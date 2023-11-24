Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $4K to $536K
City of Ashland
103 Elm St., Ashland; Ashland Baptist Temple to Hopewell Church; $250,000.
17 Highland Blvd., Ashland; Ryan H. Stackhouse and Shawna M. Stackhouse; $167,500.
Lots 4437 and 4438 Shady Lane, Ashland; Thomas L. and Beckie L. Morehead to Beau J. and Abby C. Carpenter; $138,000.
620 E. Seventh St., Ashland; Daniel E. and Susan M. Myher to Poor Boys 4x4; $70,000.
1212 Elm St., Ashland; Michael Robinson and Robinson to Wells Fargo Bank; $35,100.
Bailey Lakes
747 Main St., Ashland; Charles S. Wallace to Gaven Wuthrich; $175,000.
Clearcreek Township
Vacant lot, County Road 1353, Ashland; B. Nevin and Bernice H. Zimmerman to Brendan Leinbach Zimmerman and Alta Horst Zimmerman; 76.587 aces; $536,109.
764 Lake Drive, Ashland; Brindi A. Doyle to Benjamin Bryan Lance; $179,900.
1276 Township Road 1106, Ashland; Jerry Lee Gardner to Johnny M. and Mary L. Miller; $80,000.
Hanover Township
3207 Ohio 3, Loudonville; Brian S. and Laura Lee Wilson to Pine Run Partners; $140,000.
316 S. Water St., Loudonville; 2 Rivers Holdings to Patrick E. Rush; $126,143.
Lot on Township Road 3075, Loudonville; Eddie N. and Dena Marie Yoder to Leroy N. and Erma H. Yoder; $140,000.
Jackson Township
Vacant lot Ohio 302, Polk; Kevin L. Siler to Charles L. Jr. and Susan D. Schaub; $4,000.
Loudonville
430 S. Water St., Loudonville; E. Wayne Risner to Mary B. Sasmaz; $42,000.
Milton Township
2435 Mansfield Road, Ashland; iHeartMedia Entertainment to Vertical Beige Towers IV; $19,390.
1205 County Road 1356, Ashland; Barbara E. Snyder to RWH Farms; $129,500.
Montgomery Township
3.789 acres, County Road 1302, Ashland; J. Thomas and Cheryl M. Gaus to Michael and Wendy Johnson (trustee); $55,000.
1450 County Road 1575, Ashland; Daniel C. and Terri S. Meyer (trustees) to Ryan H. and Shawna M. Stackhouse; $353,000.
1178 Ohio 511, Ashland; Patrick L. and Judy A. Smith to Simonson Holdings; $300,000.
Perry Township
9.475 acres, County Road 1302, Ashland; Billie R. Rader to DDD Real Estate,; $40,000.
Ruggles Township
401 County Road 1183, Nova; Terry L. Johnson to Rebecca Beattie; $200,100.
Savannah
32 W. Main St., Ashland; Joanne M. Parker (trustee) to Dane V. Smith; $164,480.
Vermillion Township
80 N. Mechanic St., Hayesville; Levi and Miriam Yoder to Heath Jessop; $70,000.
