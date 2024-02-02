Property Transfers: Large transaction in Pooler's Benton Grove community

Site work is underway where future apartments will be constructed at Heartwood in Richmond Hill.

One review of the property transfers occurring over the past several weeks shows two trends in Chatham County: a lot of movement in Pooler's Benton Grove area, where a $2.697 million transaction transferred property from one luxury apartment and townhome builder to another, and several Savannah Landmark Historic District homes sold to out-of-town-registered LLCs, presumably for transition to short-term rentals rather than residences.

In Benton Grove, the Florida-based developers, Dream Finders Homes, sold to a MCP SFR BENTON GROVE, LP, a limited-partnership registered in Delaware. Dream Finders Homes built several gated community's in coastal Georgia, including Hidden Pointe near Georgia Southern University's Armstrong campus; Magnolia Hill in Bryan County; and, the Westbrook Golf Villas in the Savannah Quarters area.

