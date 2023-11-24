Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,558.49
    +1.87 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,379.43
    +106.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,250.54
    -15.31 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.22
    +6.68 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.71
    -0.39 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    2,002.30
    +9.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.51 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    +0.0036 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4740
    +0.0580 (+1.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2608
    +0.0075 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.4810
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,845.30
    +633.62 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    789.44
    +13.25 (+1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.97
    -9.61 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,625.53
    +173.70 (+0.52%)
     

Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $4K to $536K

Public Record
·2 min read

City of Ashland

103 Elm St., Ashland; Ashland Baptist Temple to Hopewell Church; $250,000.

17 Highland Blvd., Ashland; Ryan H. Stackhouse and Shawna M. Stackhouse; $167,500.

Lots 4437 and 4438 Shady Lane, Ashland; Thomas L. and Beckie L. Morehead to Beau J. and Abby C. Carpenter; $138,000.

620 E. Seventh St., Ashland; Daniel E. and Susan M. Myher to Poor Boys 4x4; $70,000.

1212 Elm St., Ashland; Michael Robinson and Robinson to Wells Fargo Bank; $35,100.

Bailey Lakes

747 Main St., Ashland; Charles S. Wallace to Gaven Wuthrich; $175,000.

Clearcreek Township

Vacant lot, County Road 1353, Ashland; B. Nevin and Bernice H. Zimmerman to Brendan Leinbach Zimmerman and Alta Horst Zimmerman; 76.587 aces; $536,109.

764 Lake Drive, Ashland; Brindi A. Doyle to Benjamin Bryan Lance; $179,900.

1276 Township Road 1106, Ashland; Jerry Lee Gardner to Johnny M. and Mary L. Miller; $80,000.

Hanover Township

3207 Ohio 3, Loudonville; Brian S. and Laura Lee Wilson to Pine Run Partners; $140,000.

316 S. Water St., Loudonville; 2 Rivers Holdings to Patrick E. Rush; $126,143.

Lot on Township Road 3075, Loudonville; Eddie N. and Dena Marie Yoder to Leroy N. and Erma H. Yoder; $140,000.

Jackson Township

Vacant lot Ohio 302, Polk; Kevin L. Siler to Charles L. Jr. and Susan D. Schaub; $4,000.

Loudonville

430 S. Water St., Loudonville; E. Wayne Risner to Mary B. Sasmaz; $42,000.

Milton Township

2435 Mansfield Road, Ashland; iHeartMedia Entertainment to Vertical Beige Towers IV; $19,390.

1205 County Road 1356, Ashland; Barbara E. Snyder to RWH Farms; $129,500.

Montgomery Township

3.789 acres, County Road 1302, Ashland; J. Thomas and Cheryl M. Gaus to Michael and Wendy Johnson (trustee); $55,000.

1450 County Road 1575, Ashland; Daniel C. and Terri S. Meyer (trustees) to Ryan H. and Shawna M. Stackhouse; $353,000.

1178 Ohio 511, Ashland; Patrick L. and Judy A. Smith to Simonson Holdings; $300,000.

Perry Township

9.475 acres, County Road 1302, Ashland; Billie R. Rader to DDD Real Estate,; $40,000.

Ruggles Township

401 County Road 1183, Nova; Terry L. Johnson to Rebecca Beattie; $200,100.

Savannah

32 W. Main St., Ashland; Joanne M. Parker (trustee) to Dane V. Smith; $164,480.

Vermillion Township

80 N. Mechanic St., Hayesville; Levi and Miriam Yoder to Heath Jessop; $70,000.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $4K to $536K

Advertisement