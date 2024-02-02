Property Transfers: Large transaction in Pooler's Benton Grove community
One review of the property transfers occurring over the past several weeks shows two trends in Chatham County: a lot of movement in Pooler's Benton Grove area, where a $2.697 million transaction transferred property from one luxury apartment and townhome builder to another, and several Savannah Landmark Historic District homes sold to out-of-town-registered LLCs, presumably for transition to short-term rentals rather than residences.
In Benton Grove, the Florida-based developers, Dream Finders Homes, sold to a MCP SFR BENTON GROVE, LP, a limited-partnership registered in Delaware. Dream Finders Homes built several gated community's in coastal Georgia, including Hidden Pointe near Georgia Southern University's Armstrong campus; Magnolia Hill in Bryan County; and, the Westbrook Golf Villas in the Savannah Quarters area.
