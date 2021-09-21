U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,370.12
    +12.39 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,035.16
    +64.69 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,803.75
    +89.85 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,187.51
    +5.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    +0.22 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.90
    +12.10 (+0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    +0.35 (+1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2000
    -0.2200 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,290.39
    -1,193.81 (-2.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,050.65
    -13.19 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

Propeller Airports Hires Veteran Aviation Lawyer Jack Rossi as Vice President and General Counsel

·2 min read

Leading attorney joins company after more than a decade in the commercial airline industry

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports, a developer, owner and operator of passenger terminals, today announced its hiring of Jack Rossi as Vice President and General Counsel. A top regulatory and commercial lawyer in the aviation industry, Rossi joins the company after over fifteen years with leading U.S. airlines.

USA Today Best Small Airport Award 2021
USA Today Best Small Airport Award 2021

"I'm thrilled to join this distinguished team at such an exciting time," said Jack Rossi. "The travel industry has faced significant challenges over the past year, but Propeller has continued to lead and expand. I look forward to helping the company continue this impressive growth, at Paine Field and beyond."

Rossi comes to Propeller with extensive experience in aviation regulatory law, airport affairs, and a broad spectrum of aviation-related business transactions, including real property leasing and acquisition, design and construction, project finance, concessions, and environmental matters. Previously, he served as Associate General Counsel at Alaska Airlines & Horizon Air, where he was principal regulatory attorney and lead counsel on airports and real estate for five years. Before joining Alaska, Jack served for ten years in various roles in the Legal Department of JetBlue Airways.

"Jack is a leader in his practice," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller Airports. "His background combines expertise in aviation law with in-depth knowledge of business operations and management. We're excited to have him join us."

In addition to his role with Propeller, Rossi serves as an officer in the Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps of the U.S. Army Reserve at Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington. He is a veteran of overseas service in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He holds a J.D. from Brooklyn Law School and a B.A. in International Political Economy & Development from Fordham University.

About Propeller Airports
Based in Everett, WA, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller Airports, in partnership with Global Infrastructure Partners, is focused on bringing best in class practices to Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound region. For more information please visit www.flypainefield.com, www.propellerairports.com and www.global-infra.com/.

Propeller Airports Logo
Propeller Airports Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/propeller-airports-hires-veteran-aviation-lawyer-jack-rossi-as-vice-president-and-general-counsel-301381896.html

SOURCE Propeller Airports

Recommended Stories

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Uber raises guidance, Lennar dips amid supply shortage, Nvidia stock caught in Evergrande fears

    Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Emily McCormick break down Tuesday's stocks on the move, which include: Uber shares seeing a jump in the market as a result of a more optimistic outlook for the company, Lennar stock dipping as supply chain constraints continue to plague the company, and Nvidia getting caught up in the Evergrande crisis.

  • Why Did Upstart Just Hit a Fresh All-Time High Today?

    What happened The stock market was having a mildly strong day. As of 1 p.m. EDT, all three major averages were higher by 0.3% or less. However, high-momentum fintech Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was another story altogether.

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • 10 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best diversified stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Diversified Stocks to Invest In. Big corporations have been eagerly diversifying their portfolios over the past few years in order to shield themselves from the […]

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • Upstart Leads Nasdaq Higher as Apogee Falls Back

    Monday's swoon for the stock market quickly gave way to a recovery for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) today. Although gains early Tuesday afternoon were somewhat limited at about two-thirds of a percent, the Nasdaq nevertheless showed its continued superiority by posting larger percentage gains than its fellow major indexes. Helping to drive the Nasdaq higher was another big jump for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), as the fintech disruptor hit another all-time high.

  • Monday May Have Been Just the Start of a Deeper Correction

    Despite indications early Tuesday for a market rebound from Monday's selloff, it is our opinion that the bounce, should it hold, would now be within negative trends that lack bottoming signals at this point. All the major equity indexes closed lower with negative internals on the NYSE and Nasdaq. While closing above their intraday lows, they, nonetheless, all closed below support and their 50-day moving averages, including the Nasdaq Composite (see above), Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Transports, which are now negative as are the rest.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • 12 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best big tech stocks to buy right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Big Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now. It would be an understatement to say that the technology sector is the backbone […]

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Fortunes Tumble From Seattle to Shenzhen in $135 Billion Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- A global rout in stock markets sparked by concerns over China Evergrande Group hit the world’s biggest fortunes Monday, with the richest 500 people losing a combined $135 billion.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Bil

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. This is especially true with some of Berkshire's tech stocks, including Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), which continue to prosper as technology plays an increasing role in the world economy. Buffett was long skeptical about tech companies -- a skepticism that has clearly softened, since Apple makes up more than 40% of Berkshire's stock portfolio.

  • 11 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best battery stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the battery industry’s outlook for 2021 and some of the major growth catalysts for battery stocks, and go directly to the 5 Best Battery Stocks to Buy Now. The shift in […]

  • Why Goldman Sachs just launched this ETF that will rival FAANG stocks

    Goldman Sachs just launched a novel new tech ETF that aims to get people invested in the next great tech companies.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Shopping: 3 Sinking Stocks She Keeps Buying

    If you're Cathie Wood, founder, and CEO of ARK Invest, you keep buying more. Shares of life-science equipment manufacturer Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) took a hit last week, and two ARK Invest ETFs quickly bought more. Wood also bought two genomics stocks that have tanked this year, Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA).

  • Why DraftKings Stock Dropped 7.3% on Monday

    Shares of online betting company DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 7.3% in trading on Monday as investors quickly exited growth stocks. The biggest reason for the drop at DraftKings was the market's sell-off in general. Fear of the financial markets breaking down are high after issues at China Evergrande Group made global headlines over the weekend.