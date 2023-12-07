Advertisement
Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $3K to $509K

Public Record
·1 min read

City of Ashland

2038 Stone Gate Court, Ashland; Thomas McClain and Ellen McClain to John W. Thompson and Deborah W. Thompson; $430,000.

Green Township

563 Township Road 2474, Loudonville; Eicher Development to Keith Stephen Wilcox and Jayne L. Wilcox; 10 acres; $509,000.

Loudonville

323 N. Wood St., Loudonville; Dakota J. Mosher and Lacey L. Mosher to Gabrielle L. Burkhalter; $148,000.

Orange Township

777 Township Road 1101, Ashland; Bezale and Ahaliab LLC to Kathren Irene Bray; $340,000.

Perry Township

Vacant lot, Township Road 65, Jeromesville; MAIT LLC to Michael A. Spotts and Rebecca L. Spotts; $5,020.

487 S. Market St., Loudonville; Wende Jo Lance and Tara Lynn Lewis (co-trustee) to Jordan C. Lance and Rebecca M. Lance; $500,000.

Ruggles Township

1 acre, County Road 500, Nova; Kenneth E. and Lois Ann Drushell to Kevin A. Drushell and April S. Drushell; $3,000.

Property transfers

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $3K to $509K

