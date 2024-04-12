Advertisement
Property Transfers: Ford Field and River Club estate sells for $4.2 million

Staff Reports
·1 min read
This 1.67-acre estate in the Ford Field and River Club sold April 2 for $4.2 million.
A 1.67-acre estate in Richmond Hill's Ford Field and River Club sold for $4.2 million on April 2. The 7,000-square-foot, 5-bedroom home was designed by Andy Lynch of Lynch Associates Architects and was built in 2018 by Brooks Construction. A Facebook video from the family who built the home at 354 Myrtle Grove Lane described the design as farmhouse-meets-colonial estate. Situated on the second fairway of the golf course, screened porches and outdoor living spaces offered expansive views overlooking Lake Habersham.

