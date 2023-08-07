U.S. markets closed

Service Properties (SVC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Zacks Equity Research
·2 min read

Service Properties (SVC) reported $503.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $0.07 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $500.9 million, representing a surprise of +0.57%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.58.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Service Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Hotel operating revenues: $404.33 million compared to the $405.82 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.

  • Revenues- Rental income: $99.45 million versus $95.08 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$0.07 versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$0.03.

View all Key Company Metrics for Service Properties here>>>

Shares of Service Properties have returned -6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

