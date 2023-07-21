Property transfers: Ashland County sale prices $33K-$650K
Ashland
200 W. Walnut St., Ashland Rei LLC to Legacy Core Line, $650,000
1008 Valley Drive, Suzanne L. Mosier, trustee, to Megan K. Holder; $255,000
233 Highland Blvd., Jeremiah and Lisa Lang to Sean R. Bartley, $234,000
1292 Ohio 603, Raymond N. and Amanda E. Keim to Reuben J. Wengerd, $230,000
936 Overlook Drive, Jo and Simon Poulin to Braden Barber, $180,000
1006 Hale Ave., US Bank Trust, trustee, to Eric Hicks, $150,000
519 Cherry Ave., Brian M. And Jennifer K. Wade to Shannon K. Motz, $130,000
Green Township
Township Road 2474, Jacob and Elsie H. Eicher to Samuel N. Nisley, $45,000
Hanover Township
3447 County Road 959, Marvin H. and Delila L. Mast to Andrew J. Mast, $350,000
Jackson Township
4142 Cedar Lane, Joey J. and Lisa M. Wray to Rhodes Adam J. Rhodes, $279,900
6121 N. Cinnamon Drive, Brandi Michelle Frederick to Nancy Marie Polan, $85,000
Millersburg
2737 County Road 967, Rebecca Shutt to Shelar II LLC, $342,000
Milton Township
1487 County Road 1475, Levi A. and Esther L. Troyer to Alvin J. Byler, $337,700
Orange Township
770 Ohio 511, Scott M. Trimpey to Nicholas Hout, $325,000
Perrysville
139 E. Third St., Martin L. Robinson, trustee, to Michelle Bash, $68,250
Ruggles Township
334 Township Road 1101, Ted B. and Pamela K Livey to Lester M. Fox, $495,000
Savannah
7 Chapel St., Divvy Homes Warehouse I to Michael Emmons, $141,580
South Ashland
202 Freer Court; Marcia Jean Carter, trustee, Ronald W. Waters, $226,050
Sullivan Township
279 County Road 281; Leemaster Jon A. Leemaster to Michael A. Matty Jr., $270,000
Troy Township
Township Road 346, Kilbane to Rodney B. Gregory, $33,000
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sale prices $33K-$650K