agriculture will play an inevitable and important role in this shift.This study describes the technologies deployed in digital farming, such as crop sensors, equipment telematics, agriculture robots, and vertical farming.



It covers growth drivers and restraints and offers a detailed growth opportunity analysis across digital agriculture technology providers.



In addition, it discusses the key stakeholders involved in developing innovative solutions.



The study includes an analysis of the global patent landscape, highlights patent owners/applicants, and the major research areas.

