Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,780.40
    +0.16 (+0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,519.68
    -191.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,983.49
    +13.30 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,954.74
    -0.71 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.99
    +0.97 (+1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    2,056.80
    +37.60 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.78 (+3.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0972
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9580
    -0.0190 (-0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2755
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7420
    -0.5840 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    44,096.00
    -1,937.45 (-4.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.20
    +50.61 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,577.11
    +527.25 (+1.50%)
     

Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $87K to $1.75M

Public Record
·1 min read

City of Ashland

905 Ridge Road, Ashland; Doris L. Hintz to Rachel M. Newmyer; $234,900.

1403 Eastbrook Drive, Ashland; Mark E. Strohm and Audrey Lee Strohm to Christian M. and Allyson A. Reed; $192,500.

505 County Club Lane, Ashland; Billie R. Rader to Brant and Karlee Denbow; $317,000.

524 County Club Lane, Ashland; Ronald Larabee and Julia E. Larabee to Mark Strohm and Audrey Lee-Strohm; $289,900.

66 Morgan Ave., Ashland; Aaron Ross and Kristin Ross to Nash Detrow and Ciara Joelle Detrow; $252,500.

829 Avalon Drive, Ashland; Calvin L. Keefer and Lynn A. Keefer (trustees) to Paula Grubb; $146,000.

Hanover Township

327 S. Market St., Loudonville; Gunnar J. Stidham and Sydnee R. Stidham to Kale R. Leckrone; $167,000.

119.786 acres, County Road 3175, Loudonville; Scott C. Baldner and Michael and Kathy Baldner, trustees, Baldner Revocable Living Trust, to 416 Properties LCC; $1,001,411.

Loudonville

330 S. Market St., Loudonville; Richland Home Buyers to Timothy W. Olsen and Hannah Olsen; $109,900.

Montgomery Township

1561 Ohio 511, Ashland; Jericho II Holdings to Lindale Holdings; $117,500.

Orange Township

777 County Road 601, Polk; Mahlon J. And Lizzie Swartzentruber to John D. and Anna J. Stutzman, Mose J. And Delilah H. Yoder; $850,000.

Sullivan Township

491 Township Road 232, Sullivan; Medina Rentals, Ltd. to Jessie Logan and Timmy D. Teehan; $87,000.

322 County Road 40, Sullivan; Hazel M. Grim to Real Holdings of Northern Ohio; $594,000.

Troy Township

1007 US Route 224, Nova; Linda K. Workman to Carson Musgrove and Madalyn Musgrove; $140,000.

Vermilion Township

1082 County Road 30-A, Ashland; Marilyn Frank Beverly Darr and Pamela Crawford to Lake Viau Farm; 142.54 acres; $1,750,000.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $87K to $1.75M

Advertisement