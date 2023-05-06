The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase Property Franchise Group's shares before the 11th of May in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.088 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.13 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Property Franchise Group stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of £3.175. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Property Franchise Group is paying out an acceptable 58% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 43% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Property Franchise Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Property Franchise Group, with earnings per share up 9.6% on average over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Property Franchise Group has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. Therefore it's unlikely that the company will be able to reinvest heavily in its business, which could presage slower growth in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last nine years, Property Franchise Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 20% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Property Franchise Group worth buying for its dividend? While earnings per share growth has been modest, Property Franchise Group's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while Property Franchise Group looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Property Franchise Group (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

