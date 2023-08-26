Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Pays A AU$0.069 Dividend In Just Three Days

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Propel Funeral Partners' shares on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.069 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed AU$0.14 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Propel Funeral Partners has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of A$4.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Its dividend payout ratio is 87% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the past year it paid out 126% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

While Propel Funeral Partners's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Propel Funeral Partners to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. For this reason, we're glad to see Propel Funeral Partners's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Propel Funeral Partners has delivered an average of 17% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

Is Propel Funeral Partners worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share growth is a positive, and the company's payout ratio looks normal. However, we note Propel Funeral Partners paid out a much higher percentage of its free cash flow, which makes us uncomfortable. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Propel Funeral Partners today.

So if you want to do more digging on Propel Funeral Partners, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Propel Funeral Partners that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

