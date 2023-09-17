Property Franchise Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.10 (vs UK£0.099 in 1H 2022)

Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£13.2m (flat on 1H 2022).

Net income: UK£3.31m (up 4.6% from 1H 2022).

Profit margin: 25% (in line with 1H 2022).

EPS: UK£0.10 (up from UK£0.099 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Property Franchise Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.9% decline forecast for the Real Estate industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Real Estate industry.

The company's shares are up 3.6% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Property Franchise Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

