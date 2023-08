Property transfers: Holmes, Wayne transfers peak at $801k

Holmes County

Berlin Township —James R. Troyer to Michael A. and Ada Mae Kauffman, 4573 Township Road 367, $540,000.

Clark Township — Marvin Ray Hershberger (1/4 interest), Anna Jean Hershberger (1/4) and Miriam Hershberger (1/2), to Edwin W. Martin, 2240 State Route 93, $222,500.

Killbuck Township — Matthew J. Rohr and Wayne H. Raber to Killbuck Watershed Land Trust (1/2 interest) and The Highlands Nature Sanctuary, 1457 State Route 60, $384,960.

Knox Township — Wilford Lee Leason to Tyler Strong, Lot 69, Ridgeview Drive, $6,700.

Mechanic Township — Niels and Amy Lichti to Bruce and Karen Baird, lots 747, 748 and 749, West Buckhorn Drive, $54,000.

Wakatomica Properties to Harvest Ridge Holdings, Ruswill Drive, lots 1107, 1108, $30,000.

Millersburg Village — Grandview Property Holdings to John P. and Joyce E. Damron, 0.04 acre, Mayers Street, $295,000.

Mark Taylor to Luann Reutter and Megan Stryker, 39 Taylor Alley, $175,875.

Paint Township — Lydia Yoder, Tod Jerry and Katie Schlabach to Jeremy L. and Barbara Schlabach, 0.01 acre, Township Road 606, $87.41.

Prairie Township — Joseph R. Specht to Firmen M. and Marlena A. Coblentz, 9176 State Route 83, $592,500.

Robert E. and Lisa K. Hostetler to Ian T. and Kathryn Ann Gilt, 9086 Township Road 552, $439,950.

Richland Township — Patricia L. Perkins to Dan H. and Niva R. Burkholder, 54.35 acres, Township Road 15, $801,148.48.

Dale Hawkins to RLH Land Co., 8 acres, County Road 27, $80,000.

Saltcreek Township — Wayne R. and Leah Renae Miller to Jesse J. and Julieanna Miller, 5621 Township Road 605, $450,000.

Mart R. and Emma Miller to Roy M. and Rachel N. Miller (1/2 interest) and Mart R. and Emma Miller (1/2), 8411 Township Road 604, $200,000.

Joseph I and Ella E. Troyer to Marvin E. and Naomi S. Hershberger, 0.91 acres of Township Road 611, $25,000.

Walnut Creek Township — Leroy J. and Rebecca B. Miller to Lavern J. and Rose Anne Yoder, 1362 State Route 39, $345,000.

Wayne County

Baughman Township — Robert and Helen Boch, Dale E II to Jenessa Rae Smeyres, 4741 Deerfield Ave. NW, North Lawrence, $35,550.

Story continues

Canaan Township — Frances Hanners to Mitchell S. Stanley, 137 Garden St. Creston, $68,900.

Michael J. and Jolenna A. Case to Jeremy J. and Mary A. Larrison, 120 Maple Ave., Creston, $96,000.

Chester Township — James W. and Sherri L. Boreman to Maurice D. and Joyce L. Amstuyz, 5673 Rutt Road, Wooster, $418,180.

Chippewa Township — Woodys Carpentry to Eric and Debra Lee Pogodzinski, 13139 Portage St., Doylestown, $448,000.

William Roy and Amy Lynn Smith to Crop Kingdom Limited, 15376 Rittman Road, Rittman, $290,000.

Alex J. and Katelyn M. Shobe to Paul J. and Judith E. Madachik, 12758 Shondel Road, Rittman, $285,000.

Nathan T. Falkenstein to Catherine Oregan, 14000 Allison Drive, Doylestown, $319,000.

Valarie J. Norris to Micah Brown, 564 N. Portage St., Doylestown, $155,000.

Jerry L. Raber to Brent D. Iceman, 645 Vineyard Way, Doylestown, $389,000.

Clinton Township — Keith C. and Debra K. Hovland to Mark E. Scheibe, Esselburn Road, Lakeville, $25,000.

Robert C. Fought to Robert C. and Diane S. Fought, 351 W. Church St., Shreve, $27,678.

Deborah L. Michel to Carrie Justice, 631 N. Main St., Shreve, $75,534.

Congress Township — Parma Archery Club to Matthew and Bradley Shook, 3596 W. West Salem Road, Burbank, $175,000.

Nicholas J. Chlam to KJ Gerber Asset Management, 11651 Overton Road, Burbank, $255,100.

Aaron M. March to Dustin M. Keaton, 51 S. Main St., West Salem, $120,000.

Green Township — J. Mark and Kristen R. Zook to Ronald John II and Laura Marie Petitte, 1889 Paradise Road, Orrville, $410,000.

Owen Stauffer to Ramona Holdings, 115-117 Oak St., Orrville, $80,000.

Delbert Henderson to James L. and Rikki Gruden, 1155 Penn Ave., Orrville, $329,900.

Michael L. Catrone to McArnold, 703-705 W. Market St., Orrville, $302,500.

Marlin G. and Beth L. Nicol, Lori and Jason Kotewicz, 1434 Country Lane, Orrville, $350,000.

Killbuck Township — Melissa K. Anderson to Herman Medina Jimenez and Clare M. Sigrist, 716 E. Wayne Ave., Wooster, $300,000.

Rheanna L. Troyer and Dalon A. Vura to Taylor and Shannon O. Brown, 2526 Victoria St., Wooster, $220,000.

Wooster Development Co. to NVR Inc, 1285 Jesse Owens Drive, $62,470.

Lori and Jason Kotewicz to Charles Joseph Raudebaugh, 1483 Nupp Drive, Wooster, $186,000.

Plain Township — Millers Premier Construction to Elizabeth Ann Bordenkicher, 5215 Kister Road, Shreve, $93,500.

Rittman Township — Allen M. and Pamela J. Johnston to Robert Kurmiski, Front Street, Rittman, $20,000.

Sugar Creek Township — Kevin C. and Ned E. Drew to Kevin C. Drew, 139 N. Church St., Dalton, $70,000.

Henry H. Hershberger to Sammie J. and Mary G. Hershberger, 2621 Moser Road, Dalton, $260,000.

Wooster Township — Luann E. Smith to Isanthes, 2430-2432 Columbus Road, Wooster, $49,900.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Transfers range from $87 to $801k