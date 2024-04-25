Propeller Club honors Port Canaveral VP Luensmann as Maritime Person of the Year

Propeller Club honors Port Canaveral VP Luensmann

The Propeller Club of Port Canaveral recently named Diane Luensmann, vice president for government and strategic communications for the Canaveral Port Authority, as its Maritime Person of the Year for 2024.

Diane Luensmann

Luensmann has worked at the Port Authority since 2017, after work in federal government, state government and the private sector.

Luensmann earned her master’s degree from the U.S. Naval War College in national security and strategic studies.

Her private-sector experience includes serving as the first female to be president of a full-service New England advertising agency.

Her federal experience includes serving as communications director and deputy chief of staff for members of the U.S. House of Representatives. In state government, she served as liaison to the Democratic Governors Association. She also worked as maritime policy director for the American Maritime Congress.

At the Canaveral Port Authority, Luensmann promotes the mission and interests of Port Canaveral, the world’s second-busiest cruise port, at the local, state and federal government levels.

She has been a major force in getting federal and state legislation passed and policy improvements made on a wide range of issues that have impact far beyond just Port Canaveral and the state of Florida.

She was instrumental in getting a federal law passed to create a maritime security zone controlled and enforced by the U.S. Coast Guard for the safe and secure splashdown and recovery of space launch assets when it became apparent after the first crewed capsule return mission that there was not adequate authority included in existing law.

Luensmann also has been involved in planning and deploying innovations such as liquefied natural gas ship-fueling at Port Canaveral and strengthening port partnerships with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

She has worked to improve emergency response and port safety for Florida ports with the successful passage of Florida legislation to improve hurricane evacuation procedures, and helping the port receive funding for a new fire boat and emergency rescue response equipment.

In addition to all her work directly impacting the maritime industry, Luensmann is a strong advocate for maritime education, and has helped bring Maritime Academy cadets to Port Canaveral for training and internship opportunities.

Community Foundation announces new chair, board members

The Community Foundation for Brevard recently announced that Elizabeth O. Shorr is its new board chair.

Elizabeth O. Shorr

The organization also announced three board members ― Gina Rall, Scott Sorensen and Jamara Wilson Harvin.

The Community Foundation for Brevard is an independent 501(c)(3) that provides the expertise, networks and information that empowers philanthropists to maximize their impact in Brevard County and elsewhere. Last year, its donors granted $2.9 million, and fostered strategic and collaborative partnerships to address local challenges and help build a thriving community.

Shorr is an accomplished businesswoman with a professional background in advancement and philanthropy. Prior to her retirement, she was the founding president and CEO of The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges, developing sustainable philanthropy for the Maine Community College system.

Previously, she held senior executive positions with education and health organizations.

Shorr joined the Community Foundation board in January 2016. Since then, she has chaired multiple committees, served as an officer since 2019, and established the Shorr Family Fund in 2021.

Shorr has served on boards for many nonprofit organizations.

“Throughout my career and in my nine-year journey with the Community Foundation, I have witnessed firsthand the integral power of philanthropy,” Shorr said. “That’s why, as I take on this role, I’m particularly excited to welcome these individuals to our leadership group. Their unique perspectives, experience, and deep commitment to community will weave together and help produce transformative results for this beloved place we call home.”

Gina Rall

Rall, a certified public accountant, is senior trust officer and vice president with Cypress Bank & Trust, returns to the board after serving from 2000 to 2014, and leading as chair from 2012 to 2014.

Scott Sorensen

Sorensen is a longtime local businessman and community leader. Since 1977, as the president and owner of Sorensen Moving & Storage and Sorensen Logistics, Sorensen focused on quality, leadership and customer service to drive exponential growth. Retained as a consultant by the companies’ new owners, Sorensen continues other business endeavors and serves on the Brevard Zoo board and Aquarium campaign cabinet. Sorensen has been inducted into the Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame, and honored as Florida Space Coast Entrepreneur of the Year and Florida’s Small Business of the Year.

Jamara Wilson Harvin

Wilson Harvin is owner of Progressive Cleaning and Tuxedo Impressions LLC. She leverages her business acumen and leadership skills across sectors to increase efficiencies and drive positive change. A sought-after consultant and public speaker, Wilson Harvin has been recognized, including as a 2019 Orlando Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 honoree. She currently serves as a board member of nonprofit 8 Cents in a Jar and the Melbourne Regional Chamber of Commerce, and a member of the Civilian Military Community Relations Council.

“Our directors are the embodiment of true philanthropy. It’s through their vision and collective efforts that we are able to advance our mission, deepen our impact, and drive results for our community,” said Theresa Grimison, president and CEO of the Community Foundation.

McGhee named executive director of Neighbor Up Brevard

LaShaundra McGhee recently was named executive director of Neighbor Up Brevard.

LaShaundra McGhee

Neighbor Up Brevard was established as Brevard Neighborhood Development Coalition in 2001. Its founders were from local churches, businesses and civic organizations that wanted to revitalize impoverished communities.

Their original focus was on the Booker T. Washington neighborhood in north Melbourne, which was plagued by drugs, crime and poverty.

Its mission now is to plan, facilitate and implement solutions for revitalizing impoverished communities in Brevard.

Among Neighbor Up Brevard’s programs are The Dorcas Outreach Center for Kids (The DOCK) and Greater Heights Affordable Housing.

McGhee previously was operations director at Neighbor Up Brevard. Her other positions include work with Elevation Church, Aging Matters in Brevard and the Early Learning Coalition of Brevard.

McGhee received her bachelor’s degree in health services and health sciences from the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

To learn more about Neighbor Up Brevard, go to www.neighborupbrevard.org.

