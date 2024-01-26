Property transfer: Prices range from $2K-$600K in Holmes, Wayne counties

Holmes County

Baltic Village − Katie Troyer to Cody L. and Linda V. Yoder, 2131 Township Road 175, $175,000.

Eddie R. Troyer to Cody L. and Linda V. Yoder, 2139 Township Road 175, $200,000.

Berlin Township − John M. and Annette Gaskins to Ivan Yoder Builders, 5206 Warbler Drive, $67,900.

Jonas R. and Rebecca Ruth Troyer to TE Property Holdings, 1.67 acres, County Road 207, $46,710.

Troyer Equipment to TE Property Holdings, 5890 County Road 207, $194,747.77.

Clark Township − Duane A. and Virginia Troyer, Phyllis N. and Michael A. Beachy and Jeremy L. and Regina M. Troyer to Jeremy L. and Regina M. Troyer, 0.55 acre, Township Road 166, $2,000.

Loren T. and Jennifer M. Troyer to Jeremy L. and Regina Troyer. 0.28 acre, County Road 141, $5,500.

Jeremy L. and Regina Troyer to LeRoy J. and Rebecca B. Miller, 5.80 acre, Township Road 166, $600,000.

Killbuck Township − Dustin Jones to Dale C. Beckett Jr., 3707 Township Road 55, $20,000.

Mechanic Township − Bryan J. Yingling to Andrew J. Miller, 2746 Constance Drive, $311,000.

Twin Springs Estates to Whistlein Real Estate, 3551 State Route 83, $192,240.

Christopher J. and Rosie W. Mast to David J. and Nancy S. Dillon, lots 1116-17, Flawil Drive, $60,000.

Millersburg Village − Stoneshed LLC to Grant Street Real Estate Holdings, 42 N. Grant St., $295,000.

Monroe Township − Donna Shreiner to Alan P. and Sharon A. Kozak, 115.46 acres, Township Road 301, $345,000.

Paint Township − John W. Schneider to Alva Dodd Jr., 2156 Vintage Ave., $25,000.

Prairie Township − Allen E. and Betty Ann Miller to Marcus D. and Ina Miller, 3.28 acres, Township Road 551, $15,000.

Allen E. and Betty Ann Miller to Robert A. and Regina W. Miller, 7382 Township Road 555, $250,000.

Richland Township − Phyllis E. Taylor to Aden M. and Effie Yoder, 40.98 acres, US Route 62, $409,780.

Saltcreek Township − Trustees of the Fryburg-Beachy Mennonite Church to Melvin Miller (1/3 interest), Paul Wengerd (1/3) and Laverne Shetler (1/3) of the Community Christian Fellowship, 7401 County Road 201, $2,000.

Washington Township − Matthew D. Strickling to Sue Overholt, 2.5 acres, Township Road 462, $45,000.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Tyler R. and Theresa J. Adams to Brian Gabel, 10 W. Market St., $186,000.

Canaan Township — Federal National Mortgage Association to Jesse Farmer, 124 Stebbins St., $14,500.

Chester Township — Karen V. Butcher to Thomas and Jodi Holmes, 6627 Gable Road, $78,375.

Robert H. and Debra L. Wickens to Justin Starlin, 4630 Overton Road, $85,000.

Chippewa Township — Connie Hawthorn to Lawrence E. Villers, 6460 Taylor Road, $15,000.

Daniel J. and Linda S. Wendt (trustees) to Robert K. Petit, 260 Thorn Way, $183,900.

Marilyn Mitchell and Connie Halstead to Mary Jo and Jerome M. Skala, 500 Thorn Way, $364,900.

Clinton Township — Thorny Rose Ltd. to Anthony Trepal, 225 Sunrise Drive, $170,000.

East Union Township — The Springdale Farm to John J. Mast Jr. and Susan A. Mast, E. Messner Road, $245,992.

Daniel D. Shrock to Duane J. and Ruth J. Troyer, 1177 S. Swinehart Road, $325,000.

Franklin Township — Eli R and Leanna Nisley to Aaron M. Troyer, 3181 Dover Road, $199,900.

Green Township — Jeff Smith to Richard E. and Kaitlyn D. Morrison, 5000 E. Hutton Road, $600,000

Orrville — Joedi Properties to Orrville Redevelopment, 123 E. Market St., $224,900.

Robert D. and Linda K. Auten to Abigail R. Reusser, 1417 Country Lane, $320,000.

Paint Township — John L. and Delila Miller to Ananias A. and Fannie Slabaugh, 7617 Kidron Road, $250,000.

Wooster — Wooster Growth Corporation to St. Paul Hotel Properties, 217 S. Market St., $52,700.

James K. Elkins Sr. to Marlene K. Barkheimer, 504 Lincoln St., $86,000.

Philip H. and Cheryl L. Mosher to Trevor W. Bates, 829 Northview Drive, $185,000.

Teresa G. Thompson to Nicolas T. Parsell, 2034 Williams Way, $237,000.

NVR Inc. to Brandon and Anna Gilbert, 1224 Kadas Lane, $338,540.

Wooster Development Company to NVR Inc., 1117 Kadas Lane, $62,470.

Sonia Maria Tersigne to Barton P. and Kaitlyn D. Schenk, 1479 Ruth Circle, $534,000.

Michael A. Vaughan to Daniel P. Zawacki Jr., 619 Saybolt Avenue, $145,000.

