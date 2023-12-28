Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $8K to $858K
City of Ashland
201 W. Washington St., Ashland; Jennifer D. Wood (trustee) to Gregory A. Applegate; $124,700.
425 Arthur St., Ashland; Billy Christian and Tarah Christian to Stephen Bacon and Cassidy Bacon; $145,000.
2378 Magnolia Drive, Ashland; Harley N. Young and Beverly J. Young to Brian D. Schulties and Bonnie Schulties; $309,000.
Vacant lot, Stone Circle, Ashland; Sharlene A. Sprinkle (trustee) to Kevin Jeffries and Sharon Jeffries; $40,000.
Hanover Township
800 S. Market St., Loudonville; Cot Pizza RE to TALC LLC; $858,389.
330 S. Market St., Loudonville; Eve M. Brentlinger to Richlan Home Buyers; $71,600.
51 acres, Township Road 629, Loudonville; Ervin and Ada Miller to Aquy LLC; $420,000.
3183 County 3175, Loudonville; Jeannine Basinger to Ashland Destinations; $319,000.
Jackson Township
3156 Curaso Drive, West Salem; Wendy Jean McKinley and Dean Vernon McKinley Jr. to Lacie Martin and Dane Mathews; $199,000.
Loudonville
33 S. Mount Vernon Road, lot 1079, Loudonville; Jeffery T. and Patricia Strouse to Matthew J. and Elizabeth Troyer; $33,500.
Milton Township
1551 Township Road 1153, Ashland; Guy W. Keener and Deborah A. Keener to Hawke Acres; $350,000.
Mohican Township
32.5 acres, County Road 1975, Jeromesville; JR ME LLC to LAM Estates; $346,775.
Montgomery Township
667 Township 1275, Ashland; Mark A. McQuate to Cathy S. Sholl; $240,000.
Orange Township
Vacant lot, state Route 302, Ashland; Richard K. Powell to Seth Burriss and Dominique Schultz; $110,000.
Perrysville
148 Pleasant St., Perrysville; Carol A. Secoy to Village of Perrysville; $30,000.
Sullivan Township
2.94 acres, Township Road 350, Sullivan; Everett G. Plesz to Joseph and Saloma Gingrich; $27,700.
Vermillion Township
0.32 acre, Township Road 905, Perrysville; Sonya M. Morse to Joseph R. and Cara M. Grabowski; $8,000.
This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Property transfers: Ashland County sales range from $8K to $858K