Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,279.00
    +23.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,453.00
    +102.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,854.00
    +109.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,692.80
    +16.40 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.95
    +1.51 (+1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.60
    +9.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    +0.42 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0049 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.44
    -0.43 (-2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2182
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3070
    -0.5850 (-0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    35,425.14
    +962.14 (+2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    724.85
    +18.13 (+2.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.43
    +96.00 (+1.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,949.89
    +348.24 (+1.10%)
     

Property changes in Somerset County from Oct. 23-27

Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
·2 min read

Here are the property transfers recorded with the Somerset County Recorder of Deeds from Oct. 23-27.

  • Alton and Judith Reddecliff to Joseph and Melody Eger, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $215,000.

  • O. Eileen Moran to Patrick Pesarchic, Conemaugh Township, $136,000.

  • Donald Hillebrand, Timothy Hillebrand and Terrance Hillebrand to Delite Properties Inc., Middlecreek Township, $204,294.

  • Melissa May and Michael Griffith to Jeffrey Miele, Brothersvalley Township, $240,000.

  • Pamela Shroyer, executrix of the estate of Clifton Earl Johnson, to Shawn and Amanda Svencer Tirko, Hooversville Borough, $226,000.

  • Distinctive Human Services Inc., administrator of the estate of James Zankey, to Andrew Burkett, Sabrina Smith and James Burkett, Windber Borough, $12,500.

  • John and Ida Shaffer, Rebecca Baker and Vanira Wilkins, individually and as executrices of the estate of Lena Shaffer, to Rebecca Baker, Southampton Township, $131,854.40.

  • Michael and Marita Ashmore to Charles Allen III, Jefferson Township, $311,500.

  • Hannah Renee Holliday, formerly known as Hannah Renee Thomas, and Connor Aaron Holliday, to Janet Vatavuk, Conemaugh Township, $185,000.

  • Roy Meyers to Shining Diamonds Enterprises LLC, Windber Borough, $43,000.

  • John Robert Fiesta, executor of the last will and testament of John Fiesta, to Jesse William and Karen Sykes, Jefferson Township, $290,000.

  • Dorothy Gall to Robert III and Danielle Deneen, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $105,000.

  • Denise Carrier, executrix of the estate of Clara Snyder Augustine, to Cathy Kaufman, Somerset Borough, $120,000.

  • Joshua Sroka and Brittany Lawrence to Brandy Way, Conemaugh Township, $85,000.

  • Michael Potochar to Joseph and Regina Glunt, Upper Turkeyfoot Township, $205,000.

  • Kathie Beabes to Eric Barnes and Christina Berkhimer, Paint Township No. 1 (Windber), $40,000.

More: Educational possibilities at annual College & Technical Fair

  • Christine Freddes, executrix of the estate of Mary Phillips, to James Irvin McAfee Jr., Windber Borough, $350,000.

  • Robert Brown Jr. and Cathy Simunic, co-administrators of the estate of Betty Brown, to Alyssa Martin, Boswell Borough, $60,000.

  • Evelyn Supinger to Janae Speigle, Jenner Township, $160,000.

  • Kurt and Lucinda Walker to Mark and Donna Garber, Somerset Township, $190,000.

  • Diane Mcmahon to Caitlin Hay, Lincoln Township, $134,000.

  • Shannon Lynn Mabray to Paul Bialas Jr. and Eliya Dimond, Windber Borough, $134,900.

  • Samuel and Susan Davis to Anthony and Ronna Delitto, Indian Lake Borough, $669,000.

  • Carla Wess to Chris and Nicole Lambert, Brothersvalley Township, $30,500.

  • Ronald Quinn to Kimmel Enterprises LLC, Meyersdale Borough, $125,000.

  • Randy and Judy Haulk to Erin Knepper, Summit Township, $127,000.

  • Joseph Stahl to John Wojcik Jr., Shade Township, $47,590.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: Somerset County property transfers for Oct. 23-27

Advertisement