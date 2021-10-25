Promore Pharma announces that scientific article has been published on clinical study results with ropocamptide for venous leg ulcers

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

Stockholm 25 October 2021 - Promore Pharma AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical company that develops peptide-based drug candidates, announces that a peer-reviewed scientific article describing the results of a clinical study with ropocamptide for the treatment of venous leg ulcers has been published in the journal Wound Repair and Regeneration.

In 2020, Promore Pharma completed a clinical trial, HEAL LL-37, a phase IIb double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of a new drug, LL-37 / ropocamptide for local administration in combination with compression therapy. The study was performed on 148 patients suffering from difficult-to-heal venous leg ulcers.

Today, the company announces that a scientific article has been published in the journal Wound Repair and Regeneration, which is the journal of the international society in wound care, Wound Healing Society. Co-authors of the article are several internationally renowned subject area experts, including professors Jan Apelqvist, Arkadiusz Jawien, and Folke Sjöberg.

" We are very content that the results of HEAL LL-37 are now published and available to the scientific community and the general public. The publication is a confirmation of the quality of the completed clinical study ", says Jonas Ekblom, CEO of Promore Pharma.

" Once again, we thank all the staff at the healthcare facilities who have participated in the study for their valuable contributions, " says Margit Mahlapuu, CSO of Promore Pharma.

The published article is entitled "Evaluation of LL-37 in Healing of Hard-to-Heal Venous Leg Ulcers: a Multicentric Prospective Randomized Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial" and can be read in its entirety via the following link:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/wrr.12977



Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is being prepared for a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

