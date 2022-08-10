U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

Promore Pharma Granted EU Patent Regarding Treatment of Chronic Wounds

Promore Pharma
·3 min read
Promore Pharma
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO) (FRA:8T0)

STOCKHOLM, 10 August 2022 - Promore Pharma AB, a Swedish biopharmaceutical developer of therapeutic peptides, have announced today that the company has received a granted patent in the European Union for the use of the candidate drug ropocamptide (LL-37) for the treatment of chronic wounds.

Promore Pharma's product candidate ropocamptide is undergoing development for treatments aimed at healing venous leg ulcers. Promore Pharma announced today that they have been granted another patent by the European Patent Office (EUPTO) regarding its substance ropocamptide. The patent protects the treatment of chronic wounds such as venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers by treating patients with a pharmaceutical formulation containing ropocamptide in therapeutically effective doses. The patent period extends until at least November 2034, with the possibilities of further patent extension.

"We are now taking another step in our strategic work to create far-reaching intellectual property protection for our innovative prescription drug for the treatment of various types of hard-healing wounds," said Jonas Ekblom, CEO of Promore Pharma. " Overall, we now have strong and extensive patent protection for ropocamptide in some of the world's largest national pharmaceutical markets, which will be of paramount importance when our product reaches the market," he continued.

Within the ropocamptide project for the treatment of venous leg ulcers, which is the most common type of chronic leg ulcers, a clinical Phase II trial, the HEAL LL-37 study, was concluded during the autumn 2020. The most important finding from that clinical trial was that ropocamptide shows a significant effect in the patient subgroup with large wounds (≥10 cm2). The company assesses that there are at least 1 million patients in North America, the EU, the UK, and Japan with large venous leg ulcers, which implies an annual addressable market of approx. SEK 30 billion.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is undergoing a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Attachments

Promore Pharma granted EU patent regarding treatment of chronic wounds

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/711539/Promore-Pharma-Granted-EU-Patent-Regarding-Treatment-of-Chronic-Wounds

