Promontory Therapeutics Expands Clinical Trial for Prostate Cancer Treatment

Promontory Therapeutics, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on oncology, said it treated its first four patients in France for late-stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The study is being led by oncologist Dr. Karim Fizazi at Gustave Roussy and the Military Hospital (HIA) Bégin in Paris, the company said. The trial will help determine the optimal dose regimen for the treatment, called PT-112, following FDA guidelines that aim to assess its safety and efficacy and generate meaningful data on immune activation and tumor cell reductions, it said.

“Dr. Fizazi is a global leader in prostate cancer and under his guidance, we are looking forward to treating mCRPC patients in France and further understanding the potential impact of PT-112 on these late-stage mCRPC patients, who currently have few options for life-prolonging therapy,” said Promontory Therapeutics Chief Medical Officer Johan Baeck, MD.

