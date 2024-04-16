Promotions, Applause, ETC: Albuquerque Journal Business Briefcase

Apr. 15—Promotion

Chase Ruffin has been promoted to senior associate broker at Colliers — New Mexico-El Paso. Ruffin joined Colliers in 2018. He is involved in organizations such as Urban Land Institute New Mexico, Commercial Association of Realtors of New Mexico, Charity Golf Tournament Committee and was formerly as a board member for New Life Homes. Ruffin started his career in 2016 with CenterPointe Development out of Phoenix, where he worked negotiating retail pad sites with national tenants. For the past two years, he has been recognized with a Colliers New Mexico Excellence Award for the most annual transactions.

Noemi Rivera has been promoted to New Mexico state director at Community Options. Rivera joined Community Options in 2009 as a direct support professional in Las Cruces. She progressed to program manager, service coordinator, director of program services, associate executive director and then to executive director. Rivera received her bachelor's degree from New Mexico State University and is currently pursuing a master's degree. Community Options works to develop innovative housing and employment supports for people with disabilities and families across 12 states. In New Mexico, Community Options has offices in Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe.

Applause

Chris Sweetin has been named the 2024 New Mexico Small Businessperson of the Year by the Small Business Administration. Sweetin founded 3D Security Training Solutions in 2014, 3D Security Services Group in 2016 and co-founded the Triskelion Group of New Mexico in 2018.

Etc.

Elizabeth "Liz" Friedenstein has been elected vice president of the New Mexico Women's Bar Association. Friedenstein is currently an associate attorney with Giddens + Gatton Law, P.C. A graduate of the University of New Mexico, Friedenstein attended the Oklahoma City School of Law, where she earned her Juris Doctorate and Certificate in Business Law in 2010. She is a native of Santa Fe, and has practiced law throughout New Mexico in the areas of real estate, probate, estate planning, and business and creditor's rights. She has represented individuals, homeowner associations and small businesses, as well as small and national lenders. Friedenstein is licensed in New Mexico, Oklahoma, United States District and Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Mexico and the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals. In addition to her experience as an attorney, Friedenstein has served as executive director of the nonprofit New Mexico Land Title Association and board chair of the Business Law Section of the State Bar of New Mexico. Friedenstein is also a member of the Hispanic National Bar Association.

Bulletin Board

Femcity Albuquerque will host its monthly wellness talk for women of all ages and backgrounds 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Two Cranes Bistro and Brew 901 Rio Grande NW Suite A192m. This month's speaker will be Crystal Gutierrez. This networking event is for FemCity members, but a free 30-day membership is available, and events are free for first time attendees. To learn more or RSVP visit femcity.com/albuquerque. For questions, email Terri Dean at Terri@femcity.com.

SCORE Albuquerque will host its workshop titled "Ask the Expert Q&A Marketing" from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom. Local expert, Georgena Frank Tann, will answer questions regarding marketing, branding, timing, social media, message and developing a plan. This workshop is free. Register at score.org/albuquerque