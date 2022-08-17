U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

Proper Hospitality Announces Management, Operation of Historic Culver Hotel Under The Collective Family of Brands and Properties

·3 min read

The latest addition to The Collective's growing portfolio reopens with European-Inspired bistro & garden and live music programming

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proper Hospitality announces today the addition of the iconic Culver Hotel to The Collective - a growing portfolio of independent, design-driven boutique hotels managed and operated by the Los Angeles-based hospitality group.

Proper Hospitality logo
Proper Hospitality logo

Located in the heart of Downtown Culver City, The Culver Hotel is a nationally landmarked flatiron-style building which first opened its doors in 1924 after being designed by architects Curlett & Beelman - the city's pioneer of lavish Beaux-Arts architecture—and the visionary City founder Harry H. Culver.

In 2007, the property was acquired and redesigned by hotelier Maya Mallick who thoughtfully restored the 46-room boutique hotel with inspiration from the building's rich history, the distinct elegance of the 1920s and a passion for vintage. The decor and European ambiance found throughout reflects an artistic, romantic approach, with its rooms and event spaces layering a happy pastiche of deep colors, rich textures, classic design pieces, and rare vintage furniture. The hotel's creative spirit includes an in-house art gallery with works by established and emerging local talent.

"Over the last 15 years, I have had the privilege of reimagining and reviving a beautiful piece of history, and creating an artful and lively destination in Los Angeles. I look forward to continuing the magic, together with Proper Hospitality as we approach our 2024 Centennial," said Maya Mallick, Owner and Creative Director of The Culver Hotel.

Today, The Culver Hotel continues to act as an enchanting community-gathering place and neighborhood beacon for the new energy coursing through downtown Culver City as it is uniquely situated next to The Culver Steps, The Culver Studios, Amazon Studios and walkable to a vibrant mix of dining, shopping and entertainment destinations. As part of its reopening, the property meets the bustling energy of its locale with a new on-site bistro and garden Lillie's, named in homage to Harry Culver's wife Lillian, which takes shape across three distinct spaces within the property - the grand lobby, dining room and outdoor garden.

Grounded in a sense of place, the menu—led by Proper Hospitality's culinary team and Executive Culinary Director Ned Elliott—reflects a thoughtful blend of modern French cuisine and California's seasonal bounty. Working closely with LA-based farmers and producers, the evolving menu includes an expansive raw bar program; classic and specialty cocktails; and a focus on natural and biodynamic wines. The menu mixes classic dishes like Steak Frites, grilled whole Branzino and French Onion Soup with standout signatures such as the Grand Aioli which pairs poached shrimp with a rich saffron aioli, Roasted Sea Scallops Amandine, Chilled Maine Lobster, and a luxurious and comforting Chicken dinner for two.

Further highlighting the ownership's dedication to curated cultural programming, the introduction of Lillie's will be accompanied by the awaited return of the property's signature lineup of live music - an element of European cafe culture which hotel guests and the community have enjoyed for the last decade. Later this fall, The Culver Hotel will reopen its speakeasy bar and private lounge for the most intimate of experiences.

With a range of approachable, all-day dining options, dynamic programming, exclusive amenities, a modern exercise room and over 5,500 square feet of meeting and indoor-outdoor event spaces, The Culver Hotel continues to be a timeless and luxury-minded destination for guests and locals alike to experience an authentic and distinctly Hollywood history through various touch points, warm hospitality and a tailor-made approach for every occasion.

"We are grateful that Maya and her family have put their trust in Proper Hospitality to take this special hotel to the next level while honoring its storied history," said Brian De Lowe, Co-Founder and President of Proper Hospitality. "Culver City is a coveted Westside destination and The Culver Hotel will showcase how we are able to create a feeling of belonging and connection for our clientele through our inspired dining concepts, signature style of service, and dynamic guest experiences."

Accommodations and special events at the national historic landmark hotel can be booked now by visiting www.culverhotel.com. Reservations for new on-site, European-inspired bistro and bar Lillie's can be booked through OpenTable here. Live music programming, featuring a rotating line up of contemporary jazz, folk and independent artists, will take place from Wednesday - Sunday from 7-10pm, starting August 17, 2022.

The Culver Hotel is located at 9400 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232.

Media Contact:
media@culverhotel.com

The Culver Hotel logo
The Culver Hotel logo
Exterior of the historic Culver Hotel
Exterior of the historic Culver Hotel
The entrance of The Culver Hotel
The entrance of The Culver Hotel
Steak Frites at Lillie's, the new bistro at The Culver Hotel
Steak Frites at Lillie's, the new bistro at The Culver Hotel
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/proper-hospitality-announces-management-operation-of-historic-culver-hotel-under-the-collective-family-of-brands-and-properties-301607905.html

SOURCE Proper Hospitality

