Property tax proposal to be introduced at the Colorado Capitol

DENVER (KDVR) — A property tax proposal will be introduced soon in the Colorado legislature, and it’s already drawing some opposition.

The new proposal is 83 pages long. The sponsor of the measure said it meets the goal of long-term property tax reform, while opponents argue the bill proposes lots of changes with little time left for lawmakers to make adjustments, as the session ends in a little more than two weeks.

“We have 15 days left in session,” said Michael Fields, a FOX31 political analyst and CEO of the conservative think tank Advance Colorado. “It’s an 83-page bill, and I think people want simplicity at this point. They want to cut and cap property taxes. You can do that in a one-page bill.”

Fields is used to running ballot initiatives, specifically those dealing with taxes. He said the new proposal to bring down property taxes this year does not meet the level of relief Coloradans need right now.

“People want to simply cap how much property taxes can go up this year. They don’t think government should be growing faster than their wages, they want to cut some of this huge increase they just saw this past year. Again, these are things you can do in a one-page bill. We do it in our measure,” Fields said, referring to a tax proposal he backs. “So ultimately, I think the legislature is playing a lot of games with this, trying to make everybody happy but really trying to get and keep as much revenue as they can, knowing that people are upset with this.”

One of the ballot initiatives Fields is backing, Initiative 50, would cap property tax revenues at 4%. State Sen. Chris Hansen believes that solution is wrong for Colorado.

“It’s very easy to say, hey, here’s a property tax reduction for everybody. But they don’t have anything to say about how we’d actually cover the expenses or public services that people depend on,” Hansen said of the initiative, which has already qualified to be on the ballot.

Instead of supporting that proposal, Hansen is bringing the 83-page bill he said comes from recommendations agreed upon by most state property tax commission members.

The proposal would reduce the assessment rate from 7% to 6.35% for residents. It would reimburse school districts through a backfill mechanism that Hansen said would come from reserve funding, but opponents said nothing is stopping lawmakers from using surplus dollars meant to be refunded under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights — a concept voters have already proven to be unpopular.

“We’ve talked to thousands of people about all the concepts that are in this bill. We did meetings all over the state, talking to citizens, local elected officials, county commissioners, assessors, county treasurers, et cetera, getting their feedback on how we can improve the property tax system in the state. And this bill is a result of thousands of those conversations. So I understand, not everyone is going to love the package,” Hansen said.

Hansen said the bill will be introduced next week after the property tax commission meets on Friday. Several commission members have indicated concerns with the proposal as it is currently drafted.

