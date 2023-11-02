Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $8K to $1.1M
City of Ashland
1125 County Club Lane, Ashland; Rachel M. Spoor to Wesley Kyser and Renee Petruzzi; $405,000.
511 Liberty Ave., Ashland; Pyper Inc. to City of Ashland; $70,000.
671 Buena Vista, Ashland; Aaron L. Bates and Aubrey Bates to Matti Krispinsky and Steven Willeke; $164,000.
2.822 acres, US Route 250, Ashland; Ashland Development Company to Mechanics Bank; $1,150,000.
Clearcreek Township
875 Wesley St., Ashland; Sherry Leibolt to Edna Byrd; $182,000.
Green Township
415 E. Campbell St., Loudonville; Donna J. Bordenkircher to William F. Flowers; $245,000.
Jackson Township
3175 Kinata Court, West Salem; Richard Ziebro to Kayla Greenberg and Randolph Paul Teter; $210,000.
6056 and 6057 Live Oak Court, West Salem; James Barnosky and Julie Barnosky to Dustin Green and Hannah Green; $8,000.
Milton Township
1207 Township Road 1526, Ashland; Dorothy L. Hoffman (trustee) to Nicholas J. Hoffman and Tarah A. Hoffman; $250,000.
Mohican Township
70 W. Main St., Jeromesville; Joel L. Hulse to Jackson Bradford and James Bradford; $75,000.
14 W. Main St., Jeromesville; Bryan Bodager, Duane Bodager and Ronnie Bodager to MBKM Properties; $100,000.
69.689 acres, Township Road 85, Jeromesville; Ronnita D. Norval (trustee) to WRAD Family Farm; $1,043,325.
79.601 acres, Township Road 85, Jeromesville; Ronnita D. Norval to Mark Hoverstock and Tammy Hoverstock; $1,031,806.47.
Orange Township
961 Ohio 511, Ashland; James Beattie and Rebecca Beattie to Michael M. Feliciano and Alexis T. Feliciano; $190,000.
Vermillion Township
2041 Township Road 585, Jeromesville; Elmer B. Sesenig and Ruth Ann Sensenig to Jordan M. Lydy and Elizabeth M. Lydy; $436,250.
6.400 acres, 2234 Ohio 511, Perrysville; Steven Lawrence Stoner and Kimberly Renee Stoner to Christian L. Stoner and Angel M. Stoner; $26,000.
