What properties were bought and sold the first week of August?

Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from July 31-Aug. 4.

Gina Hoffer, executor of the estate of Barbara Leonardis, to William and Sally Rudge, Windber Borough, $265,000.

Derrick and Suzanne St.Clair to Scott Cleveland, Stonycreek Township, $615,000.

Bryon and Jennifer Blough to Jessica Rovida and Alicia McClintock, Windber Borough, $79,500.

Thomas and Karla Hiravi and Edward Jr. and Karen Lynn to Darrel and Kathy Holsopple, Conemaugh Township, $14,000.

Alpine Property Rentals LLC to Antonio and Maria Lopes, Confluence Borough, $347,000.

Ruth Fiscus and Donna Spear, co-executrices of the estate of Richard Maurer, to Brock and Amanda Eutin, Jenner Township, $150,000.

Tammy Ellis to Robert Whistler, Windber Borough, $55,000.

Beth Powell, administratrix of the estate of Richard Antram, to Cozy Woods LLC, Somerset Township, $144,500.

Somerset Trust Co. to Ellen Walker and Donaciano Trejo, Somerset Township, $45,500.

Nancy Bittner to Blake Miller and Shauna Moore, Berlin Borough, $155,000.

Lisa Megown and Donald Thomas, co-administrators of the estate of Loretta Thomas, to Jeremiah Bowser, Ursina Borough, $30,000.

Vivian Corbaci to Cary Latuch, Somerset Borough, $15,000.

Christel Kosis to Lawrence Endler and Patricia Endler, trustees of the Lawrence Endler and Patricia Endler Revocable Trust, Conemaugh Township, $120,000.

John and Tricia Hostetler to Kyle and Alivia Drenner, Conemaugh Township, $103,000.

Craig Krauss to Michael and Amanda Gindlesperger, Windber Borough, $72,759.

William and Elizabeth Stevens to Douglas and Alyssa Sutherland, Middlecreek Township, $153,500.

John Jr. and Jessica Joyce Baker to James and Lynn Svonavec, Milford Township, $165,000.

Constantinos and Tara Nikou to Christopher and Susan Rihn, Jefferson Township, $430,500.

Hubert Dean and Nancy Joan Barkman to Rick and Susan Chaney, Sarah Lynn Shaffer and Sean Michael Chaney, Stonycreek Township, $29,000.

Mary June Gross, administratrix of the last will and testament of Mary Jane Lacey, also known as Mary Jane Reese, and C. Perry Lacey, to Makayla Baath, Somerset Borough, $140,000.

Barbara Van Sickel, by David Farner, her agent by general durable power of attorney, to Somerset Family Promise LLC, Jefferson Township, $360,000.

Edward Jr. and Cheryl Pollock to The Smoking Shak LLC, Somerset Township, $130,000.

Ryan Blake and Nicole Lynn Beeghly to Douglas and Diane Wagner, Somerset Township, $50,000.

Recorder of Deeds report

Patricia Peifer, Recorder of Deeds, issued the July collections report.

Affordable Housing Fund: $3,840; Miscellaneous: $885.50; Entries: $13,771; Writs Commission: $10.71; Municipal Tax Commission: $4,025.17; State Tax Commission: $1,965.21; County Records Improvement Fund: $1,288; Recorder's Improvement Fund: $1,932; Demolition Fund: $5,310. Total: $33,027.59.

