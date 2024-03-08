Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne sale prices from $1K-$700K

Holmes County

Baltic Village − David A. and Rebecca S. Yoder to Bounthanh A. and Heidi Rae Phoutharath, 307 Buena Vista Ext., $275,000.

Berlin Township − Northridge EMB to Linda M. Close, 5629 Northridge Drive, $337,000.

Hardy Township − Beth D. Morris to Leonard D. and Charity Rose Gingerich, 6692 Township Road 310, $340,000.

Killbuck Township − Chad E. and Melissa Cline to Michael C. and Monica M. Dewitt, 10490 State Route 520, $60,000.

Millersburg Village − Aaron D. and Ashly Nicole Hershberger to Ezra and Mary Day, 7 Rustic Drive, $360,000.

Monroe Township − Marvin A. and Katie Raber to David A. and Kathleen Wengerd, 0.03 acre, Township Road 264, $1,000.

Agri Soils to Daniel L. and Mary A. Stutzman, 6.2 acres, County Road 51, $70,725.14.

Agri Soils LTD to Oak Ridge Acres, 19.74 acres, County Road 51, $209,070.40.

Ripley Township − Ervin and Martha Hershberger to David J. and Fannie A. Hershberger, 12610 Township Road 503, $55,270.

Chad and Mikel Ann North to Mikel Ann North, 8939 Township Road 1032, $45,000.

Saltcreek Township − Ina Sue Burkholder to Gregory C. Vansickle and Taylor R. Feikert, 6999 State Route 241, $165,000.

Walnut Creek Township − Debra Kay and Myron D. MIller to Myron D. and Linda Miller, 4853 Township Road 420, $185,865.

Washington Township − L&C Rental Properties to Wolfenhouk. 13738 State Route 226, $378,000.

L&C Rental Properties to Wolfenhouk, 13650 State Route 226, $125,000.

Johnny A. and Cinda Miller to Sebastian F. and Taylor W. Weber, 11.0 acres, Township Road 461, $476,170.

Johnny A. and Cinda Miller to Richard Mark and Lou Ann Beadle, 1.58 acres, Township Road 461, $16,500.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Eaks Investments to Kinfolk Haven Investments, 203 E. Paradise St., $145,000.

Canaan Township — Stephen A. and Rene M. Davis to Artie S. and Shirley J. Herrmann, 415 W. Sterling Road, $60,000.

Evan Hamilton to Chad R. Hoobler, Friendsville Road, $66,500.

Chippewa Township — Ronald L. Kuntz to James Asseff and Ashley Asseff, 12901 Doylestown Road, $390,000.

Congress Township — Jeffrey D. Hradek to Tiffany and Joel Colon, 8274 Ruff Road, $270,000.

Denise L. Brown to Scott Coy, 101 Erie St., $60,000.

East Union Township — Daniel Jane Holdings to Choice Books Of Northern Virginia, 11200 Lincoln Way E., $350,000.

Paul E. and Edna Miller to Michael Lee Miller, Lautenschlager Road, $125,000.

Randal Van Geiser to Sean M. Wenger, 1173 S Kansas Road, $225,000.

Franklin Township — Mark A. and Inez R. Miller to Jonathan W. Schlabach, 33 E. Clark Road, $230,000.

Green Township — Todd A. Goodard to Windy Pines, 237 Bell Ave., $104,900.

Joshua Ault and Melissa S. Charlton to Amy M. Gonzales and Darrell S. Phillips, 1206 Hostetler Road, $345,000.

Jeffrey Fehr and Jacob Fehr and Matthew Byler to Jubal William and Jacob Timothy Hartzler, 417 S. Summit St., $75,000.

David R. Ankenman to Jack Malachi Leaning, 1305 Independence Drive, $420,000.

Alan R. Ross to Joel M. and Terri M. Hammer, 424 Brandon Court, $171,000.

Milton Township — Gregory R. and Joyce D. Piatt (trustee) to Central American Outreach, Akron Road, $30,000.

Glen E. and Mary Ann Adkins to Donald J. Hogston Jr. and Eva Kathleen Hogston, 11566 E. Steiner Road, $315,000.

Plain Township — Joseph L. and Crystal D. Wilson to Joseph P. and Eliza M. Kriss, 1597 S. Funk Road, $318,500.

Rittman Township — Avelino G. and Maria E. Bolumen (trustees) to Rittman Group, 58 Fairlawn Ave., $90,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Anna C. Phillips to Devon Winters, 52 W. Schultz Ave., $220,000.

Judith A. Good (trustee) to Soar Holdings, 264 Woodbury Circle, $275,000.

Wooster — Mikita Erzsebet to Ohio Homes 355 W. North St., $125,000.

Suzanne M. Gross (trustee) to Black Heart Investments, 524 N. Bever St., $90,000.

Chris H. Whitemyer (trustee) to Stephen and Cassidy Bacon, 325 W. South St., $130,000.

Diamond Jade LLC to Progistics LLC, 1178 Eastern Ave., $97,750.

Michelle K. Smith to James Jarrett and Emily Finch, 2260 Friar Tuck Circle, $235,000.

Alexander D. Bevington to Lyle Shoup Enterprises, 2609 Monterey St., $117,384.

Edward F. and Carol F. Mckiernan (trustees) to David J. and Wendy L. Temple, 4417 Woodlake Trail, $430,000.

Irma Villarreal to Edward and Carol F. Mckiernan, 4374 Deer Creek Drive, $320,000.

NVR Inc. to John William and Kathleen Ann Glasgow, 1321 Jesse Owens Drive, $446,425.

NVR Inc. to Mark D. and Cynthia E. Guyer, 1147 Jesse Owens Drive, $341,235.

Padma Vaddi and Sai Vikram Tankala to Robert Lee and Patricia Ann Douce, 4082 Peabody Place, $425,000.

Stacey L. Klingerman to Matthew J. and Amy M. Holmes, 1947 Fisher Drive, $215,000.

Annette M. Weber (trustee) to John David Jones and Paige A Cruzen Jones, 1144 N Bever St., $350,350.

Jamie and Ashley Breneman to Stephanie Porter, 718 Western Drive, $177,000.

Jill Ann Carmichael to Stephen Mclaughlin, 225 Branstetter St., $108,000.

Ucbr LLC to Campbell Oil Co., 4771 Cleveland Road, $700,000.

Christopher Joseph Tufts and Abbigale A Drosdik Cole to Cody Rising, 3329 Batdorf Road, $250,000.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne sale prices from $1K-$700K