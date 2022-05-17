U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,067.00
    +62.25 (+1.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,517.00
    +358.00 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,506.25
    +261.50 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,812.10
    +29.70 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.64
    +0.44 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.00
    +14.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    21.85
    +0.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0482
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.81
    -2.06 (-7.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2480
    +0.0157 (+1.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3050
    +0.2520 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,598.20
    +971.82 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    686.93
    +444.25 (+183.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.12
    +52.32 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Promore Pharma -- Interim Report January-March 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 8T0.F
  • PROMO.ST

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0)

January-March

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 0 (0).

  • Net loss was MSEK -8.4 (-7.1), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.14 (-0.21).

  • Cash flow after financing activities amounted to MSEK -8.9 (-5.7).

  • Cash amounted to MSEK 36.4 (18.6).

Significant events during January - March

  • In January 2022, warrants corresponding to a dilution of 0.2% of the number of outstanding shares were deregistered.

  • In February 2022, the first trial person was enrolled in PHSU05.

  • The recruitment target for the study achieved according to plan in March.

Events after the reporting period

  • No significant events reported after the period.

"In February we started the recruitment to our clinical trial PHSU05 for the
prevention of skin scars, and we reached the target in March according to plan"

Jonas Ekblom, President and CEO of Promore Pharma

Statement of the CEO
The first quarter has been characterized by intensive work with our clinical trial program; PHSU05, a Phase II study with PXL01 for prevention of skin scarring. In February, we began enrolment in this clinical trial and we reached recruitment goal in March.

Another important focus area has been - and continues to be - the work of developing a single-component product for the drug candidate ropocamptide. This is a work that includes extensive stability analyses, where the goal is to be able to conclude if a single-component product has adequate properties such as appropriate storage stability and viscosity, as well as assessing if a robust and scalable manufacturing process can be established.

Promore Pharma's project portfolio consists of therapeutic peptides, each with a significant medical value in a large number of different medical indications for the bioactive wound care market. We work to position the company as a pioneer in the treatment of wounds as well as prevention of scars and adhesions, and we believe that the aggregate addressable market for Promore Pharma's product candidates amounts to more than USD 15 billion annually when including opportunities for indication broadening, such as different forms of tissue scarring and diabetic foot ulcers.

The clinical trial conducted within the ensereptide program, PHSU05, is a double-blind, randomized Phase II pilot study with the goal of being able to evaluate ensereptide regarding (i) local tolerance, (ii) the application process for the experimental drug, as well as (iii) preliminary efficacy regarding prevention of scarring in artificially induced wounds in healthy volunteers. The study is conducted at Uppsala University Hospital, and currently includes 24 subjects. Treatment with ensereptide or placebo is conducted at one single occasion, in connection with the surgical procedure, and the subjects are then followed for about 13 weeks. At the last clinic visit, biopsies will be collected, which will then be evaluated by advanced histological methods in the fall of 2022. A final study report with results from the trial is expected in winter 2022/2023.

Within the ropocamptide project, we continue the technological development. In previous clinical studies, we have used an experimental product based on two components that need to be mixed prior to each administration event. In order to achieve a commercially successful product, we believe it is important to have a user-friendly product that does not require preparation. Our goal is to complete this work during the third quarter of 2022. In parallel with this development, we do what we can to prepare for a Phase III test of ropocamptide in the EU.

In an analysis of the outside world and of the company's competitive situation, we conclude that the interest in bioactive wound care is continuously increasing. The development of new wound care products takes place extremely interdisciplinary, and new products are developed in several different categories - such as prescription drugs, medical technology products and so-called over the counter (OTC) products. The number of patents that are submitted annually within the wound care area has constantly increased over the past ten years.

We are constantly getting proposals for strategic collaborations and requests for further applications of our products. I interpret this as a sign of a significant interest in Promore Pharma's products and the importance of drug development for conditions that today lack effective treatments. Our board and management are determined to build Promore Pharma with smart partnerships towards becoming a leading biotechnology company in bioactive wound care. We are convinced that this will result in a significant value enhancement in the medium term.

Finally, I would like to thank our employees, the board and shareholders for this first quarter in 2022 and for the confidence you have shown our company.

Solna, May 17, 2022
Jonas Ekblom
President& CEO

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Promore Pharma in brief

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of therapeutic peptides. The company's aim is to develop first-in-category pharmaceuticals for indications with high unmet medical needs, where very few efficacious prescription pharmaceuticals are available. Promore Pharma's two projects are undergoing clinical development and have a very strong safety profile since the products are based on endogeneous substances that are administered locally. The leading project, ensereptide (PXL01), that will be used for prevention of post-surgical scarring, is being prepared for a clinical phase II-trial if the peptide can prevent the formation of unesthetical scars on the skin. Ropocamptide (LL-37) has recently been evaluated in a clinical phase IIb study with positive results in patients with venous leg ulcers (VLUs). The product candidates can also be deployed for other indications, such as preventing unfavorable tissue attachments (adhesions) after different kinds of surgical procedures and treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

This information is information that Promore Pharma is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-05-17 10:16 CEST.

Link to the report on our site

The full interim report is available at https://www.promorepharma.com/en/section/investors/financial-reports/

Attachments

Promore Pharma Q1 2022 ENG FINAL

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701700/Promore-Pharma--Interim-Report-January-March-2022

Recommended Stories

  • Top-Rated Eli Lilly Nears Breakout After FDA Approves Its Next Potential Blockbuster

    The Food and Drug Administration approved an Eli Lilly diabetes drug it described as "novel," prodding LLY stock closer to a breakout.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 2022 Covid Vaccine Sales Appear Front-Loaded?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company kept its 2022 sales outlook despite beating Comirnaty estimates? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Getting sick from Omicron protects vaccinated individuals against a wide range of variants better than a booster, studies find

    The strong protections were only found to be effective for the previously-vaccinated

  • Why Eli Lilly Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) rose on Monday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pharmaceutical giant's new diabetes treatment, tirzepatide. As of 1:50 p.m. ET, Eli Lilly's stock price was up more than 3%. A phase 3 clinical trial showed tirzepatide to reduce A1C -- a key measure of average blood sugar levels -- better than existing treatment options.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy On Its Big First-Quarter Covid Vaccine Number?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after beating first-quarter Covid vaccine sales expectations? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Should You Mix And Match COVID Boosters For Your Fourth Dose?

    Here's what to know if you're eligible for another coronavirus shot — and why you shouldn't wait for an updated vaccine.

  • The #1 Worst Milk That Makes Your Brain Age Faster, Says New Study

    Plenty of people make sure to drink milk on a regular basis thinking that it will help to keep their bones stronger. However, it turns out that one kind of milk might instead be making your brain age faster, according to a new study.In the research that was recently published in the Molecular Nutrition&Food Research journal, 4,668 participants who were all between the ages of 55 and 75 years old first provided information about their existing diet while also going through neuropsychological test

  • If You Have These 5 Symptoms, You May Be Getting Dementia

    According to the World Health Organization, 55 million people worldwide live with dementia—a condition that affects memory, language and a decline in cognitive abilities that interferes with daily life. It's important to note that dementia is, "not a single disease; it's an overall term — like heart disease — that covers a wide range of specific medical conditions, including Alzheimer's disease. Disorders grouped under the general term "dementia" are caused by abnormal brain changes," the Alzhei

  • Dementia Action Week: What are the symptoms and how can you spot the early signs?

    New study finds one in four sufferers commonly go two years undiagnosed

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • Bristol Myers' Opdivo+Yervoy Fails To Meet Survival Endpoint In Untreated Urothelial Cancer

    Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's (NYSE: BMY) Phase 3 CheckMate -901 trial of Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) in urothelial carcinoma did not meet the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) at the final analysis. The trial compared Opdivo + Yervoy to standard-of-care chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for unresectable or metastatic urothelial carcinoma patients whose tumor cells express PD-L1 ≥1%. Bristol Myers remains blinded to the data, and an independent Data Monitoring Committe

  • Lorry driver shares weight loss tips after losing 15 stone in one year

    Vlad Tudose dropped from 29 stone to 14 stone after joining a football team to help overweight men shed the pounds.

  • Galera shares surge on news it will seek OK for lead drug candidate by year's end

    The experimental therapy is designed to treat a side effect of radiation therapy in cancer patients.

  • If This Happens to You in the Bathroom, Get Checked for Heart Failure

    As average life expectancy continues to increase in the U.S., heart failure is becoming more and more common. Left untreated, this type of heart disease has a tendency to progress rapidly, making early diagnosis important. Unfortunately, heart failure can be hard to detect in early stages, as its subtler symptoms are easy to miss or ignore.Since some heart failure symptoms are not obviously related to a heart problem, they may be mistaken for signs of a different health issue, or simply dismisse

  • Mizuho: Lilly's newly approved diabetes drug expected to bring in $14 billion in sales by 2030

    The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Eli Lilly & Co.'s Mounjaro, a once-weekly injection for adults with type 2 diabetes. Patients enrolled in the Phase 3 clinical trial reported that the therapy reduced hemoglobin A1C between 1.8% and 2.4%, depending on the dose. Lilly also said it helped people lose between 12 and 25 pounds, though weight loss is not included on the FDA label. Approximately 30 million people in the U.S. have type 2 diabetes. "We find it noteworthy that the FDA s

  • Booster shot slowdown leaves older Americans at risk

    The delivery of coronavirus booster shots in the U.S. has stagnated, particularly among older populations, leaving millions of vulnerable people at risk of serious infection and death. After bottoming out in late March and early April, COVID-19 infections are steadily rising across the country. More worrisome, hospitalizations have also increased 20 percent over the past…

  • Megan Fox (And Her 🔥 Legs) Took The Billboard Music Awards By Storm

    Megan Fox debuted some super strong legs at the Billboard Music Awards with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. She has put in work with celeb trainer Harley Pasternak.

  • Doctors Warn If You're Over 60, You Should Stop Doing This Now

    As you approach your 60s, a number of physical changes will more than likely take place such as a slower metabolism, which can cause weight gain, loss of muscle, bone and collagen and more. While we can't stop the aging process, we can slow it down with a few positive lifestyle changes. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with health experts who reveal their tips for staying healthy into your golden years. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You'v

  • Rise in remote jobs could be a sea change for job seekers with disabilities

    The rise in work-from-home jobs during the pandemic presents an opportunity to create a sea change for the 1 in 4 adults in the United States who have some type of disability.