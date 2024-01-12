Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $87K to $1.75M
City of Ashland
905 Ridge Road, Ashland; Doris L. Hintz to Rachel M. Newmyer; $234,900.
1403 Eastbrook Drive, Ashland; Mark E. Strohm and Audrey Lee Strohm to Christian M. and Allyson A. Reed; $192,500.
505 County Club Lane, Ashland; Billie R. Rader to Brant and Karlee Denbow; $317,000.
524 County Club Lane, Ashland; Ronald Larabee and Julia E. Larabee to Mark Strohm and Audrey Lee-Strohm; $289,900.
66 Morgan Ave., Ashland; Aaron Ross and Kristin Ross to Nash Detrow and Ciara Joelle Detrow; $252,500.
829 Avalon Drive, Ashland; Calvin L. Keefer and Lynn A. Keefer (trustees) to Paula Grubb; $146,000.
Hanover Township
327 S. Market St., Loudonville; Gunnar J. Stidham and Sydnee R. Stidham to Kale R. Leckrone; $167,000.
119.786 acres, County Road 3175, Loudonville; Scott C. Baldner and Michael and Kathy Baldner, trustees, Baldner Revocable Living Trust, to 416 Properties LCC; $1,001,411.
Loudonville
330 S. Market St., Loudonville; Richland Home Buyers to Timothy W. Olsen and Hannah Olsen; $109,900.
Montgomery Township
1561 Ohio 511, Ashland; Jericho II Holdings to Lindale Holdings; $117,500.
Orange Township
777 County Road 601, Polk; Mahlon J. And Lizzie Swartzentruber to John D. and Anna J. Stutzman, Mose J. And Delilah H. Yoder; $850,000.
Sullivan Township
491 Township Road 232, Sullivan; Medina Rentals, Ltd. to Jessie Logan and Timmy D. Teehan; $87,000.
322 County Road 40, Sullivan; Hazel M. Grim to Real Holdings of Northern Ohio; $594,000.
Troy Township
1007 US Route 224, Nova; Linda K. Workman to Carson Musgrove and Madalyn Musgrove; $140,000.
Vermilion Township
1082 County Road 30-A, Ashland; Marilyn Frank Beverly Darr and Pamela Crawford to Lake Viau Farm; 142.54 acres; $1,750,000.
