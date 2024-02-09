Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $16K to $917M

Associated Press Finance

Dozens of pieces of gun-related legislation that advocates say will bolster public safety are winding their way through Virginia's Democratic-controlled General Assembly, including a measure that would halt the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms. The question hanging over all the bills is: Just how many will Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin veto? Youngkin, who generally toed the GOP party line on firearms rhetoric in his campaign but notably did not receive the endorsement of the National Rifle Association, is a former private equity executive whose first two years in public office were spent with a GOP majority in the state House of Delegates that largely prevented Democratic gun bills from reaching his desk.