Is Propel Funeral Partners Limited's (ASX:PFP) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Propel Funeral Partners' (ASX:PFP) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Propel Funeral Partners' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Propel Funeral Partners is:

7.5% = AU$19m ÷ AU$253m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.08 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Propel Funeral Partners' Earnings Growth And 7.5% ROE

On the face of it, Propel Funeral Partners' ROE is not much to talk about. Although a closer study shows that the company's ROE is higher than the industry average of 4.9% which we definitely can't overlook. This certainly adds some context to Propel Funeral Partners' moderate 18% net income growth seen over the past five years. That being said, the company does have a slightly low ROE to begin with, just that it is higher than the industry average. Hence there might be some other aspects that are causing earnings to grow. For example, it is possible that the broader industry is going through a high growth phase, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared Propel Funeral Partners' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

ASX:PFP Past Earnings Growth January 9th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Propel Funeral Partners is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Propel Funeral Partners Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Propel Funeral Partners has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 82%, meaning that it is left with only 18% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, Propel Funeral Partners is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 73%. However, Propel Funeral Partners' ROE is predicted to rise to 11% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Propel Funeral Partners has some positive aspects to its business. Especially the substantial growth in earnings backed by a decent ROE. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

