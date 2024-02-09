Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne sale prices range from $10K-$895K

Holmes County

Berlin Township − Gingland LTD to The Carter Jones Lumber Co., 0.18 acre, state Route 39, $10,000.

Daniel and Clara Gingerich to The Carter Jones Lumber Co., 0.4 acre, state Route 39, $35,000.

Edward and Esta Raber to Noah A. and Ariana Mae Yoder, 3 acres, Township Road 362, $12,000.

Kurt T. Garver and Renee Omran to Mark A. and Rita K. Miller, 5567 Northridge Drive, $350,000.

Roy A. and Martha R. Schlabach to Japeth Keim, 5730 Township Road 351, $305,000.

Marion A. and Martha Miller to Jason R. and Juliana F. Miller, 40.51 acres, Township Road 331, $600,000.

Clark Township − Delon V. and Elizabeth J. Troyer to Larry W. Miller, 2190 State Route 93, $289,000.

Glenmont Village − Jack P. Landon to Brandon S. Boughman, 328 Galatian St., $175,000.

Hardy Township − Kesha A. Beachy to Raphael D. and Alyssa K. Felder, 6155 County Road 333, $895,000.

Killbuck Township − Chad E. Cline to Grant M. Patterson, 10500 State Route 520, $140,000.

Knox Township − Elouise M. Shick to CR 22 Land Co, 4841 County Road 22, $137,500.

Mechanic Township − Larry M. Raber to Taylor Boss, 2833 Stammheim, $200,000.

Jerry M. and Betty J. Mast to Wayne A. and Marnita Joy Mast, 9.97 acres, County Road 58, $34,895.

Jerry M. and Betty J. Mast to Mark J. and Mary J. Mast, 17.86 acre, County Road 58, $62,496.

Millersburg Village − Grandview Property Holdings to Roy A. and Martha R. Schlabach, 1010 Sycamore St., $295,000.

Richland Township − Nathaniel M. and Beth S. Ruttencutter to Jerry D. and Dehlia B. Wickey, 10520 State Route 520, $420,000.

Ripley Township − Robert E. and Deloris J. Yeater to Dustin and Jennifer Niehaus, 7824 State Route 514, $169,000.

Saltcreek Township − Fryburg-Beachy Mennonite Chruch to Melvin Miller (1/3 interest), Paul Wengerd (1/3) and Laverne Shetler (1/3), 7401 County Road 201, $2,000.

James A. Feikert (1/6 interest) Timothy Feikert (1/6), Larry L. Feikert (1/4) and Sandra K. Feikert (1/12) to James A. and Timothy Feikert et al, 7100 County Road 189, $184,025.50.

John NJ and Susie Petersheim to Levi J. and Fannie Petersheim, 8251 Township Road 604, $200,000.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Owen and Bethany Isaac to Colton L. Troyer, 2453 Dalton Fox Lake Road, $210,000.

Kyle R. and Katie R. Ridenour to Casey J. Geier, Back Massillon Road, $70,000.

Chippewa Township — Nicole Hummer and Thomas Yuhas to C&M Sales Properties, 12707 Shank Road, $114,500.

Hammie Lee Jackson to Shawn Eric Sheehan, 15261 Hatfield Road, $220,000.

Gregory T. and Suzanne E. Monsanty to Rachel and Michael Wantz, 16340 Galehouse Road, $650,000.

Clinton Township — Sandra K. Shriver to Gavin L. Christine, S. Funk Road, $100,000.

Congress Township — Seldonia M. Wood to James W. Wood and Kayla C. Lasage, 15086 Gearhart Road, $213,500.

Chippewa Township — Michelle Schooling to William E. Dannemiller, 140 Northwood Drive, $278,670.

East Union Township — Eli D. Miller to Leroy M. and Melvin E. Hostetler, Cutter Road, $169,500.

David A. and Anna Miller to Daniel D. Shrock, Carr Road, $388,680.

David A. and Anna Miller to Duane M. and Miriam R. Miller, Carr Road, $260,824.

David A. and Anna Miller to Wayne C. Miller, Carr Road, $128,100.

Henry D. Miller and Verna A. Miller to Adonia J. and Luane U. Hostetler, 11996 Berg Road Rear, $600,000.

Franklin Township — Amanda D. Toth to Eli and Lizzie J. Hershberger, 445 W. Moreland Road, $183,000.

Orrville — Peter J. Short and James M. Richard (trustee) and Dale D. Richard (trustee) and Kenton C. Schreck and Sally J. Schrec to Renner Development Company Ltd., Collins Boulevard, $140,000.

Matthew C. and Meagan M. Dews to Jakub H. Zehetner, 200 Mohican Ave., $156,000.

Paint Township — Marvin A. and Sara Ann Miller to Linden J. Miller, 16710 Dover Road, $297,000.

Dennis A. and Elsie A. Miller to Dennis A. and Elsie A. and David A. and Edna L. Miller, Massillon Road, $15,000.

Kathy S. Williams to Macarthy G. Williams, 18911 Dover Road, $68,000.

Rittman — Zachariah W. and Victoria N. Singletary to Lukas and Kelcie Geib, 187 N. First St., $225,000.

Widmer Enterprises to Joseph Safick, Cardinal Drive, $95,000.

David S. McMillan to Milan Coblentz, 268 Sterling Ave., $82,000.

DCM Apartments to Joey and Amanda Stapleton, 123 West Hill Ave., $170,000.

Robert E. Miller and Douglas A. Miller and Juanita R. Miller to Teresa G. Thompson and Juanita R. Miller, 47 Thonen St., $70,000.

Kelcie K. Mast to Ronald Hart III, 157 N. Second St., $135,000.

Salt Creek Township — Daniel P. and Robert E. Miller and Marilyn L. Hostetler to Roy R. Swartzentruber Jr. and Leah P. Swartzentruber, 8455 Cutter Road, $300,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Elam A. and Elizabeth D. Stutzman to Henry D. and Verna A. Miller, S. Kohler Road, $110,000.

Wayne Township — Eric and Nancy Swartzentruber to Aaron L. and Natalie J. Raber, 5535 Burbank Road, $415,000.

Wooster — Green Acres Investments to Konnor Anthony and Kelsey Rudduck, 967 Washington St., $152,500.

ABH Properties to Drews Ronald and Suzanne Drews and Genevieve M. Avraham, 626 E. Wayne Ave., $225,000.

Aaron L. and Natalie J. Raber to Robert Charles and Megan Rebecca Siska, 1718 Armadale Isle, $530,000.

Conan John and Nancy Ellen Cupples and Shawn William Cupples to Conan John and Nancy Ellen Cupples, 4674 Deer Creek Drive, $98,917.

Wooster Development Company to NVR Inc., Kadas Lane, $62,470.

NVR Inc. to Michaela and Brian Quintero, 1292 Kadas Lane, $346,650.

Peggy L. Huff and Patricia J. Rudy to Alexandria P. Konstantinos, 3895 Dornoch Drive, 219,000.

Lisa Woods to Jacob Scott Buckwalter, 1820 Christmas Run Blvd., $240,000.

Ryan Schroeder and Brittany Frontz to Dave and Roxanne Yuncker, 1602 Bent Tree Drive, $432,000.

Wooster Township — West Corporation to River Radio Ministries, 186 S. Hillcrest Drive, $350,000.

Jonas M. Yoder (trustee) to Angela E. Rochester, 2863 Mara Loma Circle, $240,000.

