Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $4K to $536K

Amazon workers came out on strike at multiple locations across Europe on Friday as protests against the U.S. e-commerce giant's working practices picked up pace on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. "Make Amazon Pay", a campaign coordinated by the UNI Global Union, said strikes and protests would take place in more than 30 countries from Black Friday - the day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, when many retailers slash prices to boost sales - through to Monday. Originally known for crowds lining up at big-box stores in the U.S., Black Friday has increasingly moved online and gone global, fuelled in part by Amazon, which advertises ten days of holiday discounts this year from Nov. 17 to Nov. 27.