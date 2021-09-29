AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT), a non-profit propane marketing and educational foundation has launched a new Propane Appliance Rebate Program for 2021. This rebate program will assist Texas homeowners and business owners save on select new propane appliances.

Through the Texas Saves with Propane Appliance Rebate Program, Texas homeowners and businesses that purchase and have installed qualifying new propane appliances can earn rebates of $300 on a new propane furnace or boiler and $300 on a new propane water heater. There is a $600 cap per Texas household or business location.

It's easy. Texas consumers just need to contact their local Texas propane provider to start the application process. Proof of purchase dated after April 1, 2021, and a propane safety inspection by your propane provider are required. Completed rebate applications must be received within 30 days of the propane safety inspection.

Not only will homeowners and businesses save on their new propane appliances with the rebates, but they will save on annual operating costs with propane.

Propane furnaces heat with incredible efficiency, with 90 to 98 percent ratings, and provide comfortable, even, and consistent heat even during the coldest weather.

Propane water heaters use less energy and cost less to operate. Whether you want to save money or save space, a propane water heater delivers the performance you are looking for, and now there are rebates to help you make the switch.

Learn more and check the status of propane appliance rebate funds at https://txsaveswithpropane.com .

Questions? Email rebates@propanecounciloftexas.org or contact your propane provider.

Media Contact:

Jackie Mason

800-325-7427

320098@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propane-council-of-texas-launches-propane-appliance-rebate-program-301387628.html

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas