Property Management Software Market: USD 610.57 Million Growth from 2021 to 2026, Large Vendors Acquiring Small Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Property management software helps property managers and real estate agents in managing their property-related operations such as rent collection, reminders for rent payments, vacancy updates, property advertisement and marketing, lease and contract documentation, application tracking, accounting, property maintenance, and workload creation and tracking.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Property Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Technavio estimates that the property management software market size is expected to grow by USD 610.57 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of New Entrants

The global property management software market is characterized by moderate capital investment. This leads to several opportunities for new entrants to enter the market and capitalize on the increasing demand for property management software. However, the established players have a strong geographical presence and a loyal customer base. Therefore, it can become difficult for new entrants to enter the market and gain market share. Thus, the threat of new entrants was moderate in 2021 and is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The property management software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market. The market includes some international players and several US-based industry participants. Large vendors are acquiring small vendors to expand their product portfolios and boost their market shares. The competitive market environment is expected to intensify with an increase in cloud-based solution extensions, technological innovations, and M&A. To remain competitive in the market, vendors have to develop new technologies. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include AppFolio Inc., Console Australia Pty Ltd., CoreLogic Inc., Entrata Inc., and Fortive Corp.

Market Segmentation

The property management software market has been segmented by deployment into cloud-based and on-premises. Among these, the cloud-based segment will account for the highest market growth. Many SMEs and large organizations are shifting to cloud-based property management solutions owing to their advantages such as inherent ease of use, cost-effectiveness, agility, and innovations in cloud security.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as increasing investment in smart city infrastructure, growing investment in the retail sector, and rising urbanization rate.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing awareness of property management software and its benefits will drive the growth of the global property management software market during the forecast period. Property management software simplifies data management by adding the master data and then updating the same. Any complaints can be resolved quickly, with a fast and seamless assigning of workload to avoid delays. Property management software helps in documenting lease management by default. It can create rent reminders, provide payment updates, offer online payment options, and track responses to display advertisements.

The use of AI, ML, voice commands, and VR is a trend in the market. Voice technology can make searches easier, and bills can be paid through voice commands. VR enables property managers to provide prospective tenants with a tour of the house. Similarly, 3D imaging and 360-degree imaging services provide visualization of properties for sale. Thus, the rise in the integration of new technologies with property management software will support the market growth during the forecast period.

Property Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 610.57 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AppFolio Inc., Console Australia Pty Ltd., CoreLogic Inc., Entrata Inc., Fortive Corp., Hemlane Inc., London Computer Systems, MRI Software LLC, Nemetschek SE, Oracle Corp., Property Boulevard Inc., Property Matrix, Property Vista Software Inc., Quicken Inc., RealPage Inc., Rentec Direct, ResMan LLC, TenantCloud LLC, TOPS Software LLC, and Yardi Systems Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AppFolio Inc.

10.4 Console Australia Pty Ltd.

10.5 Entrata Inc.

10.6 London Computer Systems

10.7 MRI Software LLC

10.8 Quicken Inc.

10.9 RealPage Inc.

10.10 Rentec Direct

10.11 ResMan LLC

10.12 Yardi Systems Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

