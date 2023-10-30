Property purchases ahead of 2 Erika Donalds schools; and more comebacks from Hurricane Ian

Today: Land buys lead to new schools, and what are some SW Florida businesses making comebacks?

Nearly $5 million in new Fort Myers and Estero land purchases have set the stage for two additional charter schools under the guidance of OptimaEd CEO Erika Donalds, the wife of Southwest Florida Congressman Byron Donalds.

LLCs tied to her and others related to her program paid $2.1 million for nine acres at 7101 Ban Way Road off Gladiolus Drive and Summerlin Road next to a Denny's, and $2.8 million for 10 acres of the former Good Roots Nursery at 17660 Corkscrew Road, just east of Estero's Old Corkscrew Golf Club.

Rendering of the planned campus for the new Naples Classical Academy in North Naples.

How many brick and mortar programs does Donalds have?

The mother of three children and former Collier School Board member already has four brick and mortars operating with OptimaEd including three in Duval and Martin counties and Naples Classical Academy, which debuted in 2021 at 10270 Immokalee Road, the old Fogg's Nursery site.

Erika Donalds

The focus now for OptimaEd is to launch Fort Myers in autumn 2024, followed in 2025 in Estero, which Donalds had hoped to open sooner.

"The Estero campus opening was delayed due to Hurricane Ian. Our Optima Classical Academy campus at Gladiolus and Summerlin was already planned and in permitting for a 2024 opening, so we decided to keep it on track. We know there is substantial demand for this option in both locations and want to open for families as quickly as possible," said Donalds who has been expanding an online program beyond state lines. " Our in-person schools are only in Florida currently.

"But our online school, Optima Academy Online, is available nationally, and we’ve partnered with several states offering education scholarship accounts (ESAs) to assist families with tuition costs."

Drawing of slated charter school campus submitted to Lee County government.

How many students will the schools have, and what grades?

The pair of two-story 72.000-square-foot buildings were slated to eventually hold about 1,250 students each within five years, gradually expanding from an initial K-8 to then include high school, according to plans submitted to Lee County's government and school system. Under contract with the district, programs are managed by OptimaEd, which receives managing fees, and pupils selected through a lottery system, whether gifted or at a lower level, commute from anywhere.

"We are starting as a K-8 but have room to expand to high school if demand allows. We will begin with around 900 students with a long-term capacity of 1,250 in phase 1," Donalds told me. "We believe that every child deserves the truth, goodness and beauty of a classical education and are proud to offer this option to students from all walks of life, Explicit phonics and grammar, classic literature and Socratic discussion are universally beneficial, as are all components of our program."

The original plans also had showed the curriculum in part would come from Hillsdale College, which would train and update the teachers on its Michigan campus and mentor them while being involved in the hiring of the principals including interviewing candidates. Those modules by Hillsdale, where Wheel of Fortune game show emcee Pat Sajak, sans degree, is in his fourth year as chairman of the board, are in place in more than 20 charter schools, according to the public documents.

Pat Sajak, Hillsdale College board of trustees chairman

In letters to supporters as it pleads for donations, Hillsdale considers these schools part of "engaging the far-Left on the battlefield of education, and this includes the fight against dangerous ideologies like critical race theory and socialism." It noted a key 2023 goal of "adding to the growing number of Hillsdale-affiliated classical K-12 charter schools.

"States and school districts across the country, including your home state of Florida, are implementing Marxist-inspired critical race theory in K-12 (classrooms). Millions of students are falsely taught that American history is essentially a history of oppression, (and) leading proponents of critical race (theory) make clear that their aim is to abolish private property and overthrow capitalism. These issues demonstrate that now more than ever, our educational efforts are essential."

A new charter school is slated next year off Gladiolus Drive and Summerlin Road in Fort Myers.

Would Donalds consider Education Secretary job if offered?

Asked about Hillsdale and its key role mention more than 18 months ago in the original plan, Donalds now says, "Our Fort Myers campus will use OptimaEd’s proprietary, Cognia-accredited classical curriculum" that her company has been rolling out to its online program and other venues.

"Our curriculum has been used successfully at Optima Academy Online, as well as in more than 50 brick-and-mortar partner schools where we provide curriculum and professional developments," Donalds said. "Our team has extensive experience recruiting highly qualified administrators and teachers, and we are currently hiring at optimaed.com/careers."

Byron and Erika Donalds on swearing-in day

To raise charter school funding, Donalds played a part in hosting former President Trump at a Naples holiday gathering where access cost as much as $30,000. The advisory board member of the national conservative rights group, Moms for Liberty, has been mentioned as a potential Education Secretary if there is a second Trump term.

"It would be an honor to be considered, but right now I am focused on growing OptimaEd and serving our families by providing virtuous, time-tested education options in both the virtual and brick and mortar spaces," Donalds said. "It has long been my mission to advocate for education freedom for parents. OCA helps to accomplish this by expanding the education marketplace and providing a new tuition-free option for all Fort Myers area families."

And enrollment has already begun.

"We are now enrolling for 2024," Donalds said. "Parents can submit an application at gladiolus.optimaclassical.org."

Congressman Byron Donalds speaks to supporters last year next to his wife, Erika.

What business is among those coming back after hurricane?

As we mentioned last week, Southwest Florida's bounce back from Hurricane Ian continues 13 months later.

For example this past week, dealer Fish Tale Boats officially turned its engines back on at its Naples location at 2540 Davis Blvd.

"Between supply chain issues and troubles stemming from Hurricane Ian, it was quite literally a perfect storm of issues that led to us temporarily closing the store in Naples,” said Travis Fricke, vice president of operations for Fish Tale, which has been operating for more than two decades and added an adjacent parcel to grow to nearly an acre.

Summerlin Road near Bass Road was flooded due to Hurricane Ian on Sept.28, 2022.

What community welcoming back residents a year after Ian?

Here's a tiny sampling of many others most recently making their comebacks or debuts:

Hammered by Ian, Barrington Terrace of Fort Myers off Bass and Summerlin roads marked its return about 10 days ago from the flooding.

"We had three feet of water throughout," said David Saunders, who became executive director three days before Ian's "catastrophic damage" at the Arbor Company community that offers assisted living, memory care and other services. "They completely ripped out everything from three feet down and to see that was devastating. (Arbor) allowed our staff, if they were full-time, to work three days at another facility in Naples, and then they were paid for five including paying for gas money."

Before the storm's arrival, Saunders, his staff and volunteers had placed residents at other facilities and locations.

"We moved 120 people. Not a single person passed. We didn't have any casualties," he said. "We were all really, really happy to start taking our residents back. (It) is amazing to be back (after) a long process, waiting for the permitting to happen, the restoration, putting in the new furniture and the new flooring, getting everything ready to go."

Scenes from a ribbon cutting ceremony and players clinic at the newly renovated Fort Myers Beach Little League Field at Bay Oaks on Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. ScottsMiracle-Gro and Major League Baseball hosted the ceremony. The field was renovated through the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program Grant after it was destroyed in Hurricane Ian. Former professional and Olympic gold and silver medal softball player, Jennie Finch attended and took part in the ribbon cutting and clinic and spoke to the families attending. The field was used as a debris site for many months. Many employees of the town of Fort Myers Beach along with volunteers helped to get the field into shape as well.

How are MLB and an Olympian part of SW Florida's recovery?

The World Series may have started over the weekend, but baseball and softball excitement returned Wednesday to Fort Myers Beach's landmark seven-decade old Bay Oaks, which had served as a Hurricane Ian debris site for close to a year.

Major League Baseball was a host for a ceremony marking the completion of renovations funded largely by a refurbishment grant through ScottsMiracle-Gro and had Olympic softball great Jennie Finch providing instruction to the young players.

"Just driving through here, and you pull up to this field, and this is hope," said Finch, who previously spent time in Fort Myers when her husband, Casey Daigle, played in the Minnesota Twins organization. "What I love about fields is it not only brings the kids out to play ball, but it also brings the community out, the families, the grandparents, the aunts and uncles."

Scenes from a ribbon cutting ceremony and players clinic at the newly renovated Fort Myers Beach Little League Field at Bay Oaks on Fort Myers Beach on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. ScottsMiracle-Gro and Major League Baseball hosted the ceremony. The field was renovated through the Scotts Field Refurbishment Program Grant after it was destroyed in Hurricane Ian. Former professional and Olympic gold and silver medal softball player, Jennie Finch attended and took part in the ribbon cutting and clinic and spoke to the families attending. The field was used as a debris site for many months. Many employees of the town of Fort Myers Beach along with volunteers helped to get the field into shape as well.

Its timeline altered by Ian, the 11-story Grandview at Bay Beach officially made its premiere Wednesday although some residents had begun moving in recently while London Bay Development Group completed finishing touches on the southern end of Fort Myers Beach.

The first residential tower built on Estero Island in 15 years, it's one of the first new communities to emerge on the Beach since the hurricane landfall.

With prices of more than $1 million and 70% sold, the 58 units provide about 2,700 square feet on Bay Beach Lane.

Luigi Carvelli, president of Carvelli Restaurant Group of Marco Island, stands inside the new bar of Snook Inn. Carvelli bought Snook in 2017 after Hurricane Irma hit. A year of work was worth it, he said in an interview Friday. "The Snook Inn is bigger than us."

What Marco Island landmark flooded by Ian just reopened?

The landmark Snook Inn just reopened on Marco Island after a year closed because of hurricane flooding of close to six feet and the time and challenges to rebuild after every inch was damaged, according to my colleague, J. Kyle Foster.

"I didn't think Snook Inn would ever have been closed for a whole year," said Luigi Carvelli, whose company owns the nearly four-decade-old operation. "We had a lot of setbacks. Sometimes we look around and say, 'what could go wrong, did go wrong.' (We) went through every square inch of this building carefully, methodically to make sure we're doing the right thing to preserve the building for future catastrophes."

The outside thatched-roof chickee is now 7,000 square feet, almost three times the size of the 2,300-suare-foot original.

In the Know: Inside the new Clive Daniel Home in Fort Myers that opened in October 2023 after its Naples-based owners said Hurricane Ian drove increased business due to redevelopment and new construction on Fort Myers Beach and other parts of Lee County.

What furniture store expanded to Lee to serve in Ian's rebuild?

All the recovery work has brought more business to Lee County.

Naples-based Clive Daniel Home unlocked its doors to a Fort Myers showroom this month at 8650 Gladiolus Drive.

“Following the hurricane, we felt a fidelity to support all that needs to happen over the next few years to restore our community,” said CEO Daniel Lubner, whose ties to Fort Myers go back to childhood days of first living there. "We have a significant number of clients in Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, and the islands, so opening a nearby showroom will make it that much easier for them to work with our products and designers. (At) 48,000 square feet, our Fort Myers showroom is a true jewel box."

The showroom becomes the firm's fourth location. The company launched its flagship in Naples in 2011, its second in Boca Raton in 2016 and its third in Sarasota in 2022.

Based at the Naples Daily News, Columnist Phil Fernandez (pfernandez@gannett.com), writes In the Know as part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Support Democracy and subscribe to a newspaper.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Land buys for 2 Erika Donalds schools; more Hurricane Ian comebacks