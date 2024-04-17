Property taxes, business climate on minds of some Grand Forks voters ahead of June election

Apr. 17—GRAND FORKS — Property taxes and the state of the city's business climate are top-of-mind issues for some Grand Forks residents in the weeks leading up to June's local elections.

The Herald recently surveyed readers, asking them their concerns about the upcoming city and school elections. Seventeen readers completed the entire survey, and nearly every response noted property taxes as a concern.

Many saw an increase in their tax bill this year due to

budget increases and capital funding

for projects, like

the new Valley Middle School.

The city, Grand Forks School District, Grand Forks County and Grand Forks Park Board all levy property taxes to fund their operation and some of their capital expenditures. Funding also comes from state and federal governments, sales taxes, and special assessments, which are taxes on property but are calculated separately from the base portion of the taxes.

In North Dakota, property taxes are calculated by taking the taxable value of the property and multiplying it by the mill rate. The taxable value is the market value of the property multiplied by the taxable ratio: 4.5% for residential and 5% for commercial. The mill rate is the total of the budgets of the city, county, school and park districts (and other entities that use property tax dollars in their budgets) divided by the total city value.

What also impacts the tax burden on a property is the market value. The median home price in Grand Forks has increased 54% from 2013 to 2023. If the market value is higher, the taxable value also increases. Meanwhile, the mill levy has dropped, but a single mill is worth more.

Local government entities will have to pass a preliminary budget for 2025 by Aug. 10. Estimated tax bills are then sent out by the end of August which will also have information for when the budgets' public hearing will occur. The local government entities must hold a public hearing and pass their final budgets before Oct. 7. Final bills are sent out in November, with taxes due in the first part of the new year.

Some respondents also cited the city's business climate as a top issue. They feel the number of businesses closing, namely restaurants, is concerning. Others said keeping and helping existing businesses should be a priority, as should retaining people in Grand Forks, especially UND graduates.

"Drawing more attractions, entertainment and events to the Grand Forks area. Boosting our local economy and career growth," are things elected officials could do, wrote one respondent. "Give young people a reason to stay. We have a fantastic university in UND and graduates don't seem to have many opportunities to grow a career here."

That sentiment has been echoed by members of the City Council and Grand Forks' business community. The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation recently received grants from

North Dakota's Regional Workforce Impact Program

for workforce and talent retention initiatives. Some of those funds could be used to study and ease issues in the Grand Forks area.

There have been some high-profile closures and changes in the Grand Forks restaurant business. Vinyl Taco,

a popular Mexican restaurant,

closed abruptly in early March and

Half Brothers Brewing Company recently

recently closed its pizza kitchen due to labor shortages.

Most of the survey respondents voluntarily reported being 46 to 65 years old (53.3% of responses) or 26 to 35 (33.3%), and every respondent reported being white. Most reported being residents of either Grand Forks' south end (60%) or midtown (26.7%), and reported an annual income of either $90,000 or more, or $50,000 to $70,000 (40% each).

The Herald also asked survey respondents what questions they have for their prospective elected officials.

Those who responded said they want to know how the city can help businesses, and what their vision is for Grand Forks at the end of their next terms. They want to hear whether candidates believe Grand Forks should incentivize new business or better support existing businesses. Many are keen to know how candidates propose keeping housing affordable in Grand Forks, especially for young people. And on that note, how to keep young people from leaving Grand Forks.

Additional information on the election and what candidates are on the ballot can be found on the

Herald's election page

and also on the North Dakota secretary of state's elections website

www.sos.nd.gov/elections

.