Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $3K to $509K

Reuters

The U.S. must take immediate action to stop "the hemorrhaging of sensitive U.S. technology to China" by tightening up enforcement of existing rules and adding new ones, according to a House of Representatives report released on Thursday. The Biden administration has made numerous efforts to stop the flow of sophisticated U.S. technology to China that can be used to strengthen its military, but the House Foreign Affairs Committee wants a stricter approach taken amid signs technology continues to flow to Beijing. For example, the U.S. should deny licenses for all exports to China that have been restricted because there is a risk to national security if China receives the product, the report said.