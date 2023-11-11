Propel Holdings (TSE:PRL) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.105

The board of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.105 on the 5th of December, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 4.6%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Propel Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, Propel Holdings was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 132.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 25% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Propel Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.302 in 2021 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.288. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.4% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Propel Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 35% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Our Thoughts On Propel Holdings' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Propel Holdings is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

