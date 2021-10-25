U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,544.50
    +8.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,579.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,386.00
    +45.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,292.20
    +3.40 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.43
    +0.67 (+0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.10
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.11 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1659
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.97
    +0.96 (+6.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3782
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6350
    +0.1750 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,831.28
    +2,287.79 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.69
    +32.14 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

October 25 from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET

Promore Pharma Announces that Scientific Article has Been Published on Clinical Study Results with Ropocamptide for Venous Leg Ulcers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

Stockholm 25 October 2021 - Promore Pharma AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company that develops peptide-based drug candidates, announces that a peer-reviewed scientific article describing the results of a clinical study with ropocamptide for the treatment of venous leg ulcers has been published in the journal Wound Repair and Regeneration.

In 2020, Promore Pharma completed a clinical trial, HEAL LL-37, a phase IIb double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of a new drug, LL-37 / ropocamptide for local administration in combination with compression therapy. The study was performed on 148 patients suffering from difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers.

Today, the company announces that a scientific article has been published in the journal Wound Repair and Regeneration, which is the journal of the international society in wound care, Wound Healing Society. Co-authors of the article are several internationally renowned subject area experts, including professors Jan Apelqvist, Arkadiusz Jawien, and Folke Sjöberg.

" We are very content that the results of HEAL LL-37 are now published and available to the scientific community and the general public. The publication is a confirmation of the quality of the completed clinical study ", says Jonas Ekblom, CEO of Promore Pharma.

" Once again, we thank all the staff at the healthcare facilities who have participated in the study for their valuable contributions, " says Margit Mahlapuu, CSO of Promore Pharma.

The published article is entitled "Evaluation of LL-37 in Healing of Hard-to-Heal Venous Leg Ulcers: a Multicentric Prospective Randomized Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial" and can be read in its entirety via the following link:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/wrr.12977

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is being prepared for a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Attachments

Promore Pharma announces that scientific article has been published on clinical study results with ropocamptide for venous leg ulcers

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669452/Promore-Pharma-Announces-that-Scientific-Article-has-Been-Published-on-Clinical-Study-Results-with-Ropocamptide-for-Venous-Leg-Ulcers

Recommended Stories

  • Politics latest news: Budget row over NHS cash as critics say funding won't be enough to solve staffing crisis

    Sunak hints public sector pay could rise in this week’s Budget Number of EU citizens claiming benefits doubled during pandemic NHS to get £6bn Budget boost to tackle record backlog after Covid Get tough on anti-vaxx protests outside schools, Priti Patel urges police Cladding crisis 'could bankrupt lenders if mortgages are unpaid' Scottish whisky could be big winner in India trade deal

  • Stock Futures Pause After Dow Hits Record

    U.S. stock futures were little changed after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the prior week at a record.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Could Moderna Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has helped many investors get rich over the past year. The coronavirus vaccine made Moderna profitable after only one full quarter of sales -- and profit topped $1 billion. The coronavirus vaccine giant predicts $20 billion in vaccine sales this year.

  • FDA: Benefits of COVID-19 vaccine for children far outweigh risks

    Food and Drug Administration regulators said Friday that the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children far outweigh the risks for children ages 5 to 11.Why it matters: The announcement could add momentum to the FDA's authorization of doses for children on an emergency basis, which could happen as early as next week, according to the New York Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: The remarks came on t

  • China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is increasingly likely to spread further, a health official said on Sunday, as authorities urged all regions to step up monitoring and called for a reduction in travel across provinces. China has largely contained the virus but it is determined to stamp out any sporadic local outbreaks, particularly in the run-up to the 2022 Winter Olympics in February. More than 100 locally transmitted cases have been confirmed over the last week across 11 provincial areas, with most linked to 13 different tour groups.

  • Florida's top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting

    Florida's top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed. Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky, asking visitors at the building to be respectful with social interactions. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis.

  • Budget 2021: Sunak to give £6bn to NHS

    The announcement comes amid a slew of other spending commitments made ahead of the autumn budget which is due on Wednesday.

  • A Kickboxing Champion Shared His 4 Keys to Getting a Shredded Physique

    Gabriel Varga breaks down the four most important factors for a lean physique and ripped abs in a new video, including diet, exercise, sleep, and stress.

  • A flood of severe mental health crises is overwhelming U.S. children, experts warn

    Declaration of a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children's Hospital AssociationSubscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. - - - Overdoses and emotional difficulties. Crushing loneliness and stress. Grief and depression. The pandemic has accelerated mental health crises among children. The problem has ballooned to eme

  • Their Jobs Made Them Get Vaccinated. They Refused.

    Under the threat of losing their jobs, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers finally got a COVID-19 vaccine. Teachers, nurses and home health aides accepted their occupations’ mandates. The mass resignations some experts had predicted did not occur, as most workers hurriedly got inoculated. Josephine Valdez, 30, a public school paraprofessional from the Bronx, did not. Failing to meet the New York City Education Department’s vaccination deadline, Valdez lost her job this month. She is among the 4

  • Coronavirus cases to slump this winter, say scientists

    Covid cases will plummet in November even without Plan B restrictions, modelling seen by the Government suggests.

  • 'Bombshell' NIH letter on bat coronavirus research reveals Fauci's big lie, professor says

    A leading critic of the National Institutes of Health contends the federal agency “put at risk” U.S. public health and national security by funding a bat coronavirus research project by EcoHealth Alliance.

  • Over 60? Eating This Could Reduce Your Hip Fracture Risk by Half, Science Says

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, more than 300,000 Americans fracture a hip every year. As you're probably aware, it's an injury that can seriously put you out of commission. Fortunately, a study just out this weekend delivers hopeful news: You can greatly reduce your risk of a hip fracture just by making sure you're getting enough of two important nutrients.Thursday in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), a group of American, Australian, and Dutch researchers published an encouraging study. As

  • U.S. Pharmacies and States Face New Challenges on Booster Rollout

    Now that federal regulators have cleared booster shots of all three coronavirus vaccines in use in the United States, state health authorities and pharmacies have begun rolling out plans to get even more shots in arms. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday recommended Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters for tens of millions of Americans, a move that came nearly a month after many Pfizer-BioNTech recipients were cleared for boosters of t

  • Fauci stands by gain-of-function research denials, defends collaboration with Wuhan lab

    Dr. Anthony Fauci stood by his denial that the National Institutes of Health had funded risky gain-of-function research, despite the NIH admitting EcoHealth Alliance had violated grant rules when conducting bat coronavirus research.

  • China to start vaccinating children to age 3 as cases spread

    Children as young as 3 will start receiving COVID-19 vaccines in China, where 76% of the population has been fully vaccinated and authorities are maintaining a zero-tolerance policy toward outbreaks. Local city and provincial level governments in at least five provinces issued notices in recent days announcing that children ages 3-11 will be required to get their vaccinations. The expansion of the vaccination campaign comes as parts of China take new clampdown measures to try to stamp out small outbreaks.

  • Recipients of Johnson Johnson shot rush to get boosters

    Jennifer Lopez, 58, had jumped at the chance to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine last March, but soon began feeling regret when data showed it might be less effective than other coronavirus vaccines. So, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on booster shots Thursday night for all Johnson & Johnson recipients who had gone two months since their shot, Lopez wasted no time seeking one out.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories

  • Olivia Newton-John Shares Update About Her Stage-4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

    Hoda Kotb and Olivia Newton-John opened up about breast cancer in a 'Today' interview. “We’re sisters,” Newton-John said of their shared breast cancer battle.

  • Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

    The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your h