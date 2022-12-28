U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,783.22
    -46.03 (-1.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,875.71
    -365.85 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,213.29
    -139.94 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.02
    -27.49 (-1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.86
    -0.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.00
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0625
    -0.0025 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8870
    +0.0270 (+0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2020
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2500
    +0.8210 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,536.07
    -175.10 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.21
    -3.90 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.19
    +24.18 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,340.50
    -107.37 (-0.41%)
     

Propane Council of Texas Shares Heating Season Energy Savings Tips for a Successful Kick Off to the New Year

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-efficiency propane appliances offer impeccable energy savings over their electric counterparts and can save you hundreds in annual energy costs. But did you know you can save even more on your energy bill?

This heating season and in the New Year, check out these tips for additional savings:

  • Consider replacing old electric appliances with more energy-efficient propane models.

  • Have your furnace serviced yearly to ensure it's in working order.

  • Replace your air filters once a month or regularly as needed.

  • Only heat the rooms you use. If you have rooms that you never use, like guest rooms or large storage areas, close the vents in those rooms to be more energy efficient and direct the flow of air to the rooms you use most.

  • Placing rugs on bare floors will help make it feel warmer in the home.

  • Don't let furniture and rugs block vents and baseboard outlets. Ventilation is essential to your heating system working properly.

  • Use a programmable thermostat to set your heater back when you are not home.

  • Run your ceiling fan in reverse to distribute heat evenly to rooms and recirculate trapped warm air.

  • Exhaust fans can contribute to heat loss. The U.S. Department of Energy recommends turning off the kitchen, bath, and other exhaust fans within 20 minutes after using them and consider installing high-efficiency, low-noise models.

  • Shield your home against drafts around windows and doors by caulking and weather-stripping.

  • Open curtains on your south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to heat your home naturally and close them at night to reduce the chill you may feel from the cold.

  • Keep your fireplace damper closed unless you have a fire going. Keeping the damper open is like keeping a window wide open during the winter; it allows warm air to go right up the chimney.

For more information about propane, please visit www.propanecounciloftexas.org.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propane-council-of-texas-shares-heating-season-energy-savings-tips-for-a-successful-kick-off-to-the-new-year-301710793.html

SOURCE Propane Council of Texas

  • Record Output Slump for Top US Gas Basin Worsened Power Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- A record production decline in the largest US natural gas basin came just as extreme cold sent demand booming for the commodity used to heat homes and fuel power plants, exacerbating the winter storm crisis that left millions in the dark. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim

  • Niagara Falls State Park Reopens Following Deadly Blizzard

    Snow covered the ground at Niagara Falls State Park on Tuesday, December 27, after the popular attraction reopened following a deadly blizzard in New York state.Footage recorded by @melissareneewyatt shows snow covering the ground at Prospect Park near the Niagara Falls Observation Tower.Buffalo and other parts of western New York were hit by a deadly blizzard over the Christmas weekend, with 34 people so far confirmed dead in Erie County.Several sites at the landmark were closed on December 24 due to poor weather conditions.Some facilities at the park reopened on December 26. Credit: @melissareneewyatt via Storyful

  • Videos of Teslas malfunctioning in below-freezing temperatures go viral

    Multiple stories of Tesla vehicles experiencing major malfunctions in freezing temperatures during the holidays have gone viral. In a video uploaded to Twitter on Dec. 23, Canadian meteorologist Rachel Modestino demonstrates her inability to open her vehicle's driver-side door as the latch, which must be popped out of the door to use, had frozen shut. Modestino's video proved to be polarizing, with some Twitter users agreeing with her assessment of the vehicle while others reacted defensively and insulted her intelligence.

  • Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill

    Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you may see a significant rise in your utility bills (if you haven't already). Take a Look...

  • Man beats attacking bobcat with his crutches to fend it off, Connecticut official says

    The animal, hiding underneath a pickup truck, bit a man’s leg as he was getting into the vehicle, a town official said.

  • Incredible video, images show Buffalo, Niagara Falls frozen after winter storm

    Buffalo, New York, and Niagara Falls were seen in aerial video taken Tuesday after a deadly blizzard hammered the area and blanketed the region with snow.

  • Americans’ Wallets Set for Hit From Winter Home-Heating Bills

    (Bloomberg) -- Wholesale power prices surged more than 6,000% in parts of the country during the worst of the recent brutal cold snap — a sign that Americans are likely to face significantly higher winter heating costs once the bills get mailed out. Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jon

  • Winter Storm Elliot downs trees, ice hail damage & power outages

    This is winter storm Elliot. This was recorded 12/23/2022 in Colebrook New Hampshire. Power outages hit 1.1m and flights cancelled in path of deadly subzero weather. At least five people have been killed, more than 1.1 million customers are without power and thousands of flights cancelled or delayed as a historic polar vortex swept the United States this holiday season. “Once-in-a-generation” Winter Storm Elliott is causing disruptions across the map with 60 percent of Americans under winter weather warnings or advisories on Friday. Blizzards, whiteouts, icy rain and freezing, powerful winds stretched from the Canadian border south to the Rio Grande, Gulf Coast and central Florida, and from the Pacific Northwest to the Eastern Seaboard. Wind chill is driving temperatures to minus 40 degrees in some parts of western states. An estimated 10,000 flights have been delayed or canceled on Friday. Airports in the major transit hubs of New York, Chicago and Denver were reporting major cancellations. President Joe Biden warned everyone to take the storm seriously. “This is not like a snow day when you were a kid. This is serious stuff,” he said.

  • Buffalo Niagara International Airport remains shutdown until Wednesday

    The reopening date for the Buffalo Niagara International Airport has been pushed back to Wednesday morning as snow lingers. The commute in parts of western New York remains extremely difficult as travel bans begin to lift. FOX Weather correspondent Max Gorden reports from Buffalo.

  • Outdoor Retailer Patagonia Tests Solar Windows

    The outdoor-clothing retailer is one of the first companies to test solar-panel windows, a new and largely unproven technology that proponents hope will become a crucial source of electricity for homes and commercial buildings. Cables connect the windows to charging stations where Patagonia employees can power their cellphones. Meanwhile, a number of cities and states have passed laws that will fine building owners for carbon emissions beyond a set threshold.

  • Canadian Tidal Beach Turns Icy Amid Frigid Temperatures

    Bitterly cold temperatures impacted coastal British Columbia on Monday, December 26, with Environment Canada warning of dangerous travel conditions until the following night.Brad Atchison said he filmed this footage from Centennial Beach in Delta, south of Vancouver, on Monday morning. Icy patches are seen on the current. “This is a rare one for us,” Atchison wrote on Twitter.The Boundary region was warned to expect winter weather including snow and freezing rain into Tuesday night. Credit: Brad Atchison via Storyful

  • Ride-Share Scooters Are Becoming A Problem — The New Face Of Urban Micomobility Is Here

    Bird Global, Lime and other ride-share scooter brands began taking over streets and sidewalks seemingly overnight. They became a semi-viral sensation, even landing their own satire episode on the popular comedy show “South Park.” But the model is quickly becoming unsustainable as sidewalks, entrances and bike racks everywhere become packed with various brands of electric scooters, which are becoming a nuisance as many cities have started banning them inside city limits. Eli Electric Vehicles, a

  • These Long-lasting Hand Warmers Keep Me Almost Too Warm in Winter — and a Pair Is Less Than $1 at Amazon

    The TSA-approved hand warmers come in handy for hiking, skiing, outdoor sports events, winter storms, and travel to cold climates like Antarctica.

  • Aerial Footage Shows Extent of Winter Storm in Buffalo as Death Toll Rises

    Many cars and homes in the Buffalo area are buried under snow after the region became the center of a deadly winter storm that paralyzed two thirds of the country over the Christmas holiday. The storm has also brought flooding, power outages and canceled flights.Photo: Earl Reynolds via Storyful

  • Spectacular photos show Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm

    Pictures show the iconic waterfalls filled with ice and snow – and a rainbow over it.

  • Cleanup and warmup continue in Buffalo after deadly blizzard

    Temperatures were beginning what was forecast to be a steady rise but the storm's death toll was still ticking up as well.

  • Hundreds of Flights Cancelled as Bags Pile Up at Denver Airport

    Luggage was seen piling up at Denver International Airport in Colorado on Monday, December 26, as local media reported that hundreds of flights through the airport had been cancelled or delayed.Video filmed by Olivia Castaldy shows dozens of bags sitting at the airport’s baggage claim. She tagged Southwest Airlines and complained of travel disruption.Southwest Airlines accounted for 90% of all flights canceled through Denver on Monday, local media reported.The US Department of Transportation said on Monday that it was concerned about Southwest Airlines’s “unacceptable” rate of cancellations over the holiday weekend, and that it would examine whether the cancellations had been controllable.Southwest Airlines said on Monday that consecutive days of extreme winter weather had forced it to fly around one third of the airline’s usual schedule for several days. The airline said its “heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning”. Credit: Olivia Castaldy via Storyful

  • Half a million Duke Energy customers lost power in Dec. 24 outages. What else we know

    The utility company provided more details on the rolling blackouts that affected 500,000 customers during one of the region’s coldest weekends in recent years.

  • Death toll rises after monster winter storm

    Most roads in western New York are still clogged with snow and abandoned vehicles due to a monster storm. State police are using armed vehicles to clear the roads, and the National Guard has arrived in Buffalo to help with the cleanup. Michael George reports.

  • Unusual winter phenomenon happening now beneath U.P.'s Tahquamenon Falls

    Amid the churning waters beneath Tahquamenon Falls in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, stacks of pancakes are forming. Ice pancakes.