Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $35K to $850K
City of Ashland
165 Arthurs Court, Ashland; Executive Contracting Group to Margaret Bowling; $264,450.
1228 Edgehill Ave., Ashland; Zachary J.D. and Kelly M. Sidle to Michelle Tammy Freelon; $255,000.
1378 Edgewood Drive, Ashland; Michael Dixon to Steven W. Dixon; $95,000.
518 Bank St., Ashland; Midwest Estates to Aretha Fisher; $140,000.
331 Keen Ave., Ashland; Michael D. Shafer to Curtis W. Roupe and Morgan E. Roupe; $252,000.
133 Holbrook Ave., Ashland; John Paulson and Diane Paulson to Thomas E. Crist; $178,000.
433 Cleveland Ave., Ashland; Davidlee S. Jeziorski to Deborah L. Brake; $165,000.
Green Township
129 E. Second St., Perrysville; Donald E. Mott (trustee) to Harley Young; $75,000.
2447 Ohio 60, Loudonville; Lauri L. Thomas, Laren L. Weinclaw, Lani L. Ziegler and Layne L. Ziegler to Killian M. Murray and Daniel R. Mrachko; $182,000.
104 Tom Dick and Harry St., Perrysville; Karen D. Jarvis to Eric S. McCaskey; $35,000.
615 N. Spring St., Loudonville; Eric McCaskey to Wooster Partners; $65,000.
Lake Township
305 Township Road 2450, Loudonville; Sandra A. Hawks to Mark A. Raber and Katherine E. Raber; $175,000.
2652 Ohio 179, Lakeville; Round Lake Christian Assembly to Round Lake Holdings; $850,000.
Mohican Township
60 Ohio 95, Jeromesville; Andy A. Slabaugh and Elizabeth J. Slabaugh to Samuel N. Nisley and Amy P. Nisley; $150,000.
Montgomery Township
1583 Ohio 60, Ashland; Carlos Alejandro Campo and Karen Leigh Camp to Michael D. Shafer and Time M. Shafer; 9.154 acres; $700,000.
7.5 acres, County Road 1600, Ashland; Carlos Alejandro Camp and Karen Leigh Camp to LuMae One LLC; $125,000.
Sullivan Township
205 Ohio 58, Sullivan; Charity Valentine and Florence Valentine to Steven William Valentine Jr.; $105,000.
242 Township Road 391, Sullivan; Joshua C. Fox to Byron J. Spies and Kira A. Covert; $255,000.
Vermilion Township
1089 Township Road 1704 and vacant lot on County Road 1095, Ashland; Donald R. Kaeser to William C. Burkett; $100,000.
