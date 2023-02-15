Proofpoint Unveils New Simplified Partner Program to Accelerate Channel Growth

Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint Element Partner Program strengthens resellers’ position and market opportunity with enhanced sales and marketing development resources, benefits, incentives, and training support

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced its new partner program to empower the channel to drive sales, enhance customer relationships, and bolster additional revenue streams. The Proofpoint Element Partner Program strips away the complexity often associated with many current partner programs, enabling thousands of Proofpoint managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers (MSSPs), distributors, and value-added resellers (VARs) to tap into the company’s growing cybersecurity and compliance platform portfolio to build their business and power their revenues.



“We built Proofpoint Element from the ground up based on extensive feedback from our channel partners,” said Joe Sykora, senior vice president, global channel and partner sales, Proofpoint. “Far too many partner programs are bogged down by unnecessary complexity, and that’s why we’re excited to bring a simplified, modern, and clear-to-understand program that adds true partner value. We’re bolstering our investment in the people, platforms, and tools that strengthen our partners’ overall position and market opportunity.”

Proofpoint Element offers a simplified structure with two tiers, “Core” and “Elite”, accompanied by clear, enhanced benefits. With a defined path to Elite status, all Proofpoint channel ecosystem partners can differentiate their services to match market needs. The newly revamped program also provides the channel with the tools they need to grow their customer relationships while achieving higher win rates through extensive sales enablement, convenient training resources, marketing development, and technical support, including:

Core Tier: All channel partners – whether MSPs, MSSPs, or VARs – start at the Core tier. Minimum requirements are needed to maintain Core status, and Core partners receive multiple benefits to sell and support Proofpoint solutions, such as deal registration, sales certifications, technical training, and rewards.

Elite Tier: As part of the premium tier, Elite channel partners meet the most rigorous revenue goals, invest in sales and technical training, and actively promote Proofpoint solutions. In return, Elite tier partners receive significant deal registration discounts, a dedicated Channel Account Manager, priority in available marketing fund allocation, and several other top tier benefits. They may also benefit from a Value Incentive Rebate based on revenue growth commitments signed on a joint yearly business plan.



Partners can also consider specializing in Information Protection — with product focus areas such as CASB, Endpoint DLP or Insider Threat Management — or Proofpoint Security Awareness training.

Key Benefits of the Proofpoint Element Partner Program include:

Updated discounting structure and additional partner protection

Opportunity for partners to add their own set of services on top of Proofpoint’s best-in-class technology to increase profitability, recurring revenue and customer loyalty

Enhanced tools to help partners operate more efficiently, reliably, and scale quickly

Prioritized provisioning, shortening time of deployment to bolster customer satisfaction

Specialized paths with increased focus on partner capabilities and added resources, including lab access

Assigned team of portfolio experts to help with business planning, customer conversations, and go-to-market strategy

Extensive partner education, sales enablement, and technical resources and support

Marketing support including marketing development, such as personalized content and custom campaigns, and access to expert Proofpoint Channel Account Managers, Channel Marketing Managers, global program managers, and Field Marketing Managers to build brand awareness, generate more leads and scale business

Dedicated A/B environments for internal testing, training and customer demos



Partner Quotes

“Proofpoint’s focus on providing extensive information protection capabilities, with key cybersecurity product integrations, resonates and aligns with how we think about data being central to everything we do in security. Our incredible channel team and the entire Proofpoint organization supports our combined ability to guide strategy while providing elite engineering services to our joint clients, helping them better protect their information, protect against threats, and meet compliance requirements.” Janel Schalk, head of security enablement and sales, Trace3



“Partner-centric vendors like Proofpoint need to continue to innovate their partner program to collectively drive profitable business for themselves and their partners. I am pleased to see the development of the program, which is in lockstep with Proofpoint’s technical innovation and market leadership.” Craig Tamlin, general manager, Lumen IT



“We’re grateful for the strong strategic partnership we’ve established with Proofpoint over the years. As an Elite channel partner, we’re looking forward to leveraging this new Element Partner Program to enable our team and better serve our customers.” Alon Zvi Goldberg, chief technology officer, iON United



For more about the Proofpoint Element Partner Program, please visit: https://partners.proofpoint.com/English/

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

Proofpoint is a registered trademark or tradename of Proofpoint, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

