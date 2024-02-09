Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,014.80
    +16.89 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,625.36
    -100.97 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,949.83
    +156.11 (+0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.95
    +15.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.74
    +0.52 (+0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.10
    -11.80 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.13 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0785
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1890
    +0.0190 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2626
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3560
    +0.0970 (+0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    47,555.54
    +2,450.98 (+5.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,572.58
    -22.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,897.42
    +34.14 (+0.09%)
     

Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $16K to $917M

Public Record
·2 min read

City of Ashland

1.1486 acres, East Main Street, Ashland; Hutton Ashland OH ST to Driven Brands; $917,641.58.

406 Ohio St., Ashland; Jill R. Weitzel to Bethany A. Boeh; $19,500.

58 South St., Ashland; William I. Gebhart to Breezy Holdings; $125,000.

1271 Hillcrest Drive, Ashland; Aaron E. and Melanie L. Spies to Richard E. and Karen L. Oaken and John and Michelle L Sheehan; $299,000.

1465 Orange Road, Ashland; Richard E. and Karen L. Oaken to Melanie L. Spies; $220,000.

905 Avalon Drive, Ashland; Kathleen A. Allman to Donald D. Crawford; $132,890.

402 Keen Ave., Ashand; Frances L. Gray to Rhdawnda Lynn Bliss; $141,000.

155 Lincoln Ave., Ashland; Arrow Properties to Jefferey T. and Kathy M. Ritz; $88,000.

1220 Jacobson Ave., Ashland; Tobias Lorin Jones to DB Cooper Holdings; $16,000.

Jackson Township

456 US Route 42, Ashland; Casey A. and Caitlin M. Hudak to Douglas E. Walpole; $525,000.

Jeromesville

28 Highland Ave., Jeromesville; Douglas E. and Debra J. Miller to Brandon L. and Olivia R. Harper; $135,000.

Mifflin Township

1994 Township Road 1095, Ashland; Estate of Gary L. Glover to Susan Huff; $21,250.

Mohican Township

94 County Road 2160, Jeromesville; US Bank to Gavin C. Clark; $84,000.

29.632 acres on Ohio 95 and Township Road 2300, Jeromesville; Philip Hange to Vincent James Defelice; $290,000.

55.122 acres on County Road 175, Jeromesville; James C. Hopkins (trustee) to Michael J. Hlavaty and Raylene M. Hlavaty; $424,270.

Montgomery Township

1341 Township Road 685, Ashland; Christopher Roman to Regen Properties; $92,456.

Orange Township

612 County Road 801, Ashland; Legacy Home Stays to Susan J. Schoen; $350,000.

Perry Township

1220 Township Road 353, Polk; Brandon M. Wolf and Lauren M. Saner to Dylan J. Stephenson; $177,000.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $16K to $917M

Advertisement