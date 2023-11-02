Property changes in Somerset County from Oct. 23-27

Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from Oct. 23-27.

Alton and Judith Reddecliff to Joseph and Melody Eger, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $215,000.

O. Eileen Moran to Patrick Pesarchic, Conemaugh Township, $136,000.

Donald Hillebrand, Timothy Hillebrand and Terrance Hillebrand to Delite Properties Inc., Middlecreek Township, $204,294.

Melissa May and Michael Griffith to Jeffrey Miele, Brothersvalley Township, $240,000.

Pamela Shroyer, executrix of the estate of Clifton Earl Johnson, to Shawn and Amanda Svencer Tirko, Hooversville Borough, $226,000.

Distinctive Human Services Inc., administrator of the estate of James Zankey, to Andrew Burkett, Sabrina Smith and James Burkett, Windber Borough, $12,500.

John and Ida Shaffer, Rebecca Baker and Vanira Wilkins, individually and as executrices of the estate of Lena Shaffer, to Rebecca Baker, Southampton Township, $131,854.40.

Michael and Marita Ashmore to Charles Allen III, Jefferson Township, $311,500.

Hannah Renee Holliday, formerly known as Hannah Renee Thomas, and Connor Aaron Holliday, to Janet Vatavuk, Conemaugh Township, $185,000.

Roy Meyers to Shining Diamonds Enterprises LLC, Windber Borough, $43,000.

John Robert Fiesta, executor of the last will and testament of John Fiesta, to Jesse William and Karen Sykes, Jefferson Township, $290,000.

Dorothy Gall to Robert III and Danielle Deneen, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $105,000.

Denise Carrier, executrix of the estate of Clara Snyder Augustine, to Cathy Kaufman, Somerset Borough, $120,000.

Joshua Sroka and Brittany Lawrence to Brandy Way, Conemaugh Township, $85,000.

Michael Potochar to Joseph and Regina Glunt, Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $205,000.

Kathie Beabes to Eric Barnes and Christina Berkhimer, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $40,000.

Christine Freddes, executrix of the estate of Mary Phillips, to James Irvin McAfee Jr., Windber Borough, $350,000.

Robert Brown Jr. and Cathy Simunic, co-administrators of the estate of Betty Brown, to Alyssa Martin, Boswell Borough, $60,000.

Evelyn Supinger to Janae Speigle, Jenner Township, $160,000.

Kurt and Lucinda Walker to Mark and Donna Garber, Somerset Township, $190,000.

Diane Mcmahon to Caitlin Hay, Lincoln Township, $134,000.

Shannon Lynn Mabray to Paul Bialas Jr. and Eliya Dimond, Windber Borough, $134,900.

Samuel and Susan Davis to Anthony and Ronna Delitto, Indian Lake Borough, $669,000.

Carla Wess to Chris and Nicole Lambert, Brothersvalley Township, $30,500.

Ronald Quinn to Kimmel Enterprises LLC, Meyersdale Borough, $125,000.

Randy and Judy Haulk to Erin Knepper, Summit Township, $127,000.

Joseph Stahl to John Wojcik Jr., Shade Township, $47,590.

