Propel Funeral Partners (ASX:PFP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.072

The board of Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) has announced that the dividend on 5th of April will be increased to A$0.072, which will be 1.4% higher than last year's payment of A$0.071 which covered the same period. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.6%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Propel Funeral Partners

Propel Funeral Partners' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 43.4%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 68% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Propel Funeral Partners Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Propel Funeral Partners has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.064 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.14. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Propel Funeral Partners hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years. The company is paying out a lot of its profits, even though it is growing those profits pretty slowly. Limited recent earnings growth and a high payout ratio makes it hard for us to envision strong future dividend growth, unless the company should have substantial pricing power or some form of competitive advantage.

Story continues

We should note that Propel Funeral Partners has issued stock equal to 13% of shares outstanding. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Propel Funeral Partners will make a great income stock. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Propel Funeral Partners (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.