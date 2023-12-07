Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $3K to $509K
City of Ashland
2038 Stone Gate Court, Ashland; Thomas McClain and Ellen McClain to John W. Thompson and Deborah W. Thompson; $430,000.
Green Township
563 Township Road 2474, Loudonville; Eicher Development to Keith Stephen Wilcox and Jayne L. Wilcox; 10 acres; $509,000.
Loudonville
323 N. Wood St., Loudonville; Dakota J. Mosher and Lacey L. Mosher to Gabrielle L. Burkhalter; $148,000.
Orange Township
777 Township Road 1101, Ashland; Bezale and Ahaliab LLC to Kathren Irene Bray; $340,000.
Perry Township
Vacant lot, Township Road 65, Jeromesville; MAIT LLC to Michael A. Spotts and Rebecca L. Spotts; $5,020.
487 S. Market St., Loudonville; Wende Jo Lance and Tara Lynn Lewis (co-trustee) to Jordan C. Lance and Rebecca M. Lance; $500,000.
Ruggles Township
1 acre, County Road 500, Nova; Kenneth E. and Lois Ann Drushell to Kevin A. Drushell and April S. Drushell; $3,000.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $3K to $509K