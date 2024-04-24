Property tax proposal to be introduced at the Colorado Capitol

Gabrielle Franklin
3 min read
0

DENVER (KDVR) — A property tax proposal will be introduced soon in the Colorado legislature, and it’s already drawing some opposition.

The new proposal is 83 pages long. The sponsor of the measure said it meets the goal of long-term property tax reform, while opponents argue the bill proposes lots of changes with little time left for lawmakers to make adjustments, as the session ends in a little more than two weeks.

Reintroduced wolf found dead in Larimer County

“We have 15 days left in session,” said Michael Fields, a FOX31 political analyst and CEO of the conservative think tank Advance Colorado. “It’s an 83-page bill, and I think people want simplicity at this point. They want to cut and cap property taxes. You can do that in a one-page bill.”

Fields is used to running ballot initiatives, specifically those dealing with taxes. He said the new proposal to bring down property taxes this year does not meet the level of relief Coloradans need right now.

“People want to simply cap how much property taxes can go up this year. They don’t think government should be growing faster than their wages, they want to cut some of this huge increase they just saw this past year. Again, these are things you can do in a one-page bill. We do it in our measure,” Fields said, referring to a tax proposal he backs. “So ultimately, I think the legislature is playing a lot of games with this, trying to make everybody happy but really trying to get and keep as much revenue as they can, knowing that people are upset with this.”

Coloradans to see competing property tax relief efforts

One of the ballot initiatives Fields is backing, Initiative 50, would cap property tax revenues at 4%. State Sen. Chris Hansen believes that solution is wrong for Colorado.

“It’s very easy to say, hey, here’s a property tax reduction for everybody. But they don’t have anything to say about how we’d actually cover the expenses or public services that people depend on,” Hansen said of the initiative, which has already qualified to be on the ballot.

Instead of supporting that proposal, Hansen is bringing the 83-page bill he said comes from recommendations agreed upon by most state property tax commission members.

Concealed carry permit measure heads to Colorado governor’s desk

The proposal would reduce the assessment rate from 7% to 6.35% for residents. It would reimburse school districts through a backfill mechanism that Hansen said would come from reserve funding, but opponents said nothing is stopping lawmakers from using surplus dollars meant to be refunded under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights — a concept voters have already proven to be unpopular.

“We’ve talked to thousands of people about all the concepts that are in this bill. We did meetings all over the state, talking to citizens, local elected officials, county commissioners, assessors, county treasurers, et cetera, getting their feedback on how we can improve the property tax system in the state. And this bill is a result of thousands of those conversations. So I understand, not everyone is going to love the package,” Hansen said.

Hansen said the bill will be introduced next week after the property tax commission meets on Friday. Several commission members have indicated concerns with the proposal as it is currently drafted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.

  • Jamie Dimon is worried the US economy is headed back to the 1970s

    JPMorgan's CEO is concerned the US economy could be in for a repeat of the stagflation that hampered the country during the 1970s.

  • What US taxpayers will get for another $61 billion to Ukraine

    Congress is finally providing more of the aid Ukraine needs to survive. Here's why this is money well spent.

  • ‘Iran is broke’: How clerics crippled the Islamic Republic

    Inflation in Iran makes Britain’s cost of living crisis look like a picnic.

  • Sundar Pichai tells Google staff he doesn’t want any more political debates in the office after firing 28 employees over Israeli contract protest

    Google’s CEO Sundar Pichai has ordered employees to leave their political opinions at home after sacking "disruptive" protesting employees.

  • Lockheed Martin Sales Soar on Missiles and Space

    Lockheed Martin said its investing at maximum capacity to work through a $159 billion backlog of orders for missiles, air-defense systems and space hardware, driven by conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East as well as efforts to tackle China’s expanding military. Sales and profit at the world’s biggest military contractor beat analysts’ expectations in the quarter ended Mar. 31. The industry outlook has been strengthened by the recent passing of a Pentagon budget and impending approval of extra spending on Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

  • China’s Oil Buyers to Weather Tighter US Sanctions on Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s private oil refiners could seek to buy more cargoes whose origin has been obscured as they prepare for fresh US sanctions on Iranian exports, ensuring crude continues to flow to the world’s top importer.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsBillio

  • US bans worker 'noncompete' agreements as business groups vow to sue

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday approved a rule to ban agreements commonly signed by workers not to join their employers' rivals or launch competing businesses, which it says limit worker mobility and suppress wages. The five-member FTC, which enforces antitrust laws and currently has a Democratic majority under President Joe Biden, voted 3-2 to approve the rule during a public meeting. Democrats, the commission and worker advocates who support the rule say it is necessary to rein in the increasingly common practice of requiring workers to sign so-called "noncompete" agreements, even in lower-paying service industries such as fast food and retail.

  • New federal rule would bar 'noncompete' agreements for most employees

    U.S. companies would no longer be able to bar employees from taking jobs with competitors under a rule approved by a federal agency Tuesday, though the rule is sure to be challenged in court. The Federal Trade Commission voted Tuesday 3-2 to ban measures known as noncompete agreements, which bar workers from jumping to or starting competing companies for a prescribed period of time. The Biden administration has taken aim at noncompete measures, which are commonly associated with high-level executives at technology and financial companies but in recent years have also ensnared lower-paid workers, such as security guards and sandwich-shop employees.

  • Congress Is Close to a TikTok Ban. These Companies Could Be Next.

    The law would give the president to act against some companies controlled by countries the U.S. has labeled “foreign adversaries.”