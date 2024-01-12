Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $87K to $1.75M

Associated Press Finance

A judge postponed the trial of a man accused of killing seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago in 2022 after his lawyer on Wednesday asked for more time to review evidence. Robert Crimo III, 23, is charged with 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery for the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Authorities have said Crimo confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in Highland Park and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up another parade there.