Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $16K to $917M
City of Ashland
1.1486 acres, East Main Street, Ashland; Hutton Ashland OH ST to Driven Brands; $917,641.58.
406 Ohio St., Ashland; Jill R. Weitzel to Bethany A. Boeh; $19,500.
58 South St., Ashland; William I. Gebhart to Breezy Holdings; $125,000.
1271 Hillcrest Drive, Ashland; Aaron E. and Melanie L. Spies to Richard E. and Karen L. Oaken and John and Michelle L Sheehan; $299,000.
1465 Orange Road, Ashland; Richard E. and Karen L. Oaken to Melanie L. Spies; $220,000.
905 Avalon Drive, Ashland; Kathleen A. Allman to Donald D. Crawford; $132,890.
402 Keen Ave., Ashand; Frances L. Gray to Rhdawnda Lynn Bliss; $141,000.
155 Lincoln Ave., Ashland; Arrow Properties to Jefferey T. and Kathy M. Ritz; $88,000.
1220 Jacobson Ave., Ashland; Tobias Lorin Jones to DB Cooper Holdings; $16,000.
Jackson Township
456 US Route 42, Ashland; Casey A. and Caitlin M. Hudak to Douglas E. Walpole; $525,000.
Jeromesville
28 Highland Ave., Jeromesville; Douglas E. and Debra J. Miller to Brandon L. and Olivia R. Harper; $135,000.
Mifflin Township
1994 Township Road 1095, Ashland; Estate of Gary L. Glover to Susan Huff; $21,250.
Mohican Township
94 County Road 2160, Jeromesville; US Bank to Gavin C. Clark; $84,000.
29.632 acres on Ohio 95 and Township Road 2300, Jeromesville; Philip Hange to Vincent James Defelice; $290,000.
55.122 acres on County Road 175, Jeromesville; James C. Hopkins (trustee) to Michael J. Hlavaty and Raylene M. Hlavaty; $424,270.
Montgomery Township
1341 Township Road 685, Ashland; Christopher Roman to Regen Properties; $92,456.
Orange Township
612 County Road 801, Ashland; Legacy Home Stays to Susan J. Schoen; $350,000.
Perry Township
1220 Township Road 353, Polk; Brandon M. Wolf and Lauren M. Saner to Dylan J. Stephenson; $177,000.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $16K to $917M