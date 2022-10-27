PROMOFIX & RISING GIANTs NETWORK ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promofix, a subsidiary and digital arm of JGroup, announces a strategic partnership with Rising Giants Network (RGN).

Promofix is Glad to announce its partnership with Rising Giants Network (RGN) in MENA with a key focus on UAE and KSA, to provide an unparalleled extension to its wide cross funnel advertising solutions through the ever-growing audio landscape. With this partnership, Promofix is able to expand its resourceful environment wherein advertisers can seamlessly target the right audiences through best-in-class audio offering.

Rising Giants Network is a story-telling company that is focused on scripting, producing, and building the world's most immersive podcast experiences. Our stories are crafted from the ground-up to capture the imagination of our listeners and transport them into the world's they choose to jump into.

Spanning across a wide variety of subjects, RNG delivers relevant content and stories that engage a large group of audiences across the MENA Region & beyond.

Through this partnership, RGN and Promofix together aim to build a strong presence at the forefront of advertising and marketing in the region by providing access to relevancy, reach and authenticity on immersive podcast experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Imad Jomaa, Founder and President of JGroup, said "Every brand has a story and it is our responsibility to provide them with the right tools and resources to communicate it in an impactful way. Likeminded companies such as RGN make this mission easy and simple. We are excited to partner with them and together start a remarkable chapter on this new journey".

Taline Norikian, Commercial Director at Promofix , "We are glad to have partnered with RGN because of the advanced capabilities we both can offer our clients. Promofix continues to provide an unparalleled experience to the advertisers in the region. With RGN as a partner, we can now create a resourceful environment wherein advertisers can easily and seamlessly target untapped broadcasting audience.

Basel Anabtawi, Co-Founder & CEO, "We are thrilled to join hands with Promofix. This is a step in the right direction and develop together the podcast landscape in the region. There are great stories to tell and amplify these stories is our goal."

About JGROUP

JGROUP, founded in 2003 by renowned entrepreneur Imad Jomaa, is a global holding company with an integrated diverse portfolio of businesses in media, media representation, billboards, technology, big data, artificial intelligence, production, contracting and construction, health and beauty, and e-commerce.

JGROUP is committed to meeting its clients' requirements and expectations by providing flawless quality and remarkable services, while upholding the highest ethical and transparent standards. JGroup has chosen Dubai as its regional headquarters and the GCC region as its operational base and currently operates in various countries including United Arab Emirates, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Turkey, India, Singapore, Nigeria, Uganda, Rwanda, Italy, France, and UK

