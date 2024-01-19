Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne sale prices from $9K-$1.2M

Holmes County

Berlin Township − Jacob J. and Mary Ellen Beachy to Dale E. and Twila W. Beachy, 2 acres, Township Road 353, $80,000.

Holmesville Village − Bradley Haudenschild to Luke E. Hochstetler, 114 Taylor St., $182,000.

Mechanic Township − Buckhorn Woods Limited to CLEC Holdings, 0.33 acre, Township Road 132, $9,900.

Charles B. Sweeny to Richard T. and Tabitha M. Shoemaker, 2653 Stammheim Drive, $229,000.

Monroe Township − Steven R. Miller to Phillip W. Bontrager, 5.43 acres, Township Road 266, $75,950.

Collective Ventures to Joshua L. and Tricia R. Yoder, 5625 Township Road 260, $375,000.

Paint Township − Jay Mark and Darlene Miller to William A. and Martha D. Hershberger, 3695 Township Road 629, $455,000.

Stephen J. and Sheila Fehr to Aaron J. Troyer, 7.93 acres, US Route 62, $210,000.

Dan O. and Iva J. Yoder to Ivan and Wilma D. Weaver Jr., 7682 Township Road 652, $230,000.

TZN Holdings to Timycha Santmyer Holdings, 2595 US Route 62, $965795.

Phyllis E. Taylor to Woodland Heritage, 40 acres, US Route 62, $500,000.

Saltcreek Township − Leroy and Laura Miller to Vernon H. Miller, 4.02 acres, County Road 234, $140,770.

Washington Township − Triple B of Lakeville to L&C Rental Properties, 13738 State Route 226, $1,206,000.

Triple B of Lakeville to L&C Rental Properties, 98.06 acres, state Route 226, $503,000.

Vickie L. Duncan and Robert W. Henry to Keith Lamar and Anna Schrock, 6700 State Route 179, $241,000.

Wayne County

Canaan Township — Gary and Bruce Daugherty to Alexandra M. Vasic, 131 Mill St., $93,000.

Jared M. and Marjorie L. Huffman to Erica Schott, 110 Wayne Ave., $212,000.

Congress Township — Martha George to Michael Scott and Stephanie Ann Pfeiffer, 11184 Stratton Road, $52,500.

East Union Township — The Springdale Farm to Robert E. and Marilyn L. Hostetler E. Messner Road, $200,200.

The Springdale Farm to Andrew L. and Elsie L. Schlabach, E. Messner Road, $251,117.

Milton Township — Dean E. and Janet L. Hartzler to Shane M. and Suzanne E. Hartzler, Benner Road, $110,730.

Story continues

Michael E. Davis and Jennifer Brock to Cynthia Sue Figel, 10487 E. Steiner Road, $245,000.

Green Township — Todd W. and Rebecca A. Carter to Brendan J. and Theresa Ann Troyer, 1846 Tammy Court, $250,000.

Jared R. Huebner to Christian A. Gill and Haley R. Yannuzo, 424 N. Vine St., $130,000.

Gerald A. Wiles to Polly A. Messenger, 615 N. Vine St., $78,400.

Rittman — Ron Murphy to Benjiman E. Houchins, 22 Murdock Drive, $132,000.

Chah C. and Jinnii Z. Ho to Miguel Sausedo and Elonit Yasmeen Saucedo, 189 E Sunset Drive, $185,000.

David Leatherman to STC Garage, 30 Willow St., $72,500.

Salt Creek Township — Leroy D. and Emery Mast to Roy W. and Sara J. and Willis R. Miller, 7222 Harrison Road, $350,000.

Melvin M. and Elizabeth Hostetler to Melvin Hostetler Jr. and Emma A. and Melvin M. Hostetler, 8563 Mt Hope Road, $686,400.

Sugar Creek Township — Janice L. Grim to Dalton Properties Investment Group, 36 W. Main St., $93,500.

Wayne Township — Alan Dail and Angela Smith Dail to Mark A. and Kristie Yoder, 4710 Braxton Lane, $150,000.

Wooster — Wells Taylor and Sanford's Sell Homes to Raalte Kristal S. Van, 937 Spink St., $200,000.

Shanette E. Koch to Berlin Property Group, 1060 Point of View Drive, $125,000.

Beulah Shelly to Cannon Restorations, 947 E Milltown Road, $240,000.

Wooster Township — BCS Holdings to Kary Anne Prince, 115 Cherry Lane, $245,000.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne sale prices from $9K-$1.2M