U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,739.91
    -19.78 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,108.69
    -39.07 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,430.50
    -94.30 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,785.44
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.98
    -1.02 (-1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,628.70
    -21.30 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.38
    -0.21 (-1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9749
    -0.0070 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    +0.0920 (+2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    -0.0225 (-1.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3310
    +0.6290 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,262.18
    -134.90 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.39
    -3.28 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,185.05
    +40.91 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Pronto and Pollen Mobile Appoint Sally Frykman as Chief Marketing Officer

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pronto, provider of immediately deployable off-road autonomous commercial trucking technologies, today announced the appointment of Sally Frykman as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Frykman will also serve as CMO for Pronto's wholly owned subsidiary Pollen Mobile, the first decentralized, privacy focused mobile network that is owned and operated by its users. In this role, Frykman will lead the companies' marketing and communications organizations, reporting to Anthony Levandowski, Chief Executive Officer of both companies.

https://pronto.ai/
https://pronto.ai/

"I'm thrilled to welcome Sally to our executive team," said Levandowski. "Her exceptional background and industry expertise are the perfect fit to propel the Pronto and Pollen brands to the next level."

At both Pronto and Pollen Mobile, Frykman will be hyper-focused on delivering growth through branding and demand generation efforts, leaning into strategic partnerships, and building world-class marketing and communications organizations.

Frykman is an accomplished marketing executive with robust experience in the autonomous driving, industrial, robotics and infrastructure industries. She has a proven track record of strategic development and execution of global marketing and communications programs that engage audiences deeply, elevate brands, and drive product and business performance.

Previously, Frykman served as Chief Marketing Officer at Velodyne Lidar and has held multiple leadership roles in a wide breadth of industries, including education.

Named the 2022 Woman of the Year by Sensors Converge and one of the 2023 Top 50 Women of Impact by Women Impact Tech, Frykman is widely recognized for her work in breaking barriers and supporting other women throughout her career.

"I am delighted to join the Pronto and Pollen teams, which are building transformative solutions that will change how the world moves goods and communicates," said Frykman. "I look forward to leading the companies' marketing efforts and playing a role in bringing these technologies to the global markets."

About Pronto 

Pronto.ai is at the forefront of the most important advances in commercial trucking, making trucks virtually crash-proof and dramatically more efficient. Its autonomous off-road trucking systems, based on the latest computer-vision technologies, are specifically engineered for rugged, unpredictable environments. Pronto's immediately deployable autonomous haulage systems are currently operating in complex commercial settings. Founded in 2018, Pronto is led by a team of innovators with an unrivaled track record of successful development of autonomous vehicle technologies and business models.

About Pollen Mobile 

While developing Pronto's autonomous driving technology for off-road applications, the company realized that it was not getting the reliable connectivity it needed. So Pronto built its own network. Owned and operated by its user community, Pollen delivers a high speed, data-only wireless network that protects the privacy of its users. Everyone who participates in the Pollen network earns PollenCoin, which is used to pay for data usage on the network. Pollen is powerful because it allows small, medium, and large businesses—as well as everyday people—to create connectivity where they need it.

Press Contact
Marisa Steck
SHIFT Communications
pronto@shiftcomm.com 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pronto-and-pollen-mobile-appoint-sally-frykman-as-chief-marketing-officer-301667954.html

SOURCE Pronto

Recommended Stories

  • State attorneys general sue to block Albertsons’ $4 billion dividend payout

    The attorneys general of California, Illinois and the District of Columbia are suing Albertsons in an effort to stop the grocery chain from paying a nearly $4 billion dividend to its shareholders.

  • China locks down area around iPhone factory, DuPont cancels Rogers deal, Ohio sues Dollar General

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines on China lockdowns, DuPont's merger with Rogers, and an Ohio lawsuit filed against Dollar General.

  • Could This Major Development Be a Game Changer for Altria Stock?

    Maybe the third time will be the charm for Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which is taking the field again in electronic cigarettes after entering into a joint venture with Japan Tobacco (OTC: JAPAF) to co-market new reduced-risk products. After its ownership stake in Juul Labs went up in smoke and its partnership with Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) was blocked by patent violations, this new deal could represent Altria's best shot at becoming a player again in the space. Altria and Japan Tobacco are forming Horizon Innovations, a joint venture 75% owned by the U.S. cigarette maker and 25% owned by its Japanese counterpart, that will oversee U.S. commercialization of any products either company develops.

  • Apple said to join 'hiring freeze' club. Here are the other members.

    Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.

  • Netflix and Disney+ Will Soon Air Ads. Roku Has Bad News for Them.

    Roku's warning could cast a shadow over the launch of Netflix and Disney+ advertising-supported tiers.

  • New York City’s new salary transparency law reveals what Amazon, JPMorgan, and other companies are paying

    Some job openings have wide ranges that are already angering applicants.

  • Power Metals Provides Comment on Recent National Headlines

    Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV: PWM) (FRANKFURT: OAA1) (OTCQB: PWRMF) has been advised that the Canadian Federal Government, by Order in Council, has ordered that Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co. divest itself of its past and ongoing investments in the Company. Sinomine made an equity investment of $1.5 million CDN into Power Metals. The order was made on national security grounds by virtue of the strategic importance of the Company's Case Lake lithium,

  • Three attorneys general file lawsuit seeking to block Albertsons' $4 billion payout

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The attorneys general of Washington D.C., California and Illinois filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in a federal court seeking to block grocer Albertsons' $4 billion dividend payout to shareholders before the closing of its proposed merger with rival Kroger Co. The lawsuit was filed under seal in the U.S. district court for the District of Columbia, he said.

  • McDonald's Sales Jump Nearly 10%: Is the Stock a Buy?

    McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) continues to carve out market share in spite of recent price hikes. The fast-food giant enjoyed its ninth straight quarter of comparable sales growth, with global sales increasing almost 10% year over year. With nearly 40,000 locations across more than 100 countries, McDonald's leads the world in fast-food retail.

  • Gas Exporter Sempra Infrastructure to Build New U.S. LNG Plant

    The project is the first phase of Port Arthur LNG, a roughly $10.5 billion export facility in Texas that would start delivering cargoes around 2027, potentially adding much-needed supplies of liquefied gas to global markets.

  • FedEx seeks to void $366 million verdict for Black former worker who alleged bias

    In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, FedEx said it was expecting the Oct. 25 award by a Houston jury to Jennifer Harris of $1.16 million in compensatory damages and $365 million in punitive damages to be reduced. The package delivery company said that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, punitive damages are normally capped at less than 10 times compensatory damages, with a multiple closer to one being appropriate when compensatory damages are substantial.

  • Starbucks Q4 earnings preview: Here's what to expect

    Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday after market close

  • Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining

    OTTAWA/BEIJING (Reuters) -Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security. China in response accused Ottawa of using national security as a pretext and said the divestment order broke international commerce and market rules. As countries compete to shore up reserves of materials needed for a transition to a cleaner economy, the news pushed down the Chinese companies' shares on Thursday, although they said in stock exchange filings they did not expect a major impact on their performance.

  • 1 Remarkable Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

    Retail sales soared last year, notching double-digit gains in every month. Decades-high inflation forced consumers to cut back on discretionary purchases, leading to a dramatic deceleration in retail sales. Many investors lost faith in the Canadian e-commerce company as revenue growth slowed and profits evaporated.

  • Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Doing What It Can To Lift Shares

    There wouldn't be many who think Lowe's Companies, Inc.'s ( NYSE:LOW ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 14.3x is...

  • Kellogg Raises Outlook as Third-Quarter Sales Rose 9%

    The company said higher prices and a positive shift in the mix of products it sold helped its North America cereal business rebound from flagging sales earlier this year.

  • Gasoline Prices Are Dropping but Truckers Can’t Catch a Break

    U.S. supplies of diesel used in freight transportation and agriculture have declined dramatically, keeping prices for the fuel high.

  • How to Determine Your Safe Withdrawal Rate

    Saving money for retirement is an important goal. But so is not running out of savings in retirement. To avoid this, personal finance and retirement experts have set a "retirement safe withdrawal rate." This is a formula that allows retirees … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Safe Withdrawal Rate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Antitrust regulators probe Adobe's $20B plan to acquire Figma

    The acquisition is the most expensive ever for a private software business and it could be drawn out if the DOJ decides to try to block it.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company's (NYSE:HPE) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13...