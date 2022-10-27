U.S. markets open in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.50
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,969.00
    +97.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,392.25
    -53.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.20
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.82
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.40
    -2.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.32
    -0.17 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    -0.0043 (-0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.55
    -0.91 (-3.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3290
    -0.0310 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,578.03
    -34.72 (-0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.09
    +11.51 (+2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,069.56
    +13.49 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

PROMOFIX & RISING GIANTs NETWORK ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

·3 min read

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promofix, a subsidiary and digital arm of JGroup, announces a strategic partnership with Rising Giants Network (RGN).

Promofix is Glad to announce its partnership with Rising Giants Network (RGN) in MENA with a key focus on UAE and KSA, to provide an unparalleled extension to its wide cross funnel advertising solutions through the ever-growing audio landscape. With this partnership, Promofix is able to expand its resourceful environment wherein advertisers can seamlessly target the right audiences through best-in-class audio offering.

Rising Giants Network is a story-telling company that is focused on scripting, producing, and building the world's most immersive podcast experiences. Our stories are crafted from the ground-up to capture the imagination of our listeners and transport them into the world's they choose to jump into.

Spanning across a wide variety of subjects, RNG delivers relevant content and stories that engage a large group of audiences across the MENA Region & beyond.

Through this partnership, RGN and Promofix together aim to build a strong presence at the forefront of advertising and marketing in the region by providing access to relevancy, reach and authenticity on immersive podcast experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Imad Jomaa, Founder and President of JGroup, said "Every brand has a story and it is our responsibility to provide them with the right tools and resources to communicate it in an impactful way. Likeminded companies such as RGN make this mission easy and simple. We are excited to partner with them and together start a remarkable chapter on this new journey".

Taline Norikian, Commercial Director at Promofix , "We are glad to have partnered with RGN because of the advanced capabilities we both can offer our clients. Promofix continues to provide an unparalleled experience to the advertisers in the region. With RGN as a partner, we can now create a resourceful environment wherein advertisers can easily and seamlessly target untapped broadcasting audience.

Basel Anabtawi, Co-Founder & CEO, "We are thrilled to join hands with Promofix. This is a step in the right direction and develop together the podcast landscape in the region. There are great stories to tell and amplify these stories is our goal."

About JGROUP

JGROUP, founded in 2003 by renowned entrepreneur Imad Jomaa, is a global holding company with an integrated diverse portfolio of businesses in media, media representation, billboards, technology, big data, artificial intelligence, production, contracting and construction, health and beauty, and e-commerce.

JGROUP is committed to meeting its clients' requirements and expectations by providing flawless quality and remarkable services, while upholding the highest ethical and transparent standards. JGroup has chosen Dubai as its regional headquarters and the GCC region as its operational base and currently operates in various countries including United Arab Emirates, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey, India, Singapore, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Italy, France, and UK

For more info about JGROUP click on the link below:
http://www.jgroup-me.com/

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/promofix--rising-giants-network-announce-strategic-partnership-301661050.html

SOURCE Promofix

Recommended Stories

  • Meta stock slides on Q3 earnings miss, revenue beat

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Meta's third-quarter earnings results, which beat on revenue.

  • Big Tech ‘missed earnings by 20 miles,’ analyst says

    Jefferies Senior Analyst Brent Thill assesses the state of tech sector, looking at industry leaders like Meta, Google, and Microsoft amid corporate earnings season.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Nvidia Leads Chip Stocks Higher on Meta’s Planned Tech Binge

    (Bloomberg) -- Buried in a gloomy earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. was a bit of good news -- just not for the Facebook parent company.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe shares of companies that supply data centers gained after Meta Platforms said it’s planning t

  • Meta stock tanks after earnings miss on revenue, lighter-than-expected Q4 guidance

    Meta reported Q3 earnings missing on earnings per share, while offering lighter-than-expected guidance.

  • Musk Tells Twitter Employees He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. employees on Wednesday that he doesn’t plan to cut 75% of the staff when he takes over the company, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineMusk, whose $44 billion deal for Twitter is on trac

  • Credit Suisse mulls IPO for CS First Boston - source

    Credit Suisse is exploring the possibility of an initial public offering for its CS First Boston spinoff, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The Swiss bank is starting out as the majority shareholder for the newly created investment bank entity, but sees an IPO as a future option, the source said. An unnamed investment company has already committed to inject $500 million into CS First Boston, focused on advisory and capital markets, Chief Executive Ulrich Koerner said.

  • Shopify (SHOP) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Shopify's (SHOP) third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the growing adoption of merchant-friendly solutions, despite the challenging macro environment and higher inflation.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Meta, Ford, ServiceNow and more

    Meta, Ford, and ServiceNow are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) fell 7.7% on Wednesday after the tech giant told investors to brace for a steep downturn in the personal computer (PC) market and a decelerating pace of expansion in the cloud. Microsoft's revenue grew by 11% year over year to $50.1 billion in its fiscal 2023 first quarter, which ended on Sept. 30. Excluding foreign exchange fluctuations, the software maker's sales rose by 16%.

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Shell Jumps on Dividend Rise, Posting Second-Highest Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc gained the most since July as it raised its dividend after posting its second-highest profit on record, even as some parts of its business showed signs of slowing. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineThe run of historically high earnings is boosting

  • Credit Suisse Unveils Massive Overhaul After Staggering $4 Billion Loss

    Credit Suisse the second-biggest Swiss lender after UBS, said it would cut jobs and spin off its investment banking business as it reported a 4 billion franc ($4 billion) loss for the third quarter. The company also intends to raise $4 billion by selling shares as part of what Chairman Axel Lehmann dubbed a “blueprint for success.” Credit Suisse said it will cut 5% of its workforce, or 2,700 jobs, by the end of the year and will shed 9,000 staff by the end of 2025.

  • Facebook and Google grew into tech titans by ignoring Wall Street. Now it could lead to their downfall

    In the thick of a slowdown in ad spending and with a potential recession looming, Wall Street is sending obvious signals that Google and Facebook need to tighten their belts. And it is time for executives to listen.

  • Apple Set to Report Record Revenue as Investors Watch for Sluggish Demand

    Apple is expected to report record revenue and iPhone sales for the September quarter even as investors watch closely for signs that waning consumer demand for hardware products is affecting the tech company. To date, Apple’s business has largely stayed strong in the face of broader smartphone-sales slowdowns and global economic challenges. Chief Executive Tim Cook said in July that the company had yet to see evidence in its internal data that macroeconomic headwinds were having an impact on its iPhone sales.

  • Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Teladoc (TDOC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 23.73% and 0.32%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Twitter shares to be suspended on NYSE as Musk nears takeover

    Musk, the world's richest person, visited Twitter's headquarters in San Francisco on Wednesday and hinted he was the company's top boss after updating his profile bio to "Chief Twit". Reuters reported on Tuesday that equity investors, including Sequoia Capital, Binance, Qatar Investment Authority and others, had received the requisite paperwork for the financing commitment from Musk's lawyers. The deal's completion would mark an end to a lawsuit by Twitter, which, along with investors, now expects the deal to be completed on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

  • Here’s what needs to happen for the stock market to bottom, according to Goldman Sachs strategists

    The pressure for tighter financial conditions is not yet at an end, say strategists at Goldman Sachs.