Propel Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Clive Kinross, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), and his team joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Propel is an innovative, online financial technology ("fintech") company, committed to credit inclusion by providing fair, fast and transparent access to credit with exceptional service using its proprietary online lending platform. Through its operating brands, MoneyKey and CreditFresh, Propel is focused on providing access to credit to the over 60 million underserved U.S. consumers who struggle to access credit from mainstream credit providers. Propel's revenue growth and profitability have accelerated significantly over the past two years as Propel has been able to facilitate access to credit for an increasing number of consumers, helping them move forward in their credit journeys. For more information please visit https://www.propelholdings.com/ .

