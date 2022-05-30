U.S. markets closed

Property Management Software Market Worth $ 2.59 Bn by 2030. Rise in Demand for SaaS to Propel the Market Growth.

STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·11 min read
STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP
STRATEGIC MARKET RESEARCH LLP

According to Strategic Market Research, Property Management Software Market was worth USD 1.56 Billion in 2020 & is likely to reach a suitable benchmark of nearly USD 2.82 Billion in 2030 with a CAGR of around 5.73%. The continuous rise in demand for SaaS, increasing demand for management software to address consumers' shifting preferences along with demand for improved customer support are driving the market growth.

New York, United States, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A property management (PMS) is a software application that is used in the hospital accommodations and commercial, residential rental properties. Property management software allows the landlords to work in a more efficient way in managing their properties and increasing the value of their investments frequently. The major factors bolstering the growth of the Global Property Management Software Market are the continuous increase in demand for SaaS (Software as a Service) and the advent of other property management software platforms such as simplifyem, onesite realpage, yardi voyager, hemlane, etc. In terms of application, the ‘Residential’ segment continued to dominate the market with the highest share of approximately 70.23 %. Based on region, North America held the maximum share of nearly 65.58% of the total market. However, the Asia-Pacific region held the fastest growth rate with a decent CAGR value of around 7.17%.


To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at 

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/property-management-software-market



The report published by Strategic Market Research on Property Management Software Market is classified based on:

Based on Deployment:

· On-premises

· Cloud

 

Based on Applications

Residential

· Multi-family Housing Apartments

· Single-family Housing Apartments

· Others

 

Commercial

· Office Spaces

· Hotels

· Retail Spaces

· Others


Based on End-User:

· Property Managers and Agents

· Property Investors

· Housing Association

· Others


Regions:

North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • Rest of North America


Europe

  • Germany

  • Russia

  • Switzerland

  • France

  • U.K

  • Finland

  • Turkey

  • Netherlands

  • Belgium

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Rest of Europe


Asia Pacific

  • China

  • India

  • Thailand

  • Japan

  • Indonesia

  • South Korea

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Philippines

  • Australia

  • New Zealand

  • Rest of APAC


LAMEA

  • Brazil

  • Uruguay

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Argentina

  • Rest of LAMEA

Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Property Management Software Market Report published in the month of March 2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase: 

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/property-management-software-market


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2020-2030

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

5.73

2030 Value Projection

2.82 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

1.56 billion

Historical Data for

2015-2019

No. of Pages

135

Companies

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Honeywell, Yardi Systems Inc, AppFolioInc, Buildium LLC, Trimble Inc, Total Management Jones Lang LaSalle IP Inc, Console Australia Pty Ltd, CORELOGIC Entrata Inc., InnQuest Software, IQware Inc., MRI Software LLC, RealPage Inc., Yardi Systems Inc.

Leading SegmentBased on Deployment

Cloud

Leading Region

North America

Segments covered

Based on Deployment, Based on Applications, Based on End-User and Based on Region

Growth Drivers

Rise in demand for SaaS
Rise of Customers' Shifting Preferences

Demand for Improved Customer Support


Some of the vital factors proliferating the Market Growth:

  • The rising demand for web-based services like the Software as a Service (SaaS) technology is enhancing the market growth globally. SaaS-enabled PMS (Property Management Systems) helps in managing the daily operations efficiently like building maintenance, lease tracking, tenant, accounting, etc. As per DevSquad, 38% of the companies say that they are running their organization entirely based on SaaS technology, whereas around 80% of the businesses across the globe are planning to convert their systems entirely into SaaS by 2025. On the other hand, the SMEs are investing a hefty sum of money in SaaS, which is estimated to reach a whopping amount of USD 500 Bn by 2023.

  • The increasing demand for management software to address consumers’ is shifting the priority of home buyers, and the rising need for improved customer support is driving the market.

In terms of Deployment, the ‘Cloud’ segment dominated the market with maximum share.

In terms of Deployment, the market is segregated into On-premises and Cloud. The ‘Cloud’ segment dominated the market with the maximum share of around 61.13 %. The Cloud-based property management software provides a seamless data integration along with an excellent backup facility which helps in the prevention of any kind of data loss. Along with that, the growing adoption of cloud deployment among the various end-users like property managers, housing associations, and corporate occupiers are driving the growth of this segment. As per DevSquad, 70% of CIOs are attracted to the cloud-based SaaS for its scalability and agility. Around 38% of companies adopt these cloud-based systems to enhance the disaster recovery. Almost 37% of the companies adopt cloud-based systems to improve their flexibility.


Based on Applications, the Residential segment held the largest proportion of the share in the market. 

In terms of Applications, the market has been ramified into Residential (Multi-family Housing Apartments, Single-family Housing Apartments and Others) and Commercial (Office Spaces, Hotels, Retail Spaces, and Others). The Residential segment dominated the market comprehensively with a share of approximately 70.23% in 2020 and is likely to continue its dominance throughout the forecasted period. This is because of the rise in investments in real estate companies to launch new residential projects all around the world. A new research study was conducted where it was found that the value of public residential construction spending in the USA in 2021 was over USD 9 Bn, which is slightly less as compared to the previous year. 


By End-User, the ‘Property Managers and Agents’ segment held the maximum proportion of the market share in 2020 

In terms of End-User, the market has been ramified into Property Managers and Agents, Property Investors, Housing Associations, and Others. The ‘Property Managers and Agents' held the maximum share of the market in 2020 of almost 37.12%. A significant rise in the real estate developments & commercial properties across the globe are driving the overall growth of this segment. Moreover, the PMS helps the property managers & agents to keep an accurate track of all the existing properties along with all the necessary maintenance works that are associated with them.


North America continued to be the market leader throughout the forecasted period.

Based on Region, ‘’North America” dominated the market in all respect with a share of almost 65.58% of the total market in 2020 and is expected to continue its era of dominance during the estimated time frame. United States dominate the region comprehensively due to an increasing number of hotels all across the country. According to gaytravel.com, out of the top 5 hotels in the USA, Marriott International has the largest hotel chain, with more than around 1,400,693 guest rooms available. Also, in the United States alone, there are around 54,200 hotel properties offering more than 5 million guest rooms.  

However, the Asia Pacific region held the fastest growth rate registering a CAGR of around 7.17% from 2020 to 2030. The continuous rise in the demand for improved data administration and the rapidly evolving infrastructure, coupled with 360-degree accessibility for the collection & maintenance of property information, are augmenting the overall growth of the market in this region.


Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/property-management-software-market


List of key players prevailing in the Property Management Software Market worldwide:

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Honeywell

  • Yardi Systems Inc.

  • AppFolio Inc.

  • IBM Corporation

  • CORELOGIC

  • Total Management

  • Jones Lang LaSalle IP Inc

  • Console Australia Pty Ltd

  • Trimble Inc.

  • Entrata Inc.

  • InnQuest Software

  • IQware Inc.

  • MRI Software LLC

  • RealPage Inc.

  • Yardi Systems Inc.

  • Buildium LLC


Kindly go through and get access to our comprehensive coverage of myriad number of Information And Communication Technology reports published in the last three months: 

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/reports/information-and-communication-technology


Recent Developments:

  • On Dec 15th, 2021, Oracle Corporation declared that its recently launched OPERA Cloud Property Management Software System is on the verge of getting implemented in almost all the hotels worldwide. Hotels around the globe are widely using the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud property management software system (PMS) to improvise the quality of their operations further & deliver excellent results. Over the last six months, Oracle has witnessed a whopping 300% hike in the customers using OPERA Cloud software & hence it has become one of the latest trends in property management systems worldwide.

  • On May 19th, 2021, Honeywell SAP successfully launched its Connected Buildings Solution Software to help the operators in making wise decisions as far as their Real Estate businesses are concerned. This software system streamlined the various operational & business data for the property managers and owners in order to support their better decision-making and reach their sustainability goals efficiently in a shorter span of time. A new solution, known as the Honeywell Forge Real Estate Operations through IT convergence, further enhanced the quality of Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software & was developed solely on the SAP Business Technology Platform. It is also regarded as one of the best property management software for small businesses across the globe.


Related Reports:

Global Sports Analytics Market

SMR’s ‘Global Sports Analytics Market Report with Insights & Forecast 2030’ caters to an excellent idea regarding the various detailed market insights like the driving factors, restraints, opportunities, etc. In 2020, the overall valuation of the Global Sports Analytics Market summed up to USD 2.1 Billion. It is predicted to reach up to USD 16.5 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of nearly 22.9 % throughout the estimated period. Key factors that are propelling the market growth continuously are the increasing preferences among the coaches as well as the team managers for the usage of the real-time data to develop gaming strategies and training sessions, increasing investment by sports organizations to adopt a data-driven decision-making strategy, & the rising adoption of innovative sports technologies. The key companies that are involved in the market are Oracle Corporation, Catapult, ChyronHego Corporation, Sportradar AG, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Experfy Inc., Deltatre, SAS Institute Inc., Agile Sports Analytics, LLC, Genius Sports Group, etc.


Wireless Charging Market

SMR’s ‘Wireless Charging Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030’ elucidates a vivid concept regarding the market insights like restraints, crucial drivers, future opportunities, etc. In 2020, the Global Wireless Charging Market share was around USD 4.47 billion. It is forecasted to reach up to a landmark of USD 34.65 billion by 2030, along with a CAGR of 22.73%. The rising prevalence of wireless technologies, iPhone charging pads, continuous increase in sales of EVs, etc., are facilitating the market growth. The organizations associated with it are Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments, Powermat Technologies Ltd, WiTricity Corporation, Integrated Device Technology Inc, Energizer Holdings Inc, Sony Corporation, etc.


Flat Panel Antenna Market

SMR’s ‘Flat Panel Antenna Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030’ highlights a clear-cut understanding of the different market insights such as restraining factors, opportunities, drivers, etc. The Global Flat Panel Antenna Market size accounted for up to USD 371.67 million. It is predicted to reach a significant benchmark of USD 3101.58 million by 2030, representing a CAGR of nearly 29.13 %. The key factors that are expediting the market growth are the rise in usage of low-cost antennas, the growth of innovative antenna systems, and a continuous increase in the growth of various autonomous & commercial vehicles used for military operations worldwide. The key companies that are associated with this market are Kymeta Corporation, ThinKom Solutions, Hanwha Phasor, TTI Norte, OneWeb, L3Harria Technologies, Ball Aerospace, RadioWaves, SatPro Tech, NXT Communications, ALCAN Systems, etc.


Collaborative Robots Market 

SMR’s ‘Collaborative Robots Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030’ deciphers a 360-degree analysis of the vital marketing insights such as the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, etc. The Global Collaborative Robots Market’s size was valued up to USD 609 Million. It is predicted to reach an amount of USD 1671Million by 2028, with a burgeoning CAGR of 15.2 % throughout the estimated period. Higher ROI (Return of Investments), cost-effectiveness, and the rise in usage of the various universal robots injection like sawyer cobot, ur5 collaborative robot, molding, 6 axis collaborative robot, are accelerating the market’s growth rate extensively. Also, the key players that are associated with this market are Techman Robot, YASKAWA, KUKA, ABB, FANUC, Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, Doosan Robotics, F&P Robotics, etc.


Aerospace 3D Printing Market

SMR’s ‘Aerospace 3D Printing Market Report Insights & Forecast 2030’ explains a pellucid idea on the crucial insights of the market, like drivers, opportunities, restraints, etc. In 2020, the share of the Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market accounted for up to USD 1.47 billion. It is forecasted to reach USD 9.27 billion by 2030, along with a CAGR of 20.23%. The crucial factors that are expediting the market growth are the rising prevalence in the usage of lightweight components and the decrease in the production rate of aircraft components. Apart from that, the key players associated with this market are Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, EOS GmbH, Norsk Titanium AS, Ultimaker B.V, EnvisionTec GmbH, Aerojet Rocketdyne, etc.


About Us:
Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:
Strategic Market Research LLP.
Sunil Kumar 
US: +1-8317045538
UK: +441256636046
India: +91-8260836500
Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog
Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/


