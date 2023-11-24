Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne sales prices from $4K-$715K

Holmes County

Berlin Township − Wayne R. and Sarah R. Miler to Mervin W. and Marie N. Miller, 64.63 acres, US Route 62, $350,000.

Clark Township − Wayne A. and Fannie Miller to David E. and Martha W. Shetler, 3130 Township Road 157, $400,000.

Killbuck Village − Garver's Service Station to Veteranex Capital, 205 W. Front St., $35,000.

Knox Township − Ronald L. and Aleta K. Powers to Michael Young and Lynda Kidd, lot 335, October Hills, $13,000.

Mechanic Township − Michael A. and April D. Schonauer to Abe N. and Katie Troyer, 1.88 acres, County Road 58, $40,000.

Millersburg Village − Grandview Property Holdings to Michael E. Ruhl, 1013 Sycamore St., $240,250.

Paint Township − Tri County Professional Association to Daniel P. and Elsie Miller, 0.36 acre, Township Road 661, $275,000.

Saltcreek Township − Jennifer Troyer to Jomar Group, 0.84 acre, County Road 189, $210,000.

James T.Menuez Jr., (1/3 interest), Josephine R. Kashuba (1/3) and Jennifer A. Troyer (1/3) to Jennifer A. Troyer, 6323 County Road 189, $130,000.

Walnut Creek Township − Martin J. Troyer to Daniel and Lovina F. Miller, 4550 Township Road, $715,000.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Randall S. Kornhaus to Michael A. Miller, 16220 Church Road, $171,000.

Steiner Limited Partnership to Aaron Steiner and Lei Jing, $32,500.

Crest Ridge Rental Company to Giavonni and Adriane Himes, 230 E. Market St., $105,000.

Canaan Township — Amiel Leroy Kalgren Jr. to Cynthia J. Stephens, 4505 Doylestown Road, $45,000.

John R. and Kelly M. May to Tyler J. and Amanda J. Barth, 10676 Irvin Road, $534,900.

Chippewa Township — Sharron A. Young to John R. Rumes Jr. and Emily Rumes, 15784 Mccallum Drive, $400,000.

Clinton Township — Traco LLC to Roy Andrew Leid, $40,000.

William J. Friedman (trustee) to Mark E. Scheibe, Snoddy Road, $26,000.

Alex B and Casey L. Garver (trustees), 232 S. Market St., $10,000.

Stephen C. and Nancy O. Rutt to Chriss W. and Della K. Steiner, 360 W. South St., $24,120.

Congress Township — David G. and Michelle A. Sorg to Melton and Gloria Campbell, 14450 Maple Valley Drive, $485,000.

East Union Township — Kenneth L.Smith and Beth A. Amiet to Marla Holdings, 412 Barnard Road, $145,000.

Lorinda Renee Stahl to Kody Miller and Whitney Miller, 156 Spring Run Drive, $275,000.

Franklin Township — Norman D. Miller and Barbara A. and Niva Miller to Norman D. and Barbara A. Miller, Hoy Road, $245,000.

Green Township — Millers Premier Construction to Blake E. Perkins and Tamara M. Perkins, Parkview Drive, $327,000.

Gary T. Banton to Off Road Rentals, 240 Westwood Ave., $110,000.

Michael A. and Theresa L. Taylor to Jennifer M. Mitchell, 216 Heron Drive, $465,000.

Milton Township — Adrian J. and Gary S. Besancon (trustees) to Elizabeth A. Rhoads, 9106 Fulton Road, $222,000.

Lisa J. Tanner and Julie A. Hostettler (trustees) to Jerry W. and Sarah R. Riggenbach, 11381 Frick Road, $380,000.

Lisa A. Rupp to Mark J. Rupp, 7274 E. Sterling Road, $200,000.

Paint Township — Dorothy Budd to Nicholas Williams, 6082 Massillon Road, $4,000.

Rittman — Joel Cessna and Donald Gray to Tanya Marie Cornelius, 99 Meadowvale Ave., $187,000.

Tyler J. Barth and Amanda J. Miller to Taylor A. Thomas and Hannah M. Bucy Thomas, 119 Hillcrest Drive, $225,000.

Salt Creek Township — David J. and Ella J. Hostetler to Reuben M. Hostetler and Amanda D. Hostetler, Kansas Road, $60,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Dorothy E. Steiner to SBL Holdings, $185,000.

Fred L. and Pamela K. Hartzler to Roy W. and Leanna E. Miller, Kohler Road, $700,000.

Wooster — Hazel A. Bushnell to R&J Thomas Rentals, 401 N. Grant St., $25,000.

Wayne L. Pleban to Christopher Mcnichols, 348 N. Buckeye St., $87,500.

Timothy J. Ullery to Johnny Schorr Sr. and Megan Schorr, 649 High St., $37,000.

Arita Corporation to Morrison Enterprises, 1042 Pittsburgh Ave., $127,500.

Diamond Jade LLC to Progistics LLC, 1169 Eastern Ave., $20,000.

Stacy L. Rottman to Kirby Craig and Sydney Krogstad, 692 Greenwood Blvd., $225,000

Wooster Development Co. to NVR Inc., 1480 Jesse Owens Drive, $82,470.

Weaver Custom Homes to Elizabeth A. Stewart, 2520 Unit 507 Barrington Way, $304,508.

Steven Drayer (trustee) to Lorinda Stahl, 1651 Saunders Drive, $345,000.

Wooster Township — Matthew P. and Christina L. Gajda to Garret J. Bader and Natalie M. Molnar, 3094 Shreve Road, $270,000.

