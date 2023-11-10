Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne sales price from $1.7K-$2.1M

Holmes County

Baltic Village − Eli J. Miller to Roman L. Miller and Lee Ann Raber, 1.21 acres, Prospect Street, $40,000.

Berlin Township − Reuben D. Miller to Nathan W. and Maria Miller, 9.27 acres, Township Road 352, $400,000.

Reuben D. Miller to Elam and Ruth Graber, 9.26 acres, Township Road 352, $470,000.

Jerry Anderson to Conn Properties, 20.82 acres, County Road 201, $300,000.

Reuben A. Miller to Duane I. and Miriam M. Yoder, 5024 Township Road 355, $375,000.

Northridge EMB to Conrad J. Troyer and Rolanda J. Miller, 5635 Northridge Drive, $339,301.

William R. and Judy L. Rottman to Edna Mae Stutzman, 4805 Township Road 366, $240,000.

Eddie A. and Lisa E. Kline to Isaac E. and Alyssa E. Troyer, 5689 County Road 77, $400,000.

Clark Township − Jay E. and Wanda L. Miller to Jay E. Miller, 2974 Township Rod 166, $167,500.

Hardy Township − Tootzi Snyder to Holmes Siding Contractors, 26.68 acres, County Road 623, $1,200,000.

Kathy F. Schlabach to Cheryl L. Bird, Private Road 343, lot 32, $42,000.

Killbuck Village − James K. Lowery to David Hall, 3.56 acres, Water Street, $2,600.

Knox Township − Robert M. and Ethel G. Steele to Nathaniel and Rosemarie Cross, Algonquin Autumn lot 361, $21,000.

Kevin J. and Megan B. Montalvo to William and Robin Gale Piteo, 12880 State Route 39, $390,000.

Millersburg Village − Thomas K. and Cheryl L Bird to Jonathan and Molly Lotut, 0.06 acre, Perkins St., $195,000.

Wendy Weese to Mandy Taylor, 843 Forlow St., $195,100.

Randy L. Day (1/4 interest), Sandra J. Baker (1/4), Lorrita R. Day (1/4), and Jason R. Day (1/16) and Megan Eyler (1/16), Ami Day (1/16) and Joseph B. Day (1/16), to Clay Miller, 365 E. Adams St., $92,783.

JNA Living to RSF Georgia, 310 S. Crawford, $120,000.

Paint Township − Steven D. and Miriam E. Miller to E&R Real Estate Co., 1493 County Road 160, $264,499.16.

David D. and Hannah D. Miller to E & R Real Estate Co., 11.18 acres, County Road 160, $225,500.84.

Prairie Township −Marcus A. Troyer to Linda E. Mast, 8491 W. Jackson St., $201,000.

Richland Township − Kenneth R. and Carolyn Miller to John B. and Chad Buehler, 15367 Township Road 12, $300,000.

Ripley Township − Roy Gordon and Elizabeth Renee Wengerd to Joel D. and Heidi V. Kline, 6.24 acres, Township Road 528, $140,000.

Walnut Creek Township − Marty A. and Barbara Yoder to Elmer A. and Lydiann A. Miller, 0.31 acre, Township Road 414, $1,700.

Doug and Laura Cleavenger to Holmes Sky Investments, 2546 County Road 168, $401,500.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Stephen Hindel to JJW Holdings and Greenbeich Properties, 4373 N. Mount Eaton Road, $60,000.

Karl L. and Illana J. Kennedy to Clint Gasser and Sarah Indermuhle, 12 E. Church St., $240,000.

Michael S. Rhine to Robert R. and Jeannette F. Brooker, Chestnut Street, $30,000.

Chester Township — Peggy J. Horsky to Kendall L. Weaver, 9929 Finley Road, $444,000.

Gary Peacock to Colkay Farms, 6030 Martin Road, $2,106,999.

Michael K. Crandall to Elise and Chad Lower, 16559 Galehouse Road, $150,000.

Cody R. and Amberley L. Post to Seton A. Tletski, 17796 Lois Way, $252,000.

Steven E. and Lisa M. Kennell to Sharon Elaine and Thomas Richard Bilowsky, 21 Huffman Ave., $266,000.

Penny Scaffidi to KL Jonas and Ann E. Jonas, 105 Northwood Drive, $300,000.

Clinton Township —Keith A. and Cheryl A. Snoddy to K&DH Farms, $396,639.

Marilyn S. Wise to Kingston James Properties, 425 W. Liberty St., $125,000.

Dale T. and Jackie L. McKee to John E. Brown, 243 E. South St., $87,000.

Congress Township — Janice L. Novak to Marvin R. Hunter, 101 S. Maple St., $125,000.

East Union Township — Kendall and Orpha Amstutz to Richard and Wilma Horning, 39 Lerue St., $285,000.

Richard J. and Nancy J. Graber to David S. and Delila P. Stutzman, 6935 E. Lincoln Way, $125,000.

Arthur D. and Lorraine M. Amstutz to Jeremy L. Amstutz and Joanne K. Amstutz, 8101 Bechtel Road, $210,000.

Thomas L. Iceman (trustee) to Voice Solutions And Consulting, 7411 E. Lincoln Way, $330,000.

Thomas L. Iceman (trustee) to B3 Property Management, 7315 E. Lincoln Way, $465,000.

Franklin Township — Reuben M. and Wanda Sue Bowman to Eddie W. and Marlene D. Hershberger, Nonpariel Road, $226,600.

Green Township — Phillip E. Yeagley to Levi E. Hershberger, 2527 N. Honeytown Road, $100,000.

Goldie Belle Frushour to Dorothy L. Otto, 6448 Chippewa Road, $175,000.

Joshua D. and Elmina D. Nichols to Carson Lee Barr and Hannah Elizabeth Sami, 200 Eberly Drive, $200,000.

Randel L. and Patricia A. Alpago to Janet I. Damron, 1825 Paradise Road, $224,000.

Paint Township — Edward M. and Betty H. Hershberger to Leroy A. Stutzman and Anna Mae Stutzman, 14872 Salt Creek Road, $450,000.

Rittman — Laurie E. Phillips and Nicole R. Zwick to Andrew Duche, 269 Diane St., $152,000.

Bent Creek Properties to Carlos D. Goad Sr. and Maricel Magtibay Goad, 170 S Park St., $195,000.

Anna Orr and Brandon Gilbert to Russell J. Wiley, 58 Thonen St., $150,500.

Sugar Creek Township — Michael D. Mast and Todd C. Mast to Richard I. Brazzi and Robert B. Correll, 18739 Jericho Road, $247,500.

Daniel Jane Holdings, to Brian K. Geiser and Beth A. Geiser, 405 E. Main St., $60,500.

Wayne Township — Glenda S. Frase to Christopher Biggs, 1600 W. Hutton Road, $467,500.

Jay Wendell and Nettie Miller to Vicky K. Netherland, 8228 Cleveland Road, $225,000.

Wooster — Zachary M. and Constance M. Kubilus to Cardinal Realty, 517 and 519 E. North St., $265,000.

544 Liberty LLC to Cardinal Realty, Beall Avenue, $395,000.

Chris H. Whitemyer (trustee) to Renfrow Properties, 709 Mckinley St., $320,000.

James Foster and Katherine Ann Miller to David Bohrer, 1117 Hedgecliff Drive, $280,000.

Hexagon Investments to 940 Howard LLC, 2799 and 2801 Cleveland Road, $355,000.

Peggy L. Myers to Sandra V. Ganley, 594 Forest Creek Drive, $206,500.

Lori A. Fink to Lucy D. Cordell, 505 Skylark Ave., $180,000.

Karen J. Rickett to Macadam R. Bess, 169 Cannon Drive, $221,060.

Ian Leary to Evan Garrison and Megan Garrison, 4912 Emalene Road, $254,000.

NVR Inc. to Evi Asan, 1208 Kadas Lane, $373,000.

Wooster Development Company to NVR Inc., 1500 Jesse Owens Drive, $82,470.

NVR Inc. to Scott Osborne and Jill Edwards, 1495 Jesse Owens Drive, $511,925.

NVR Inc. to Justin and Sara Crooks, 1303 Jesse Owens Drive, $378,600.

Julianne Wertz and Ted Allen to Patti J. Poling and Albert Guy, 2452 Barrington Way, $272,000.

Five Star Family Housing to Grant Gingerich, 604 N. Grant St., $93,500.

Sarah J. Hysmith to Carroll and Linda Smith, 497 Memory Lane, $300,000.

Travis A. Roberts and Marina M. Alfaro to Olivia and Logan Kendall, 4748 Mel Lane, $280,000.

