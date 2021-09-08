U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.62
    -12.41 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,997.33
    -102.67 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,269.28
    -105.05 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,254.15
    -21.46 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.96
    +0.61 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.90
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1827
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.0270 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2550
    -0.0040 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,293.53
    -913.16 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,191.40
    -8.08 (-0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Proofpoint Announces Occurrence of Fundamental Change and Make-Whole Fundamental Change Under 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Proofpoint, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. ("Proofpoint"), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that the acquisition by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, of Proofpoint constitutes a "fundamental change" and a "make-whole fundamental change" under the indenture (the "Indenture") governing Proofpoint's 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2024 (the "Notes"). Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Proofpoint was completed on August 31, 2021, which is the effective date of the fundamental change and make-whole fundamental change.

Proofpoint has designated the Fundamental Change Purchase Date (as defined in the Indenture) as September 24, 2021 (the “Fundamental Change Purchase Date”). At any time prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the Fundamental Change Purchase Date, holders of the Notes may elect to have Proofpoint repurchase their Notes on the Fundamental Change Purchase Date at a purchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes tendered for purchase, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Fundamental Change Purchase Date. In addition, holders of the Notes have the right to convert each $1,000 principal amount of their Notes into a cash amount equal to the conversion rate (6.4941 units of Reference Property (as defined in the Indenture)) plus the additional shares (0.7264 units of Reference Property), multiplied by $176.00 (the per share merger consideration payable to shareholders in connection with Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Proofpoint), at any time up to, and including, October 20, 2021. All conversions of Notes will be settled in cash.

Additional information on the procedures for tendering Notes for repurchase or converting Notes is available in the notice, dated August 31, 2021, provided to holders of the Notes.

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a trademark or registered trademark of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Proofpoint:

Media Contact:
Kristy Campbell
Proofpoint, Inc.
408-517-4710
kcampbell@proofpoint.com



Recommended Stories

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • NIO's (NYSE:NIO) Shareholders Should Expect Modest Dilution Going Forward

    Yesterday Chinese electric vehicle maker, NIO (NYSE:NIO) announced that the company will be selling up to $2 billion in American depositary shares (ADSs). The sale will be conducted via an at-the-market offering program, and will result in shareholder dilution of up to 3% at the current share price. The news resulted in NIO’s share price opening 3.3% lower today.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Dow Jones Slides As Yellen Warns Congress; Apple Sells Off From Record High; Tesla Skids Amid China Sales

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 150 points Wednesday, as Tesla stock reversed lower amid China sales. Apple fell from record highs.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

    NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light...

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    If I hold a one-stock portfolio, the qualities I am looking for are a diversified business, sustainability, and a fair price. Out of the three, the most important is sustainability. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) hits the mark on all three criteria here, and it would be the one stock I would buy right now.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Could The Trade Desk Be a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been a goldmine for long-term investors. Shares of the digital advertising technology (ad-tech) company are up more than 4,000% from its (split-adjusted) IPO price of $1.80in 2016. Fellow Fool Brian Stoffel defines a millionaire-making stock as one that can return 10 times its value in 20 years.

  • Upstart Is Soaring Again: Here's Why

    Financial technology company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) aims to disrupt the way that banks lend money to consumers, and the early results have been successful. In fact, Upstart's business has grown so quickly that the stock has increased more than tenfold in just nine months since the company's IPO. Well, it doesn't look like Upstart's stock is out of gas just yet.

  • Is NIO's $2 Billion Secondary Stock Offering Really Bearish?

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) opened lower on Wednesday after the company said that it will sell up to $2 billion in new stock in an at-the-market secondary offering. As of 11:06 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down by about 6% from Tuesday's closing price. NIO has filed the necessary paperwork for the stock sale, and its new shares will be offered through several big investment banks, including Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and the Hong Kong branch of China International Capital.

  • GameStop earnings: What to expect

    GameStop (GME) will report quarterly results on Wednesday afternoon and Reddit traders are on watch.

  • Why Shares of Senseonics Soared 30.6% in August

    The maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes treatment is a meme stock with some fundamental support.

  • 4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor markets host many of those top stocks. All four markets will expand as companies and consumers move more data online: Cloud services will host that data, cybersecurity services will protect it, fintech services will leverage it to replace traditional banking services, and all that computing power will spark fresh demand for more powerful chips. Let's take a look at four of my favorite stocks from those four industries -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Square (NYSE: SQ), and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) -- and why they're still excellent long-term investments.

  • Fed Official Who Warned on Real Estate Was Active REIT Trader

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the Federal Reserve’s largest internal critics of the risks in U.S. real estate was an active investor in the sector last year, financial disclosures show.Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren listed stakes in four separate real estate investment trusts and disclosed multiple purchases and sales in those and other securities, the documents show.Boston Fed spokeswoman Lucy Warsh confirmed that Rosengren’s trades were not conducted via a blind trust but “his investment decision

  • 15 Most Valuable Aerospace Companies in the World

    In this article, we are going to list the 15 most valuable aerospace companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the aerospace industry and proceed to the 5 Most Valuable Aerospace Companies in the World. Before getting into the list of the 15 most valuable aerospace companies in the world, let’s […]