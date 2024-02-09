Property Transfers: Midcentury Southside Savannah townhome community sells for $14.9M

Exterior shot of Savan Pointe apartments

The former Stratford Arms Arms apartment complex at 126 and 210 Tibet Ave. on Savannah's south side has been upgraded and renamed the Savan Pointe Townhomes East and West. The property sold Jan. 26, for $14.9 million to Tibet Ave, LLC.

The two-bedroom townhome rental community was built in 1967, according to Chatham County Property Records, and rents for each unit are advertised on Apartments.com at $1,570 per month.

According to the latest rental report from ApartmentList.com, rents in Savannah increased 1.2% between December 2023 and January 2024, representing a .02% year-over-year increase. The median rent for a one-bedroom rental in Savannah now is just over $1,200; for a two-bedroom, median rents hover around the $1,400 mark.

Per the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, the media household income for January in Savannah is $53,258, meaning the most in rent someone at that salary level could afford in monthly rent or mortgage payments without becoming cost-burdened is $1,331.

