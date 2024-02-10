Property transfers: Jackson Township warehouse sold for $1.03 million

Real Estate

A commercial warehouse in Jackson Township sold for $1.03 million, according to the latest real estate transfers filed with the Stark County Auditor's Office.

Nod Real Estate LLC purchased the property at 7948 Freedom Ave NW from Focus First LLC. It contains a more than 21,900-square-foot warehouse.

The transfers cover Jan. 13 to Jan. 19.

Bethlehem Township

Harkness Michael & Jacqulyn from Guillan Lavera R, parcel 1100831 Swahali Trl SW, $10,000.

Harkness Michael & Jacqulyn from Guillan Lavera R, parcel 1100833 Tanganyika Trl, $10,000.

Welling Robert & Jennifer from Courtney Diane, parcel 1100817 Swahali Trl SW, $5,000.

Canal Fulton

CVL Properties LLC from Schalmo Properties Inc, 860 Basswood Ave, $275,000.

GJS Properties Limited from Schalmo Properties Inc, 725 Longview Ave, $921,600.

Jackson Township

Cozzo Kathy from Bacon Griffin G & Sengsourinha Phatsada, 7447 Galena Ave NW, $389,900.

Davis James Elliott from Nash Vanessa J & Haynes Barbara Lynn, 4703 Hills and Dales Rd NW Condo 109, $145,000.

Decosta Kody & Mikayla from K&R Property Solutions LLC, 1820 Spring Valley Ave NW, $355,000.

Grosscup Lee & Jaclyn Marie from Hunt Milena H Trustee, 191 Sycamore Dr NW, $275,000.

Kemble Brian & Jessica from Bruss Timothy J & Rachelle L, 5901 Westridge Cir NW, $620,000.

Knuckles Ricky M & Diana K from Turnpaugh Ruth J, 1860 Glenmont Dr NW, $260,000.

Mclaughlin Erik & Jessica from RG3 LLC, 7622 Greenview Ave NW, $115,000.

Miller James L & Malia A from Azzardi Ryan A, 1128 Concord St NW, $284,900.

Nod Real Estate LLC from Focus First, LLC, 7948 Freedom Ave NW, $1,030,000.

Willowdale Country Club Inc Hunt David from Willowdale Country Club Inc Winnard, 45 Cherry Dr NW, $390,000.

Willowdale Country Club Reiss Joe A from Willowdale Country Club Baltzly Adriane, 202 Sycamore Dr NW, $320,000.

Lawrence Township

Jarvis Otha & Elaina from Thomas Joan M, 5519 High Cir NW, $100,000.

Sanner Kendra L from Miller Real Estate II Ltd, 8561 Elmfield Ave NW, $260,000.

Story continues

Massillon

Buciak Knox from KS Yoak Enterprises LLC, 1101 13th St SE, $140,000.

Evans Patricia J from Evans Thomas R, 2534 Connecticut Ave SE, $77,800.

KS Yoak Enterprises LLC from Murphy Michael E Jr, 1221 Wellman Ave SE, $23,000.

LG Holdings Group LLC from DLL Holdings Group LLC, 109 8th St SW, $60,800.

Marhsall James W III & Laura L from Loomis Tom Jr & Kennard Karen L, 1208 Main Ave W, $120,000.

Miller Jalon D from Mastnick John L Etal, 2816 Lincoln Way W, $67,000.

New Day Realty LLC from Miller Scott R & Necole A, 1221 Erie St S, $50,500.

Principle Property Investors LLC from Yant Donna M, 918 Amherst Rd NE, $93,500.

Residential Solutions Inc from Benchmark Properties of Ohio Ltd, 2212 Cambridge Ave SE, $80,000.

Sims Heather N from Williams Michael & Katlyn, 851 9th St NE, $147,000.

Sims Heather N from Williams Michael & Katlyn, parcel 617918 Cornell St NE, $147,000.

Thomas Joan M from Manka Elaina M, 1209 11th St NE, $110,000.

Throckmorton Kimberly D from White Jr Paul S & Jennifer L, parcel 616199 Greenridge Rd NE, $222,000.

Throckmorton Kimberly D from White Paul S Jr & Jennifer L, 1304 Greenridge Cir NE, $222,000.

Perry Township

Barkman Marianna E from Gadow Bailey E & Bonsky Christian A, 503 Manor Ave NW, $201,500.

Shuler David & Vanessa from Vaughan Jamie, 5981 Margie Cir SW Unit 305, $61,000.

Smith Theresa from Deluxe Park LLC, 3454 Hilton NW #9, $3,300.

Two Eutz Management LLC from R & D Properties Ofohio LLC, 4958 Yukon St NW, $100,000.

Sugar Creek Township

Marchand Joel T & Kathleen R from Richards Neil D Trustee, 10515 Elton St SW, $209,000.

Performance Advantage Proerties LLC from Alaska Picker LLC, 140 Main St E, $42,500.

Tuscarawas Township

Zermeno Leonard Sr from Kiko Stephen A and Jodi C, 1862 Ben Fulton Ave NW, $683,100.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Jackson Township warehouse sold for $1.03 million