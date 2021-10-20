U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,533.90
    +14.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,579.55
    +122.24 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,138.85
    +9.76 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,290.55
    +14.63 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.47
    +0.51 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.20
    +13.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.43 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0090 (+0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3822
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2090
    -0.1510 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    66,577.27
    +3,975.33 (+6.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,543.81
    +63.01 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,225.18
    +7.65 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,255.55
    +40.03 (+0.14%)
     

Propel Virtually Opens the Market

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Clive Kinross, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Propel is an innovative, online financial technology ("fintech") company, committed to credit inclusion by providing fair, fast and transparent access to credit with exceptional service using its proprietary online lending platform. Through its operating brands, MoneyKey and CreditFresh, Propel is focused on providing access to credit to the over 60 million underserved U.S. consumers who struggle to access credit from mainstream credit providers. Propel's revenue growth and profitability have accelerated significantly over the past two years as Propel has been able to facilitate access to credit for an increasing number of consumers, helping them move forward in their credit journeys. For more information please visit https://www.propelholdings.com/.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Wednesday October 20, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/20/c5012.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Netflix is down despite Q3 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Brian Cheung break down Netflix’s Q3 earnings report, and outlook for the streaming landscape.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar COVID Stocks

    What's really interesting about the stock market is there are always new companies trying new things. And sometimes the stocks of these companies come out of nowhere and blow the market averages away.

  • Why 2 Key Stocks Plunged in Premarket Trading Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to take a brief pause on Wednesday morning, consolidating some of the recent gains it has seen. Major stock market benchmarks remained near their all-time highs, but futures markets posted modest declines ahead of the regular trading session. A couple of stocks saw particularly large drops in premarket trading Wednesday.

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    The market has been unkind this year to some of the hottest growth stocks of 2020. Three such stocks are Teledoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Zillow Group (NASDAQ: ZG) (NASDAQ: Z).

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • Tesla reports earnings on Wednesday — here's what to expect

    Emily McCormick breaks down what the Street is expecting ahead of Tesla’s third-quarter results, which the electric automaker is set to report after the bell on Wednesday.

  • 11 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best cryptocurrency stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of cryptocurrencies, and go directly to read the 5 Best Cryptocurrency Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Over the past few years, hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to cryptocurrency. FTX, […]

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Chip Gear Maker ASML Beats On Earnings But Misses Sales Target

    Semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday beat analyst estimates for earnings in the third quarter but its sales came up short.

  • Atea Reveals Topline Results of Phase 2 MOONSONG Trial; Shares Crash 66%

    Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR) plunged 66% on Tuesday to close at $13.82 after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company provided update and topline results of the Phase 2 MOONSONG trial. Notably, the trial was evaluating AT-527 in the outpatient setting. The global Phase 2 MOONSONG trial, a randomized, double-blind, multi-center, placebo-controlled trial, was evaluating the antiviral activity, safety and pharmacokinetics of AT-527 550 mg and 1,100 mg, which was administered twice dail

  • Verizon’s Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Rising.

    The telecom giant showed improving subscriber growth numbers for a second quarter, as well as progress in moving customers to more expensive plans in the 5G era.

  • Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

    And what does it means for the future of the housing market?

  • First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Could Be 49% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of First Solar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FSLR ) by estimating...

  • Why Dutch Bros Won't Be a Starbucks Killer

    Despite Dutch Bros' hometown appeal, its bottom-line underperformance makes it more of a "show me the money" stock.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • 10 Best Tech Stocks Under $5

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks under $5. You can skip our detailed analysis of the technology sector, and go directly to the 5 Best Tech Stocks Under $5. Amidst the chaos caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the technology industry seems to have flourished, with investors and […]

  • 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 20 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks to Quit Your 9 to 5 Job. Whether you are a veteran dividend investor, or […]

  • Jim Cramer Likes CVS And 23andMe, Considers This Stock 'Too Cheap'

    On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is a good stock and its CEO Karen Lynch was "doing a great job." The stock is owned by his charitable trust. Cramer said he likes 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ: ME) and recommended buying the stock. He mentioned that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) "can be owned" given the strength in oil prices, although he doesn't like investing in that country. The "Mad Money" host said Weyerhaeuser C

  • Why Tilray Stock Climbed More Than 14% Tuesday

    The Canadian cannabis retailer made a big leadership move and saw its stock rise the most in one day since mid-July.