Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $17K to $2.1M

City of Ashland

716 Cottage St., Ashland; 311 West of Ashland to Zachery Casler; $17,000.

209 Lincoln Ave., Ashland; Mark A. Dreibelbis to Samantha J. Dreibelbis; $80,000.

814 Oakbrook Drive, Ashland; Clyde H. Bray to James and Jean Ann Kulig; $270,000.

1522 Claremont Ave., Ashland; Mamowell to Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron; $650,000.

Green Township

2697 Ohio 39, Perrysville; Cowen Enterprises to Koba Real Estate; $2,175,000.

2434 County Road 775, Perrysville; Eric S. and Michelle McCaskey to Nathan D. Coblentz; $200,000.

Hanover Township

119.786 acres, County Road 3175, Ashland; 416 Properties to JA Lands; $1,003,200.

Hayesville

39 High St., Hayesville; Aaron B. Blough to Michael D. Constance and Mallory L. Constance; $92,000.

Montgomery Township

1174 County 1175, Ashland; Andrew and Betsy Heilman to Tammy Huffman and Sandra Huffman; $215,000.

Perry Township

219 Township Road 1150, Polk; Robert R. and Debra J. Fyda to G&G Rental Services; $150,000.

Sullivan Township

446 Township Road 581, Sullivan; Richard D. Coel to Dale E. Cleugh; 4.988 acres; $18,000.

Troy Township

1035 US Route 224, Nova; Ralph Jason Amick and Cassandra Amick to Matthew T. Knowlton; $180,000.

1016 Township Road 462, Nova; Jennifer L. Boreman to Brett Miller; $115,300.

